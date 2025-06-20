Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagefacepersonartvintagegolddesignpublic domainblueOviform Vase (ca. 1780) by Sèvres Porcelain ManufactoryOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 900 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1350 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVase (Vase A de 1780) (1784) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory and After François Boucherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124346/photo-image-art-vintage-designFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOne of a Pair of Vases (Vase à tête de lion) (1765-1770) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123972/photo-image-lion-face-personFree Image from public domain licenseNavy celestial circle frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10538130/navy-celestial-circle-frame-background-editable-designView licenseOne of a Pair of Vases (Vase Danemark à cartels) (ca. 1768) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory and Jean Baptiste Étienne Genesthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124015/photo-image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseNavy celestial frame desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10538320/navy-celestial-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseOne of a Pair of Vases (Vase Danemark à cartels) (ca. 1768) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory and Jean Baptiste Étienne Genesthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124033/photo-image-art-vintage-designFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licensePotpourri Vase (Vase pot pourri ovale uni) (ca. 1760-1770) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123688/photo-image-art-vintage-designFree Image from public domain licenseNavy celestial circle frame background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10538208/navy-celestial-circle-frame-background-editable-designView licenseVase (Vase A de 1780) (1780) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory and After François Boucherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124301/photo-image-art-design-goldFree Image from public domain licenseNavy celestial sun moon background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205903/navy-celestial-sun-moon-background-editable-designView licenseOne of a Pair of Vases (Vase à tête de lion) (1765-1770) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123973/photo-image-lion-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseOne of a Pair of Vases (Vase cassolette Bachelier) (1779) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Jean Jacques Bachelier, Charles…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124283/photo-image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseNavy golden celestial sun background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206795/navy-golden-celestial-sun-background-editable-designView licenseOne of a Pair of Vases (Vase à anses carrées) (1773) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory and Michel Barnabé Chauvaux aînéhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124083/photo-image-art-vintage-designFree Image from public domain licenseSocial media word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9455381/social-media-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVase with Cover (Vase ferré) (1763) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123945/vase-with-cover-vase-ferre-1763-sevres-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain licenseNavy celestial sun moon desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206357/navy-celestial-sun-moon-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseVase (Vase à oreilles nouveau) (1767) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123992/vase-vase-oreilles-nouveau-1767-sevres-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain licenseNavy celestial sun moon background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206247/navy-celestial-sun-moon-background-editable-designView licenseOne of a Pair of Vases (Vase à feuilles de laurier) (1772) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Style of Charles Nicolas Dodin…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124074/photo-image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915876/vermeer-pearl-earring-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOne of a Pair of Fluted Vases (Vase cannelé à bandeau) (ca. 1770) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory and Jean Louis Morinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123863/photo-image-person-art-designFree Image from public domain licenseNavy golden celestial sun desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10207309/navy-golden-celestial-sun-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseVase (Vase étrusque) (1768) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Jean Baptiste Étienne Genest and Jean Louis Morinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124023/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseNavy golden celestial sun background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10207111/navy-golden-celestial-sun-background-editable-designView licenseVase with Cover (Vase ferré) (18th century) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory and Charles Nicolas Dodinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123132/photo-image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseAstrology goddess, celestial art collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9591580/astrology-goddess-celestial-art-collage-editable-designView licenseVase with Cover (Vase ferré) (1763) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory and Charles Nicolas Dodinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123958/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licensePair of Vases (Vases marmites) (1779) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Jean Louis Morin and Henri François Vincent le jeunehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124286/photo-image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseStrategy word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9454598/strategy-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseVase with Cover (Vase momies à ornements) (1779) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory and Jean Louis Morinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124279/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916100/png-art-collage-element-customizableView licenseOne of a Pair of Vases (Vase à feuilles de laurier) (1772) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Style of Charles Nicolas Dodin…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124080/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseOne of a Pair of Potpourri Vases (Vase ovale Mercure) (ca. 1770) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactoryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123865/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license