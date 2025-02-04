Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage people photosframegold framepublic domain gold frameselegant watercolorvintage framependantvintage accessoriesMiss Catherine Boughton (ca. 1795) by Copy after Edward Greene MalboneOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 897 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1345 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarClothing tag editable mockup, inspired by George Barbier's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589603/image-adult-art-nouveauView licenseGeorge F. Boughton of Boston (ca. 1795) by Copy after Edward Greene Malbonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124351/george-boughton-boston-ca-1795-copy-after-edward-greene-malboneFree Image from public domain licenseEditable whimsigoth crescent moon design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15377009/editable-whimsigoth-crescent-moon-design-element-setView licenseAlexander Hewling (ca. 1800 (?)) by Copy after Edward Greene Malbonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124390/alexander-hewling-ca-1800-copy-after-edward-greene-malboneFree Image from public domain licenseFaith over fear mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061840/faith-over-fear-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseJoseph Anthony Jr. (1794) by After Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124462/joseph-anthony-jr-1794-after-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseEditable whimsigoth crescent moon design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15376992/editable-whimsigoth-crescent-moon-design-element-setView licensePortrait of Jennie Walters Delano (1898) by William Jacob Baerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129418/portrait-jennie-walters-delano-1898-william-jacob-baerFree Image from public domain licenseConfidence breeds beauty mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18408516/confidence-breeds-beauty-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licenseCatherine, Countess of Chesterfield (1670-1679 (?) (Baroque)) by Nicholas Dixonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136363/catherine-countess-chesterfield-1670-1679-baroque-nicholas-dixonFree Image from public domain licenseVintage frame collection element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000947/vintage-frame-collection-element-set-editable-designView licensePortrait of Raphaelle Peale (1st quarter 20th Century) by Previously attributed to Charles Willson Pealehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129570/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage frame collection element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000949/vintage-frame-collection-element-set-editable-designView licenseMr. Taft (ca. 1840) by Alvan Clarkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125995/mr-taft-ca-1840-alvan-clarkFree Image from public domain licenseAngel quotes mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061838/angel-quotes-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseHenry Clay and his Wife, Lucretia Hart Clay (ca. 1840) by Americanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126004/henry-clay-and-his-wife-lucretia-hart-clay-ca-1840-americanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage frame collection element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000951/vintage-frame-collection-element-set-editable-designView licenseEdwin Hall of Boston (ca. 1820) by Previously attributed to Charles Fraserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125228/edwin-hall-boston-ca-1820-previously-attributed-charles-fraserFree Image from public domain licenseVintage frame collection element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000950/vintage-frame-collection-element-set-editable-designView licenseRobert Harcourt Twycross (ca. 1800) by Englishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124403/robert-harcourt-twycross-ca-1800-englishFree Image from public domain licenseVintage frame collection element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000954/vintage-frame-collection-element-set-editable-designView licenseMiss Garland (ca. 1815) by Thomas Sullyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125197/miss-garland-ca-1815-thomas-sullyFree Image from public domain licenseVintage frame collection element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000923/vintage-frame-collection-element-set-editable-designView licensePortrait Miniature of Princess Louisa Carlotta (ca. 1819) by Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125215/portrait-miniature-princess-louisa-carlotta-ca-1819-venetianFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockup element, Van Gogh's Almond Blossoms painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521452/png-accessory-aesthetic-almond-blossomsView licenseVintage portrait miniature paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9819783/carolinianFree Image from public domain licenseVintage frame collection element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000952/vintage-frame-collection-element-set-editable-designView licensePortrait of a Gentleman (1st quarter 19th century) by Americanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124582/portrait-gentleman-1st-quarter-19th-century-americanFree Image from public domain licenseAdele Bloch-Bauer iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057244/adele-bloch-bauer-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBrooch with Portrait Miniature (mid 19th century) by Britishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125819/brooch-with-portrait-miniature-mid-19th-century-britishFree Image from public domain licenseVintage frame collection element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000948/vintage-frame-collection-element-set-editable-designView licensePortrait of a Lady in White (1778-1847) by Daniel Sainthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124255/portrait-lady-white-1778-1847-daniel-saintFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521399/png-accessory-adult-aestheticView licenseQueen Marie-Antoinette (1778) by Anne Vallayer Costerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124259/queen-marie-antoinette-1778-anne-vallayer-costerFree Image from public domain licenseTime is money mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061839/time-money-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licensePortrait of Mrs. Raphaelle Peale (Margaret McGlathery Peale) (?) (1st quarter 20th Century) by Previously attributed to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129569/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable whimsigoth crescent moon design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15377027/editable-whimsigoth-crescent-moon-design-element-setView licenseGeorge Washington (1793) by Copy after Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124442/george-washington-1793-copy-after-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseGold rhombus frame png element, editable leaf designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9971614/gold-rhombus-frame-png-element-editable-leaf-designView licenseA Gentleman (1763-1837) by Andrew Plimerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156464/gentleman-1763-1837-andrew-plimerFree Image from public domain license