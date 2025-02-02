Edit ImageCrop5SaveSaveEdit Imagepearlpocket watchespendantguilloche enamelbordervintagegolddesignWatch with a Guilloché Case with Pearls (ca. 1791) by Attributed to Gustav Adolf Adamson and SwissOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1023 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1534 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGold jewelries with a flower bouquet remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14941055/gold-jewelries-with-flower-bouquet-remixView licenseLadies Hunting Case Watch (1840-1849) by Movement Mathey Peytieu and Swisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126423/ladies-hunting-case-watch-1840-1849-movement-mathey-peytieu-and-swissFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watch poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879910/vintage-watch-poster-templateView licenseWatch with a Case Representing a Peony (early 19th century) by Swisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124671/watch-with-case-representing-peony-early-19th-century-swissFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watch Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11570254/vintage-watch-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWatch with Trellis Design (ca. 1785) by François Samuel Colladon and Jean Etienne Colladonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124089/photo-image-diamond-vintage-designFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pocket watch mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10850355/watercolor-pocket-watch-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseLadies Hunting Case Watch (early 19th century) by Movement Breitling Laederich and Swisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124771/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pocket watch, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10850480/watercolor-pocket-watch-editable-remix-designView licenseCase Watch (ca. 1820-1830) by Swisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124473/case-watch-ca-1820-1830-swissFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pocket watch, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10677210/watercolor-pocket-watch-editable-remix-designView licenseEnamel watch with a lock of hair (ca. 1793) by Englishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124038/enamel-watch-with-lock-hair-ca-1793-englishFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pocket watch png element, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10849482/watercolor-pocket-watch-png-element-editable-remix-designView licenseWatch with Floral Decoration (ca. 1760) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123555/watch-with-floral-decoration-ca-1760-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseBreakfast time poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11583967/breakfast-time-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMandolin-Shaped Watch (1830-1835) by Franz Schmit and Swisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126053/mandolin-shaped-watch-1830-1835-franz-schmit-and-swissFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watch Facebook post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11655360/vintage-watch-facebook-post-template-editable-designView licenseWatch in Vase-Shaped Setting with Case (ca. 1825) by Swisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125431/watch-vase-shaped-setting-with-case-ca-1825-swissFree Image from public domain licenseAntique shop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9966972/antique-shop-instagram-post-templateView licenseWatch with Floral Decoration (ca. 1785) by Jean Louis L Epine and Swisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124077/watch-with-floral-decoration-ca-1785-jean-louis-epine-and-swissFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watch Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879911/vintage-watch-instagram-story-templateView licenseWatch in Pair Case (ca. 1730) by David Huberthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123438/watch-pair-case-ca-1730-david-hubertFree Image from public domain licenseLimited sale poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12527028/limited-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWatch (ca. 1780) by Swisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156404/watch-ca-1780-swissFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pocket watch mobile wallpaper, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886371/watercolor-pocket-watch-mobile-wallpaper-editable-remix-designView licenseWatch (ca. 1785) by Swisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124081/watch-ca-1785-swissFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pocket watch, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886404/watercolor-pocket-watch-editable-remix-designView licenseWatch with Crown (ca. 1785) by Swisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124097/watch-with-crown-ca-1785-swissFree Image from public domain licenseVintage watch blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12879907/vintage-watch-blog-banner-templateView licenseWatch with Perseus and Andromeda (ca. 1775) by Etienne Baillon, German and Swisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123935/photo-image-face-person-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor pocket watch, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10886311/watercolor-pocket-watch-editable-remix-designView licenseWatch with Diana and Endymion (mid 18th century) by Anton Bradthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123473/watch-with-diana-and-endymion-mid-18th-century-anton-bradtFree Image from public domain licenseMoney Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9737830/money-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWatch with Diana (ca. 1750) by Gustav Bouvier and Julien Le Royhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123597/watch-with-diana-ca-1750-gustav-bouvier-and-julien-royFree Image from public domain licenseRetro chic Instagram story template, editable text and funky designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8700412/retro-chic-instagram-story-template-editable-text-and-funky-designView licenseWatch with Chain and Pendant Key (ca. 1820) by Swisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125221/watch-with-chain-and-pendant-key-ca-1820-swissFree Image from public domain licenseRetro chic blog banner template, funky editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8700410/retro-chic-blog-banner-template-funky-editable-designView licenseWatch with emamelled panel of emblems of Love (1780-1785) by Swiss and Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124298/watch-with-emamelled-panel-emblems-love-1780-1785-swiss-and-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseRetro chic Instagram ad template, editable social media post designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8700224/retro-chic-instagram-template-editable-social-media-post-designView licenseWatch (1775-1785) by Swisshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156510/watch-1775-1785-swissFree Image from public domain license