rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Snuffbox with Trophy (1765) by Charles Barnabé Sageret and Jean Jacques Prevost
Save
Edit Image
trophyvintagegoldendesignpublic domainornamentparisbox
Editable 3D iridescent icon design element set
Editable 3D iridescent icon design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15242935/editable-iridescent-icon-design-element-setView license
Snuffbox with Military Scene (late 18th century) by Friedrich Joseph Kolbe
Snuffbox with Military Scene (late 18th century) by Friedrich Joseph Kolbe
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124168/snuffbox-with-military-scene-late-18th-century-friedrich-joseph-kolbeFree Image from public domain license
Coquette gold, editable element set
Coquette gold, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16543886/coquette-gold-editable-element-setView license
Étui with Trophies (1775-1776) by French
Étui with Trophies (1775-1776) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124218/etui-with-trophies-1775-1776-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Coquette gold, editable element set
Coquette gold, editable element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16543874/coquette-gold-editable-element-setView license
Snuffbox with Chinoiserie Motifs (1768-1769) by Louis Quizille
Snuffbox with Chinoiserie Motifs (1768-1769) by Louis Quizille
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124032/snuffbox-with-chinoiserie-motifs-1768-1769-louis-quizilleFree Image from public domain license
Editable Christmas ornament design element set
Editable Christmas ornament design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15504068/editable-christmas-ornament-design-element-setView license
Double Oval Snuffbox (1770-1779) by John Innocent
Double Oval Snuffbox (1770-1779) by John Innocent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124058/double-oval-snuffbox-1770-1779-john-innocentFree Image from public domain license
Gold Christmas decoration design element set, editable design
Gold Christmas decoration design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16191701/gold-christmas-decoration-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Snuffbox with gentleman gazing at an Island (1723-1724) by Jean Michel Lemaire and Charles Cordier
Snuffbox with gentleman gazing at an Island (1723-1724) by Jean Michel Lemaire and Charles Cordier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123462/photo-image-vintage-design-public-domainFree Image from public domain license
3D Christmas design element set, editable design
3D Christmas design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16238745/christmas-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Snuffbox with Hardstone Flowers (ca. 1785) by German
Snuffbox with Hardstone Flowers (ca. 1785) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123901/snuffbox-with-hardstone-flowers-ca-1785-germanFree Image from public domain license
Editable Christmas ornament design element set
Editable Christmas ornament design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15507490/editable-christmas-ornament-design-element-setView license
Snuffbox with a Park Scene (1720-1725) by English
Snuffbox with a Park Scene (1720-1725) by English
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123442/snuffbox-with-park-scene-1720-1725-englishFree Image from public domain license
Gold Christmas decoration design element set, editable design
Gold Christmas decoration design element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16187390/gold-christmas-decoration-design-element-set-editable-designView license
Étui with Military Trophies (18th century) by French
Étui with Military Trophies (18th century) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123285/etui-with-military-trophies-18th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003780/gold-trophy-cup-element-set-editable-designView license
Oval Snuffbox with Classical Urn (1765-1766) by Claude Alexis Robert
Oval Snuffbox with Classical Urn (1765-1766) by Claude Alexis Robert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123953/oval-snuffbox-with-classical-urn-1765-1766-claude-alexis-robertFree Image from public domain license
Editable 3D Christmas design element set
Editable 3D Christmas design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15502845/editable-christmas-design-element-setView license
Parasol Handle (ca. 1900) by House of Fabergé, Mikhail Perkhin and Peter Carl Fabergé
Parasol Handle (ca. 1900) by House of Fabergé, Mikhail Perkhin and Peter Carl Fabergé
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129264/photo-image-animal-bird-diamondsFree Image from public domain license
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003786/gold-trophy-cup-element-set-editable-designView license
Small Green Jasper Snuffbox with Diamonds (ca. 1760) by German
Small Green Jasper Snuffbox with Diamonds (ca. 1760) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123558/small-green-jasper-snuffbox-with-diamonds-ca-1760-germanFree Image from public domain license
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003868/gold-trophy-cup-element-set-editable-designView license
Oval "Quatre-Couleur" Snuffbox (ca. 1760) by French
Oval "Quatre-Couleur" Snuffbox (ca. 1760) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123694/oval-quatre-couleur-snuffbox-ca-1760-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003766/gold-trophy-cup-element-set-editable-designView license
Cartouche-Shaped Snuffbox with Jupiter (ca. 1735) by English
Cartouche-Shaped Snuffbox with Jupiter (ca. 1735) by English
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123469/cartouche-shaped-snuffbox-with-jupiter-ca-1735-englishFree Image from public domain license
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003765/gold-trophy-cup-element-set-editable-designView license
Snuffbox with the Altar of Love (1776-1777) by Louis Ouizille
Snuffbox with the Altar of Love (1776-1777) by Louis Ouizille
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124247/snuffbox-with-the-altar-love-1776-1777-louis-ouizilleFree Image from public domain license
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003787/gold-trophy-cup-element-set-editable-designView license
Snuffbox with Mythological Scenes and Landscapes (1762-1763) by Jean Formey, François Joseph Bourgoin and French
Snuffbox with Mythological Scenes and Landscapes (1762-1763) by Jean Formey, François Joseph Bourgoin and French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123918/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003809/gold-trophy-cup-element-set-editable-designView license
Cartouche-Shaped Snuffbox Depicting Europa and the Bull (ca. 1750) by German
Cartouche-Shaped Snuffbox Depicting Europa and the Bull (ca. 1750) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123581/cartouche-shaped-snuffbox-depicting-europa-and-the-bull-ca-1750-germanFree Image from public domain license
Editable 3D Christmas design element set
Editable 3D Christmas design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15502650/editable-christmas-design-element-setView license
Snuffbox (mid 19th century (?)) by Jean George, Étienne Somfoye and Jean Jacques Prevost
Snuffbox (mid 19th century (?)) by Jean George, Étienne Somfoye and Jean Jacques Prevost
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126789/photo-image-person-diamonds-designFree Image from public domain license
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003781/gold-trophy-cup-element-set-editable-designView license
Oval Snuffbox (early 19th century) by Swiss
Oval Snuffbox (early 19th century) by Swiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124635/oval-snuffbox-early-19th-century-swissFree Image from public domain license
Editable golden trophy design element set
Editable golden trophy design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15503687/editable-golden-trophy-design-element-setView license
Writing Case (ca. 1755) by German
Writing Case (ca. 1755) by German
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123612/writing-case-ca-1755-germanFree Image from public domain license
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
Gold trophy cup element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15003808/gold-trophy-cup-element-set-editable-designView license
Snuffbox with the Family of Louis XV (1762-1767) by J J Dailly and Jean Joseph Barriere
Snuffbox with the Family of Louis XV (1762-1767) by J J Dailly and Jean Joseph Barriere
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123914/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license