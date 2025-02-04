rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Miss Catherine Boughton (ca. 1795) by Copy after Edward Greene Malbone
Save
Edit Image
vintage people photosframegold framepublic domain gold frameselegant watercolorvintage framependantvintage accessories
Clothing tag editable mockup, inspired by George Barbier's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
Clothing tag editable mockup, inspired by George Barbier's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12589603/image-adult-art-nouveauView license
George F. Boughton of Boston (ca. 1795) by Copy after Edward Greene Malbone
George F. Boughton of Boston (ca. 1795) by Copy after Edward Greene Malbone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124351/george-boughton-boston-ca-1795-copy-after-edward-greene-malboneFree Image from public domain license
Editable whimsigoth crescent moon design element set
Editable whimsigoth crescent moon design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15377009/editable-whimsigoth-crescent-moon-design-element-setView license
Alexander Hewling (ca. 1800 (?)) by Copy after Edward Greene Malbone
Alexander Hewling (ca. 1800 (?)) by Copy after Edward Greene Malbone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124390/alexander-hewling-ca-1800-copy-after-edward-greene-malboneFree Image from public domain license
Faith over fear mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
Faith over fear mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061840/faith-over-fear-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView license
Joseph Anthony Jr. (1794) by After Gilbert Stuart
Joseph Anthony Jr. (1794) by After Gilbert Stuart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124462/joseph-anthony-jr-1794-after-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain license
Editable whimsigoth crescent moon design element set
Editable whimsigoth crescent moon design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15376992/editable-whimsigoth-crescent-moon-design-element-setView license
Portrait of Jennie Walters Delano (1898) by William Jacob Baer
Portrait of Jennie Walters Delano (1898) by William Jacob Baer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129418/portrait-jennie-walters-delano-1898-william-jacob-baerFree Image from public domain license
Confidence breeds beauty mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
Confidence breeds beauty mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18408516/confidence-breeds-beauty-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView license
Catherine, Countess of Chesterfield (1670-1679 (?) (Baroque)) by Nicholas Dixon
Catherine, Countess of Chesterfield (1670-1679 (?) (Baroque)) by Nicholas Dixon
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136363/catherine-countess-chesterfield-1670-1679-baroque-nicholas-dixonFree Image from public domain license
Vintage frame collection element set, editable design
Vintage frame collection element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000947/vintage-frame-collection-element-set-editable-designView license
Portrait of Raphaelle Peale (1st quarter 20th Century) by Previously attributed to Charles Willson Peale
Portrait of Raphaelle Peale (1st quarter 20th Century) by Previously attributed to Charles Willson Peale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129570/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Vintage frame collection element set, editable design
Vintage frame collection element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000949/vintage-frame-collection-element-set-editable-designView license
Mr. Taft (ca. 1840) by Alvan Clark
Mr. Taft (ca. 1840) by Alvan Clark
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125995/mr-taft-ca-1840-alvan-clarkFree Image from public domain license
Angel quotes mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
Angel quotes mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061838/angel-quotes-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView license
Henry Clay and his Wife, Lucretia Hart Clay (ca. 1840) by American
Henry Clay and his Wife, Lucretia Hart Clay (ca. 1840) by American
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126004/henry-clay-and-his-wife-lucretia-hart-clay-ca-1840-americanFree Image from public domain license
Vintage frame collection element set, editable design
Vintage frame collection element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000951/vintage-frame-collection-element-set-editable-designView license
Edwin Hall of Boston (ca. 1820) by Previously attributed to Charles Fraser
Edwin Hall of Boston (ca. 1820) by Previously attributed to Charles Fraser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125228/edwin-hall-boston-ca-1820-previously-attributed-charles-fraserFree Image from public domain license
Vintage frame collection element set, editable design
Vintage frame collection element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000950/vintage-frame-collection-element-set-editable-designView license
Robert Harcourt Twycross (ca. 1800) by English
Robert Harcourt Twycross (ca. 1800) by English
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124403/robert-harcourt-twycross-ca-1800-englishFree Image from public domain license
Vintage frame collection element set, editable design
Vintage frame collection element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000954/vintage-frame-collection-element-set-editable-designView license
Miss Garland (ca. 1815) by Thomas Sully
Miss Garland (ca. 1815) by Thomas Sully
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125197/miss-garland-ca-1815-thomas-sullyFree Image from public domain license
Vintage frame collection element set, editable design
Vintage frame collection element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000923/vintage-frame-collection-element-set-editable-designView license
Portrait Miniature of Princess Louisa Carlotta (ca. 1819) by Venetian
Portrait Miniature of Princess Louisa Carlotta (ca. 1819) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125215/portrait-miniature-princess-louisa-carlotta-ca-1819-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup element, Van Gogh's Almond Blossoms painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Picture frame editable mockup element, Van Gogh's Almond Blossoms painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521452/png-accessory-aesthetic-almond-blossomsView license
Vintage portrait miniature painting
Vintage portrait miniature painting
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9819783/carolinianFree Image from public domain license
Vintage frame collection element set, editable design
Vintage frame collection element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000952/vintage-frame-collection-element-set-editable-designView license
Portrait of a Gentleman (1st quarter 19th century) by American
Portrait of a Gentleman (1st quarter 19th century) by American
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124582/portrait-gentleman-1st-quarter-19th-century-americanFree Image from public domain license
Adele Bloch-Bauer iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
Adele Bloch-Bauer iPhone wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9057244/adele-bloch-bauer-iphone-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Brooch with Portrait Miniature (mid 19th century) by British
Brooch with Portrait Miniature (mid 19th century) by British
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125819/brooch-with-portrait-miniature-mid-19th-century-britishFree Image from public domain license
Vintage frame collection element set, editable design
Vintage frame collection element set, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000948/vintage-frame-collection-element-set-editable-designView license
Portrait of a Lady in White (1778-1847) by Daniel Saint
Portrait of a Lady in White (1778-1847) by Daniel Saint
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124255/portrait-lady-white-1778-1847-daniel-saintFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.
Picture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521399/png-accessory-adult-aestheticView license
Queen Marie-Antoinette (1778) by Anne Vallayer Coster
Queen Marie-Antoinette (1778) by Anne Vallayer Coster
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124259/queen-marie-antoinette-1778-anne-vallayer-costerFree Image from public domain license
Time is money mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
Time is money mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061839/time-money-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView license
Portrait of Mrs. Raphaelle Peale (Margaret McGlathery Peale) (?) (1st quarter 20th Century) by Previously attributed to…
Portrait of Mrs. Raphaelle Peale (Margaret McGlathery Peale) (?) (1st quarter 20th Century) by Previously attributed to…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129569/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Editable whimsigoth crescent moon design element set
Editable whimsigoth crescent moon design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15377027/editable-whimsigoth-crescent-moon-design-element-setView license
George Washington (1793) by Copy after Gilbert Stuart
George Washington (1793) by Copy after Gilbert Stuart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124442/george-washington-1793-copy-after-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain license
Gold rhombus frame png element, editable leaf design
Gold rhombus frame png element, editable leaf design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9971614/gold-rhombus-frame-png-element-editable-leaf-designView license
A Gentleman (1763-1837) by Andrew Plimer
A Gentleman (1763-1837) by Andrew Plimer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156464/gentleman-1763-1837-andrew-plimerFree Image from public domain license