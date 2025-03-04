rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of Louis XVI (1745-93) (ca. 1774) by Gobelins Manufactory and After Joseph Siffred Duplessis
Save
Edit Image
gold frameartframeroyal gold framecrown frame goldlouis xviroyal photo framevintage photography
Vintage gold frame mockup element, Four Dancers' Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
Vintage gold frame mockup element, Four Dancers' Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702862/png-antique-art-frameView license
Louis Seize (1789) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
Louis Seize (1789) by Philibert Louis Debucourt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026170/louis-seize-1789-philibert-louis-debucourtFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gold frame mockup, Four Dancers' Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
Vintage gold frame mockup, Four Dancers' Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703820/vintage-gold-frame-mockup-four-dancers-edgar-degas-remixed-rawpixelView license
Benjamin Franklin (1789) by Joseph Siffred Duplessis and Jean François Janinet
Benjamin Franklin (1789) by Joseph Siffred Duplessis and Jean François Janinet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026126/benjamin-franklin-1789-joseph-siffred-duplessis-and-jean-francois-janinetFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gold frame mockup element, editable design
Vintage gold frame mockup element, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702864/vintage-gold-frame-mockup-element-editable-designView license
Portrait of Queen Therese of Bavaria (ca. 1825-1826) by Studio of Joseph Karl Stieler
Portrait of Queen Therese of Bavaria (ca. 1825-1826) by Studio of Joseph Karl Stieler
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125438/image-crown-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gold frame mockup, editable design
Vintage gold frame mockup, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703829/vintage-gold-frame-mockup-editable-designView license
Portrait of King Louis XVI (1746-1825) by Louis Marie Sicard
Portrait of King Louis XVI (1746-1825) by Louis Marie Sicard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123656/portrait-king-louis-xvi-1746-1825-louis-marie-sicardFree Image from public domain license
I miss you mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
I miss you mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403647/miss-you-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView license
Circular Snuffbox with Portrait of Louis XIV, King of France (Miniature: ca. 1670-1680; Snuffbox: 1789 (Baroque)) by Adrien…
Circular Snuffbox with Portrait of Louis XIV, King of France (Miniature: ca. 1670-1680; Snuffbox: 1789 (Baroque)) by Adrien…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123095/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Royal queen crown element set, editable design
Royal queen crown element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002940/royal-queen-crown-element-set-editable-designView license
Louis XIV (1676) by Robert Nanteuil
Louis XIV (1676) by Robert Nanteuil
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10014959/louis-xiv-1676-robert-nanteuilFree Image from public domain license
Confidence breeds beauty mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
Confidence breeds beauty mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18408516/confidence-breeds-beauty-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView license
Benjamin Franklin
Benjamin Franklin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8100995/benjamin-franklinFree Image from public domain license
Editable blue jewel crown design element set
Editable blue jewel crown design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15247636/editable-blue-jewel-crown-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Benjamin Franklin
Portrait of Benjamin Franklin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8117036/portrait-benjamin-franklinFree Image from public domain license
Royal queen crown element set, editable design
Royal queen crown element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002939/royal-queen-crown-element-set-editable-designView license
Medallion of Louis XVI (ca. 1774) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory and Simon Louis Boizot
Medallion of Louis XVI (ca. 1774) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory and Simon Louis Boizot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123702/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Royal queen crown element set, editable design
Royal queen crown element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002982/royal-queen-crown-element-set-editable-designView license
Marie-Antoinette, Dauphine by Louis Marin Bonnet and Joseph Kranzinger
Marie-Antoinette, Dauphine by Louis Marin Bonnet and Joseph Kranzinger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10018032/marie-antoinette-dauphine-louis-marin-bonnet-and-joseph-kranzingerFree Image from public domain license
Royal queen crown element set, editable design
Royal queen crown element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002973/royal-queen-crown-element-set-editable-designView license
Benjamin Franklin, possibly after Joseph Siffred Duplessis
Benjamin Franklin, possibly after Joseph Siffred Duplessis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9241634/benjamin-franklinFree Image from public domain license
Crown element set, editable design
Crown element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003120/crown-element-set-editable-designView license
Benjamin Franklin, Jean François Janinet (engraver)
Benjamin Franklin, Jean François Janinet (engraver)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9614107/benjamin-franklin-jean-franandccedilois-janinet-engraverFree Image from public domain license
Crown element set, editable design
Crown element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003028/crown-element-set-editable-designView license
Portrait of Benjamin Franklin
Portrait of Benjamin Franklin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8059113/portrait-benjamin-franklinFree Image from public domain license
Editable emerald crown design element set
Editable emerald crown design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15212598/editable-emerald-crown-design-element-setView license
Napoleon III (ca. 1865) by Alexandre Cabanel
Napoleon III (ca. 1865) by Alexandre Cabanel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126976/napoleon-iii-ca-1865-alexandre-cabanelFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage aesthetic collage design element set
Editable vintage aesthetic collage design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15241043/editable-vintage-aesthetic-collage-design-element-setView license
Louis XVI, King of France (1783) by Antoine Louis Romanet and Joseph Siffred Duplessis
Louis XVI, King of France (1783) by Antoine Louis Romanet and Joseph Siffred Duplessis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10040157/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Gold crown element set, editable design
Gold crown element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002970/gold-crown-element-set-editable-designView license
Allegorical Figure of a Woman Representing "Painting" (1763) by Gobelins Manufactory, Pierre Francois Cozette and After…
Allegorical Figure of a Woman Representing "Painting" (1763) by Gobelins Manufactory, Pierre Francois Cozette and After…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123957/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Gold crown element set, editable design
Gold crown element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003030/gold-crown-element-set-editable-designView license
Tapestry: Chancellerie by Etienne Claude Le Blond, Guy Louis Vernansal, Claude Audran III and Royal Factory of Furniture to…
Tapestry: Chancellerie by Etienne Claude Le Blond, Guy Louis Vernansal, Claude Audran III and Royal Factory of Furniture to…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14264731/image-border-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Crown element set, editable design
Crown element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002974/crown-element-set-editable-designView license
Benjamin Franklin (1706–1790)
Benjamin Franklin (1706–1790)
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8147866/benjamin-franklin-1706-1790Free Image from public domain license
You are my forever mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
You are my forever mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403695/you-are-forever-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView license
Portrait of H. R. H. Charlotte Caroline Augusta (1796-1817) (late 18th-early 19th century) by Copy after James Lonsdale
Portrait of H. R. H. Charlotte Caroline Augusta (1796-1817) (late 18th-early 19th century) by Copy after James Lonsdale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124243/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Gold crown element set, editable design
Gold crown element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15002933/gold-crown-element-set-editable-designView license
Sheet from "Iconographie Instructive" with portrait of Benjamin Franklin
Sheet from "Iconographie Instructive" with portrait of Benjamin Franklin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8055062/sheet-from-iconographie-instructive-with-portrait-benjamin-franklinFree Image from public domain license