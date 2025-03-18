rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Vase (Vase à oreilles nouveau) (1767) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory
Save
Edit Image
artgolddesignpublic domainbluephotovaseantique
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150223/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView license
Vase (Vase à oreilles nouveau) (1767) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory
Vase (Vase à oreilles nouveau) (1767) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123997/vase-vase-oreilles-nouveau-1767-sevres-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain license
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150099/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView license
One of a Pair of Vases (Vase à tête de lion) (1765-1770) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory
One of a Pair of Vases (Vase à tête de lion) (1765-1770) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123972/photo-image-lion-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Flower delivery poster template, editable design in blue and white
Flower delivery poster template, editable design in blue and white
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18274212/flower-delivery-poster-template-editable-design-blue-and-whiteView license
One of a Pair of Vases (Vase à tête de lion) (1765-1770) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory
One of a Pair of Vases (Vase à tête de lion) (1765-1770) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123973/photo-image-lion-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150209/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView license
One of a Pair of Vases (Vase à anses carrées) (1773) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory and Michel Barnabé Chauvaux aîné
One of a Pair of Vases (Vase à anses carrées) (1773) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory and Michel Barnabé Chauvaux aîné
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124083/photo-image-art-vintage-designFree Image from public domain license
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15150498/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView license
Vase with Cover (Vase ferré) (18th century) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory and Charles Nicolas Dodin
Vase with Cover (Vase ferré) (18th century) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory and Charles Nicolas Dodin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123132/photo-image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15149983/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView license
One of a Pair of Fluted Vases (Vase cannelé à bandeau) (ca. 1770) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory and Jean Louis Morin
One of a Pair of Fluted Vases (Vase cannelé à bandeau) (ca. 1770) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory and Jean Louis Morin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123863/photo-image-person-art-designFree Image from public domain license
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
Editable Chinese porcelain ceramic element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15140068/editable-chinese-porcelain-ceramic-element-setView license
One of a Pair of Vases (Vase à feuilles de laurier) (1772) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Style of Charles Nicolas Dodin…
One of a Pair of Vases (Vase à feuilles de laurier) (1772) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Style of Charles Nicolas Dodin…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124080/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage frame design element set
Editable vintage frame design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15281672/editable-vintage-frame-design-element-setView license
One of a Pair of Vases (Vase à feuilles de laurier) (1772) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Style of Charles Nicolas Dodin…
One of a Pair of Vases (Vase à feuilles de laurier) (1772) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Style of Charles Nicolas Dodin…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124074/photo-image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Famous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Famous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067818/famous-flower-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
One of a Pair of Vases (Vase Danemark à cartels) (ca. 1768) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory and Jean Baptiste Étienne Genest
One of a Pair of Vases (Vase Danemark à cartels) (ca. 1768) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory and Jean Baptiste Étienne Genest
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124033/photo-image-art-vintage-designFree Image from public domain license
Famous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
Famous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058944/famous-flower-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vase (Vase A de 1780) (1784) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory and After François Boucher
Vase (Vase A de 1780) (1784) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory and After François Boucher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124346/photo-image-art-vintage-designFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage glassware set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9071050/editable-vintage-glassware-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vase with Cover (Vase momies à ornements) (1779) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory and Jean Louis Morin
Vase with Cover (Vase momies à ornements) (1779) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory and Jean Louis Morin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124279/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday Instagram story template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
Happy birthday Instagram story template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8925248/png-antique-art-artworkView license
Vase with Gilt-Bronze Mounts (1755) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory
Vase with Gilt-Bronze Mounts (1755) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123813/vase-with-gilt-bronze-mounts-1755-sevres-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Greek classic vase design element set
Editable watercolor Greek classic vase design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16040076/editable-watercolor-greek-classic-vase-design-element-setView license
Oviform Vase (ca. 1780) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory
Oviform Vase (ca. 1780) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123822/oviform-vase-ca-1780-sevres-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Greek classic vase design element set
Editable watercolor Greek classic vase design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16040095/editable-watercolor-greek-classic-vase-design-element-setView license
One of a Pair of Pitchers (Vase en burette) (ca. 1767) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory
One of a Pair of Pitchers (Vase en burette) (ca. 1767) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123816/photo-image-art-vintage-designFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday Instagram post template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
Happy birthday Instagram post template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915729/png-antique-art-artworkView license
Vase with Cover (Vase ferré) (1763) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory
Vase with Cover (Vase ferré) (1763) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123945/vase-with-cover-vase-ferre-1763-sevres-porcelain-manufactoryFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage frame design element set
Editable vintage frame design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15281740/editable-vintage-frame-design-element-setView license
One of a Pair of Potpourri Vases (Vase ovale Mercure) (ca. 1770) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory
One of a Pair of Potpourri Vases (Vase ovale Mercure) (ca. 1770) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123865/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Famous painting desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
Famous painting desktop wallpaper, editable vintage design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063643/famous-painting-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vase (Vase à oreilles) (1755-1760) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory and Jean Claude Duplessis le Père
Vase (Vase à oreilles) (1755-1760) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory and Jean Claude Duplessis le Père
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123818/photo-image-animal-face-birdFree Image from public domain license
Happy birthday blog banner template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
Happy birthday blog banner template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8996434/png-antique-art-artworkView license
One of a Pair of Vases (Vase Danemark à cartels) (ca. 1768) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory and Jean Baptiste Étienne Genest
One of a Pair of Vases (Vase Danemark à cartels) (ca. 1768) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory and Jean Baptiste Étienne Genest
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124015/photo-image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain license
Vintage gold frame element, editable design set
Vintage gold frame element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14994472/vintage-gold-frame-element-editable-design-setView license
Pair of Vases (Vases à oreilles) (1762) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Jean Claude Duplessis le Père, Jean Louis Morin and…
Pair of Vases (Vases à oreilles) (1762) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Jean Claude Duplessis le Père, Jean Louis Morin and…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123919/photo-image-art-vintage-designFree Image from public domain license
Famous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
Famous fruit painting, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059578/famous-fruit-painting-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Vase (Vase à oreilles) (1755-1760) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory and Jean Claude Duplessis le Père
Vase (Vase à oreilles) (1755-1760) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory and Jean Claude Duplessis le Père
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123810/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license