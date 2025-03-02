rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of a Woman and her Dog (1750) by Jean Marc Nattier and Suzanne Marquerite Fyot de la Marche
Save
Edit Image
jean marc nattiervintage dog paintingpainted portrait facedogvintagewomen with dogsportraitdog vintage
Women's shirt mockup, Girl with a Pearl Earring, famous Johannes Vermeer's artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Women's shirt mockup, Girl with a Pearl Earring, famous Johannes Vermeer's artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7616910/imageView license
Miniature Portrait of César François Cassini de Thury (ca. 1750) by Jean Marc Nattier
Miniature Portrait of César François Cassini de Thury (ca. 1750) by Jean Marc Nattier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123595/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Inner garden art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
Inner garden art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777963/inner-garden-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of a Young Woman (1750/1760) by Anonymous Artist and Jean Marc Nattier
Portrait of a Young Woman (1750/1760) by Anonymous Artist and Jean Marc Nattier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10019596/portrait-young-woman-17501760-anonymous-artist-and-jean-marc-nattierFree Image from public domain license
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView license
Portrait of the Frankfurt Banker Johann Georg Leerse, 1749 by jean-marc nattier
Portrait of the Frankfurt Banker Johann Georg Leerse, 1749 by jean-marc nattier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18938589/portrait-the-frankfurt-banker-johann-georg-leerse-1749-jean-marc-nattierFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery events poster template, editable text and design
Art gallery events poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956283/art-gallery-events-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Anna Elisabeth Leerse, 1749 by jean-marc nattier
Portrait of Anna Elisabeth Leerse, 1749 by jean-marc nattier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982067/portrait-anna-elisabeth-leerse-1749-jean-marc-nattierFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer girl sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer girl sticker. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082134/vermeer-girl-sticker-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Madame Adelaide de France
Madame Adelaide de France
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8137061/madame-adelaide-franceFree Image from public domain license
Famous painting png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Famous painting png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705073/famous-painting-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a Woman by Jean Marc Nattier
Portrait of a Woman by Jean Marc Nattier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9670386/portrait-woman-jean-marc-nattierFree Image from public domain license
Pet quote Instagram post template
Pet quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630897/pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Portrait of a Man (1777) by Jean Coteau
Portrait of a Man (1777) by Jean Coteau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124269/portrait-man-1777-jean-coteauFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer girl background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer girl background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072472/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView license
Portrait of a Woman as Diana by Jean Marc Nattier
Portrait of a Woman as Diana by Jean Marc Nattier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9665909/portrait-woman-diana-jean-marc-nattierFree Image from public domain license
Pet quote Instagram post template
Pet quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630880/pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Maria-Amelia of Naples and Sicily, Wife of Louis Philippe, duc d'Orleans (1823) by Jean Baptiste Isabey
Maria-Amelia of Naples and Sicily, Wife of Louis Philippe, duc d'Orleans (1823) by Jean Baptiste Isabey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125621/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer girl off white background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer girl off white background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071869/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView license
Portrait of a Young Lady (ca. 1750-1760) by Style of Francois Hubert Drouais
Portrait of a Young Lady (ca. 1750-1760) by Style of Francois Hubert Drouais
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123576/portrait-young-lady-ca-1750-1760-style-francois-hubert-drouaisFree Image from public domain license
Gender equality poster template, editable text and design
Gender equality poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12722137/gender-equality-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Caroline-Ferdinande-Louise of Naples, Duchesse de Berri (1798-1870) (1833) by Jean Pierre Feulard
Caroline-Ferdinande-Louise of Naples, Duchesse de Berri (1798-1870) (1833) by Jean Pierre Feulard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126134/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, realistic wall decor
Photo frame mockup, realistic wall decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713092/photo-frame-mockup-realistic-wall-decorView license
Portrait of a Boy (18th century) by Jean Honoré Fragonard
Portrait of a Boy (18th century) by Jean Honoré Fragonard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123317/portrait-boy-18th-century-jean-honore-fragonardFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Portrait of a Woman (ca. 1800) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustin
Portrait of a Woman (ca. 1800) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124404/portrait-woman-ca-1800-jean-baptiste-jacques-augustinFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer girl collage element, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer girl collage element, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929464/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView license
Portrait of a Woman (1750-1800) by Peter Adolf Hall
Portrait of a Woman (1750-1800) by Peter Adolf Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123769/portrait-woman-1750-1800-peter-adolf-hallFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer girl collage element, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer girl collage element, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057354/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView license
Half-Length Portrait of a Young Man
Half-Length Portrait of a Young Man
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8175058/half-length-portrait-young-manFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer girl sticker, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer girl sticker, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082011/vermeer-girl-sticker-editable-design-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Circular Snuffbox with Portrait of the Marquise d'Orvilliers (?) (18th century) by Marie Gabrielle Capet and French
Circular Snuffbox with Portrait of the Marquise d'Orvilliers (?) (18th century) by Marie Gabrielle Capet and French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123259/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer girl background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer girl background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072539/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView license
Portrait of a Knight of Malta (18th century) by French
Portrait of a Knight of Malta (18th century) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123281/portrait-knight-malta-18th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Famous painting brush stroke, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Famous painting brush stroke, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060341/famous-painting-brush-stroke-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a woman (Mlle. Georges?) (1800-1830) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustin
Portrait of a woman (Mlle. Georges?) (1800-1830) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124693/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Cat woman with pearl earring sticker, editable art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cat woman with pearl earring sticker, editable art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058741/cat-woman-with-pearl-earring-sticker-editable-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Francesco I de' Medici, Grand Duke of Tuscany
Portrait of Francesco I de' Medici, Grand Duke of Tuscany
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8178227/portrait-francesco-de-medici-grand-duke-tuscanyFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837636/old-masters-twitter-template-customizable-designView license
Fête Champêtre (ca. 1730) by Bonaventure de Bar
Fête Champêtre (ca. 1730) by Bonaventure de Bar
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123435/fete-champetre-ca-1730-bonaventure-barFree Image from public domain license