Bust of an Actress as a Bacchante (ca. 1782) by Gaetano Merchi
Art & History class poster template, editable gradient design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18790182/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-gradient-designView license
Bust of a Bacchante (ca. 1891) by Augustin Jean Moreau Vauthier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129055/bust-bacchante-ca-1891-augustin-jean-moreau-vauthierFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral statue head design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15344650/editable-floral-statue-head-design-element-setView license
Portrait of the Sculptor's Wife, Antoinette Perret (1803) by Joseph Chinard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126251/portrait-the-sculptors-wife-antoinette-perret-1803-joseph-chinardFree Image from public domain license
Greek God statue editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11022018/greek-god-statue-editable-mockupView license
Bust of a Young Woman (1802) by Jean Marie Nogaret
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792631/bust-young-woman-1802-jean-marie-nogaretFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral statue head design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15344232/editable-floral-statue-head-design-element-setView license
Bust of Benjamin Franklin (late 18th century) by Jean Antoine Houdon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124140/bust-benjamin-franklin-late-18th-century-jean-antoine-houdonFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral statue head design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15344414/editable-floral-statue-head-design-element-setView license
Bust of Marie Antoinette (1737-1817) by Félix Lecomte
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123572/bust-marie-antoinette-1737-1817-felix-lecomteFree Image from public domain license
Greek God statue editable mockup element
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11791843/greek-god-statue-editable-mockup-elementView license
Bust of Louis XVII (19th century) by Philippe Laurent Roland and After Bélanger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124835/bust-louis-xvii-19th-century-philippe-laurent-roland-and-after-belangerFree Image from public domain license
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311358/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView license
Bacchus and Bacchante (18th century) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory and French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156107/bacchus-and-bacchante-18th-century-sevres-porcelain-manufactory-and-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311288/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView license
Fantasy Bust of a Veiled Woman (Marguerite Bellanger?) (c. 1865/1870) by Albert Ernest Carrier Belleuse
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10053958/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable elegant woman statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15311413/editable-elegant-woman-statue-design-element-setView license
Bust of Jean Racine (ca. 1779) by Simon Louis Boizot
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123999/bust-jean-racine-ca-1779-simon-louis-boizotFree Image from public domain license
Editable floral statue head design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15344198/editable-floral-statue-head-design-element-setView license
Louise Coast Yewell (ca. 1870) by William Henry Rinehart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127215/louise-coast-yewell-ca-1870-william-henry-rinehartFree Image from public domain license
Ancient art exhibition poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428237/ancient-art-exhibition-poster-templateView license
Bust of Fontenelle (mid-late 18th century) by Jean Baptiste Lemoyne the younger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123502/bust-fontenelle-mid-late-18th-century-jean-baptiste-lemoyne-the-youngerFree Image from public domain license
Editable pastel holography design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545558/editable-pastel-holography-design-element-setView license
Bust of a Young Girl (1868) by Auguste Rodin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10054350/bust-young-girl-1868-auguste-rodinFree Image from public domain license
Flower headed sculpture, editable mental health collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582142/flower-headed-sculpture-editable-mental-health-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Satyr and Nymph (18th century) by After Claude Michel Clodion
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123277/satyr-and-nymph-18th-century-after-claude-michel-clodionFree Image from public domain license
Roman male statue funky png element group, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9239539/roman-male-statue-funky-png-element-group-editable-designView license
Voltaire (1706-1786) by Workshop of Joseph Rosset
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123412/voltaire-1706-1786-workshop-joseph-rossetFree Image from public domain license
Wedding studio Instagram post template, editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18117804/wedding-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-aesthetic-designView license
Louis, Duc de Bourgogne (18th century) by French 18th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10016002/louis-duc-bourgogne-18th-century-french-18th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor ancient statue editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16423304/watercolor-ancient-statue-editable-design-element-setView license
Antoine Louis Barye (1875) by Hippolyte Alexandre Julien Moulin and Ferdinand Barbedienne
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128923/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Editable pastel holography design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15545488/editable-pastel-holography-design-element-setView license
Bust of Mrs. William T. Walters (née Ellen Harper) (1862) by William Henry Rinehart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128318/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Glitch Effect
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12696772/glitch-effectView license
Bacchante (early 20th century) by Georges Tonnellier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129592/bacchante-early-20th-century-georges-tonnellierFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor ancient statue editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16427906/watercolor-ancient-statue-editable-design-element-setView license
Giovanni da Verrazzano (17th century) by Italian 17th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10001869/giovanni-verrazzano-17th-century-italian-17th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic crafts studio poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428236/aesthetic-crafts-studio-poster-templateView license
Bust of Voltaire (1790) by Pierre Philippe Thomire
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124430/bust-voltaire-1790-pierre-philippe-thomireFree Image from public domain license