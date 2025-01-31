Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit ImagehorseanimalfacepersonartvintagegolddesignOne of a Pair of Vases (Vase cassolette Bachelier) (1779) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Jean Jacques Bachelier, Charles Nicolas Dodin and Étienne Henri LeGuayOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 1145 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1887 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487502/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseOne of a Pair of Vases (Vase cassolette Bachelier) (1779) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Jean Jacques Bachelier, Charles…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124284/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783486/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseOne of a Pair of Vases (Vase à feuilles de laurier) (1772) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Style of Charles Nicolas Dodin…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124080/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10782744/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseOviform Vase (Vase Paris nouvelle forme) (1781) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Jacques François Deparis and Charles…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124322/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor vintage city, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10202358/watercolor-vintage-city-editable-remix-designView licenseOne of a Pair of Vases (Vase à feuilles de laurier) (1772) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Style of Charles Nicolas Dodin…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124074/photo-image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473171/png-activity-adult-aestheticView licenseVase (Vase colonne de Paris) (1779) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory and Charles Nicolas Dodinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124289/photo-image-horse-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor vintage city with horseback riding, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11473189/png-activity-adult-aestheticView licenseVase and Cover (Vase cassolette Bachelier) (1768) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory and Charles Nicolas Dodinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124022/photo-image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage gold frame backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517108/editable-vintage-gold-frame-backgroundView licenseTwo-Handled Vase (1782) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Charles de Wailly, Nicolas Schradre and Jean Claude Duplessis le…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124325/photo-image-art-vintage-goldFree Image from public domain licenseAchieve success Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10206747/achieve-success-instagram-post-templateView licenseVase with Cover (Vase ferré) (1763) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory and Charles Nicolas Dodinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123958/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10487507/vintage-city-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licensePair of Vases (Vases des âges à têtes d'enfants) (ca. 1778) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Jacques François Deparis…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123986/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage city mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10783932/vintage-city-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licenseTwo-Handled Vase (1782) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Charles de Wailly, Nicolas Schradre and Jean Claude Duplessis le…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124336/photo-image-art-vintage-designFree Image from public domain licenseEquine excellence Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13918247/equine-excellence-instagram-post-templateView licenseOne of a Pair of Potpourri Vases (Vase pot pourri feuilles de mirte) (ca. 1761) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Jean Claude…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123704/photo-image-face-person-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage frame desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517111/editable-vintage-frame-desktop-wallpaperView licenseVase with Cover (Vase ferré) (18th century) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory and Charles Nicolas Dodinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123132/photo-image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHorse farm animal vintage art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670435/horse-farm-animal-vintage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseOne of a Pair of Vases (Vase à bâtons rompus) (1768) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Jean Louis Morin, Etienne Maurice…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124003/photo-image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMedieval king fantasy remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12663597/medieval-king-fantasy-remix-editable-designView licenseOne of a Pair of Potpourri Vases (Vase pot pourri feuilles de mirte) (ca. 1761) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Jean Claude…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123710/photo-image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14428692/horse-riding-poster-templateView licenseOne of a Pair of Vases (Vase à bâtons rompus) (1768) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Jean Louis Morin, Possibly Etienne…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124000/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHorse club Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9623089/horse-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePair of Vases (Vases marmites) (1779) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Jean Louis Morin and Henri François Vincent le jeunehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124286/photo-image-person-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14429264/horse-riding-poster-templateView licensePair of Vases (Vases à tête d'éléphant) (ca. 1760) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory and Charles Nicolas Dodinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123654/photo-image-face-person-patternsFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty of horses Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11719718/beauty-horses-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePair of Potpourri Vases (Vases pot pourri feuilles de mirte) (ca. 1761) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Jean Claude…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123699/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHorse championship ephemera remix background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7823426/horse-championship-ephemera-remix-background-editable-designView licenseTwo-Handled Vase (1782) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Charles de Wailly, Nicolas Schradre and Jean Claude Duplessis le…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124326/photo-image-art-vintage-designFree Image from public domain licenseWestern clothing brand Instagram story template, editable vintage photography designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21194596/png-horse-animalView licenseOne of a Pair of Vases (Vase des âges à têtes d'enfants) (ca. 1778) by Sèvres Porcelain Manufactory, Jacques François…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123989/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license