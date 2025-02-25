rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Judge Jonathan Bliss of Springfield, Massachusetts (ca. 1770) by American
Save
Edit Image
portraitfacepersonartvintagepublic domainusahair
Hair salon Van Gogh png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Hair salon Van Gogh png sticker, mixed media editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8705463/png-aesthetic-art-barberView license
Mr. Taft (ca. 1840) by Alvan Clark
Mr. Taft (ca. 1840) by Alvan Clark
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125995/mr-taft-ca-1840-alvan-clarkFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Art nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686898/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Henry Clay and his Wife, Lucretia Hart Clay (ca. 1840) by American
Henry Clay and his Wife, Lucretia Hart Clay (ca. 1840) by American
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126004/henry-clay-and-his-wife-lucretia-hart-clay-ca-1840-americanFree Image from public domain license
PNG flower badge shape, rosebud vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. transparent background
PNG flower badge shape, rosebud vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590950/png-badge-beautiful-beautyView license
Ann Brunton, the actress (Mrs. Rob Merry) (ca. 1795) by William Dunlap
Ann Brunton, the actress (Mrs. Rob Merry) (ca. 1795) by William Dunlap
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124340/ann-brunton-the-actress-mrs-rob-merry-ca-1795-william-dunlapFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau lady sticker, Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Art nouveau lady sticker, Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687265/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Robert Harcourt Twycross (ca. 1800) by English
Robert Harcourt Twycross (ca. 1800) by English
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124403/robert-harcourt-twycross-ca-1800-englishFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau lady background, Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Art nouveau lady background, Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8647202/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Edwin Hall of Boston (ca. 1820) by Previously attributed to Charles Fraser
Edwin Hall of Boston (ca. 1820) by Previously attributed to Charles Fraser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125228/edwin-hall-boston-ca-1820-previously-attributed-charles-fraserFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau lady sticker, Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Art nouveau lady sticker, Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697068/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
A Gentleman (ca. 1775) by American
A Gentleman (ca. 1775) by American
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123952/gentleman-ca-1775-americanFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508134/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Mrs. Eliza Pierie (ca. 1810) by Bass Otis
Mrs. Eliza Pierie (ca. 1810) by Bass Otis
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124488/mrs-eliza-pierie-ca-1810-bass-otisFree Image from public domain license
Marketing strategy $ plan Instagram post template, editable design
Marketing strategy $ plan Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7626629/imageView license
Portrait Miniature of Princess Louisa Carlotta (ca. 1819) by Venetian
Portrait Miniature of Princess Louisa Carlotta (ca. 1819) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125215/portrait-miniature-princess-louisa-carlotta-ca-1819-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Marketing strategy blog banner template, editable text & design
Marketing strategy blog banner template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830039/marketing-strategy-blog-banner-template-editable-text-designView license
Joseph Anthony Jr. (1794) by After Gilbert Stuart
Joseph Anthony Jr. (1794) by After Gilbert Stuart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124462/joseph-anthony-jr-1794-after-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mrs. Walter Clarke and Her Son Marvia H. Clarke (ca. 1840) by American
Mrs. Walter Clarke and Her Son Marvia H. Clarke (ca. 1840) by American
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125997/mrs-walter-clarke-and-her-son-marvia-clarke-ca-1840-americanFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Jennie Walters Delano (1898) by William Jacob Baer
Portrait of Jennie Walters Delano (1898) by William Jacob Baer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129418/portrait-jennie-walters-delano-1898-william-jacob-baerFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac sticker, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac sticker, vintage woman, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8667968/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Alexander Hamilton (1757-1804) (?) (ca. 1796) by Ellen Sharples
Alexander Hamilton (1757-1804) (?) (ca. 1796) by Ellen Sharples
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124339/alexander-hamilton-1757-1804-ca-1796-ellen-sharplesFree Image from public domain license
Art nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel
Art nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686889/png-aesthetic-background-alfons-maria-muchView license
Miss Garland (ca. 1815) by Thomas Sully
Miss Garland (ca. 1815) by Thomas Sully
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125197/miss-garland-ca-1815-thomas-sullyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage Effect
Vintage Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12511600/vintage-effectView license
Brooch with Portrait Miniature (mid 19th century) by British
Brooch with Portrait Miniature (mid 19th century) by British
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125819/brooch-with-portrait-miniature-mid-19th-century-britishFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
A Lady (ca. 1890) by John Henry Brown
A Lady (ca. 1890) by John Henry Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129026/lady-ca-1890-john-henry-brownFree Image from public domain license
Flower headed woman, editable mental health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Flower headed woman, editable mental health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9581887/flower-headed-woman-editable-mental-health-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Miss Catherine Boughton (ca. 1795) by Copy after Edward Greene Malbone
Miss Catherine Boughton (ca. 1795) by Copy after Edward Greene Malbone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124341/miss-catherine-boughton-ca-1795-copy-after-edward-greene-malboneFree Image from public domain license
Long sleeve t-shirt editable mockup, with screened vintage illustration
Long sleeve t-shirt editable mockup, with screened vintage illustration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12590042/long-sleeve-t-shirt-editable-mockup-with-screened-vintage-illustrationView license
Pendant Miniature (ca. 1800) by English
Pendant Miniature (ca. 1800) by English
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124402/pendant-miniature-ca-1800-englishFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman badge background, rear view illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage woman badge background, rear view illustration, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8792736/png-aesthetic-antique-back-viewView license
Edward D. Jackson (ca. 1820) by Attributed to Thomas Sully
Edward D. Jackson (ca. 1820) by Attributed to Thomas Sully
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125262/edward-jackson-ca-1820-attributed-thomas-sullyFree Image from public domain license
Sandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.
Sandro Botticelli's woman portrait. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12715463/sandro-botticellis-woman-portrait-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Queen Marie Antoinette (Miniature: ca. 1774; Case: 1809-1810) by Peter Adolf Hall
Portrait of Queen Marie Antoinette (Miniature: ca. 1774; Case: 1809-1810) by Peter Adolf Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123922/photo-image-face-golden-frameFree Image from public domain license
Giveaway poster template, editable text & design
Giveaway poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11244142/giveaway-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Portrait of Raphaelle Peale (1st quarter 20th Century) by Previously attributed to Charles Willson Peale
Portrait of Raphaelle Peale (1st quarter 20th Century) by Previously attributed to Charles Willson Peale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129570/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license