rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Portrait of a Woman (late 18th-early 19th century) by Vladmir Lukich Borovikovski
Save
Edit Image
backgroundfacepersonartpublic domainportraitclothingadult
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Portrait of H. R. H. Charlotte Caroline Augusta (1796-1817) (late 18th-early 19th century) by Copy after James Lonsdale
Portrait of H. R. H. Charlotte Caroline Augusta (1796-1817) (late 18th-early 19th century) by Copy after James Lonsdale
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124243/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Duchess of Argonne (late 18th or early 19th century) by Marguerite Gerard
Duchess of Argonne (late 18th or early 19th century) by Marguerite Gerard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156508/duchess-argonne-late-18th-early-19th-century-marguerite-gerardFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Miniature Portrait of Tatiana Roznatovskaia (1789) by Attributed to Petr G Zharkov
Miniature Portrait of Tatiana Roznatovskaia (1789) by Attributed to Petr G Zharkov
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124422/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a Woman in Empire Dress (early 19th century) by French
Portrait of a Woman in Empire Dress (early 19th century) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125019/portrait-woman-empire-dress-early-19th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Portrait Medallion of Peter the Great and Family (ca. 1720 (Modern)) by Grigorii Semenovich Musikiiskii
Portrait Medallion of Peter the Great and Family (ca. 1720 (Modern)) by Grigorii Semenovich Musikiiskii
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123416/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Portrait of a Lady Wearing an Elaborate Hat (1785-90) by British
Portrait of a Lady Wearing an Elaborate Hat (1785-90) by British
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124372/portrait-lady-wearing-elaborate-hat-1785-90-britishFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710247/pink-gold-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Portrait of a Woman (18th century) by French
Portrait of a Woman (18th century) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123379/portrait-woman-18th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708147/vintage-woman-yellow-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView license
Portrait of Marcantonio Chigi-Zondadari (late 17th-early 18th century (Renaissance)) by Florentine
Portrait of Marcantonio Chigi-Zondadari (late 17th-early 18th century (Renaissance)) by Florentine
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151539/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Flower face png sticker, mixed media editable design
Flower face png sticker, mixed media editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703358/flower-face-png-sticker-mixed-media-editable-designView license
Portrait of Giovanna Bagnara (?) (ca. 1739) by Pierre Subleyras
Portrait of Giovanna Bagnara (?) (ca. 1739) by Pierre Subleyras
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123512/portrait-giovanna-bagnara-ca-1739-pierre-subleyrasFree Image from public domain license
Happy black woman laughing with her friend
Happy black woman laughing with her friend
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912763/happy-black-woman-laughing-with-her-friendView license
Triptych with "Deesis" (late 19th century (Modern)) by Russian
Triptych with "Deesis" (late 19th century (Modern)) by Russian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10137443/triptych-with-deesis-late-19th-century-modern-russianFree Image from public domain license
Happy black woman laughing with her friend
Happy black woman laughing with her friend
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912867/happy-black-woman-laughing-with-her-friendView license
Catherine Yates Pollock (Mrs. George Pollock) (1793/1794) by Gilbert Stuart
Catherine Yates Pollock (Mrs. George Pollock) (1793/1794) by Gilbert Stuart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026610/catherine-yates-pollock-mrs-george-pollock-17931794-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain license
Smiling female small business owner at a cash register
Smiling female small business owner at a cash register
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912591/smiling-female-small-business-owner-cash-registerView license
Empress Marie Louise (1812) by André Léon Larue
Empress Marie Louise (1812) by André Léon Larue
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125409/empress-marie-louise-1812-andre-leon-larueFree Image from public domain license
Happy black woman laughing with her friend
Happy black woman laughing with her friend
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912768/happy-black-woman-laughing-with-her-friendView license
Watch Pendant Painting (late 19th-early 20th century) by Marcus and Co and Fernand Paillet
Watch Pendant Painting (late 19th-early 20th century) by Marcus and Co and Fernand Paillet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128918/photo-image-person-diamonds-vintageFree Image from public domain license
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
A team of diverse people doing a group photo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912986/team-diverse-people-doing-group-photoView license
Portrait of a Woman (early 19th century) by French
Portrait of a Woman (early 19th century) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124905/portrait-woman-early-19th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Business marketing announcement, editable green design
Business marketing announcement, editable green design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10161781/business-marketing-announcement-editable-green-designView license
Portrait of a Lady (the Artist's Daughter) (1873) by George Augustus Baker
Portrait of a Lady (the Artist's Daughter) (1873) by George Augustus Baker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128864/portrait-lady-the-artists-daughter-1873-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain license
Happy black woman laughing with her friend
Happy black woman laughing with her friend
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912835/happy-black-woman-laughing-with-her-friendView license
Oval Relief depicting Theseus and Ariadne (late 18th-early 19th century) by Style of Antonio Canova
Oval Relief depicting Theseus and Ariadne (late 18th-early 19th century) by Style of Antonio Canova
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124191/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Influencer marketing png element, editable collage remix
Influencer marketing png element, editable collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788708/influencer-marketing-png-element-editable-collage-remixView license
Portrait of a Woman (18th century) by Venetian
Portrait of a Woman (18th century) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123336/portrait-woman-18th-century-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Digital marketing png element, editable collage remix
Digital marketing png element, editable collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9784561/digital-marketing-png-element-editable-collage-remixView license
Portrait of a Lady (ca. 1760-1769 (Baroque)) by Attributed to Pietro Longhi
Portrait of a Lady (ca. 1760-1769 (Baroque)) by Attributed to Pietro Longhi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136657/portrait-lady-ca-1760-1769-baroque-attributed-pietro-longhiFree Image from public domain license
Child education, editable collage remix design
Child education, editable collage remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9238668/child-education-editable-collage-remix-designView license
Portrait of a Woman in Royal Robes (early 19th century) by French
Portrait of a Woman in Royal Robes (early 19th century) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125026/portrait-woman-royal-robes-early-19th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Cupid pushing shopping cart editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cupid pushing shopping cart editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589381/cupid-pushing-shopping-cart-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Selina Plimer with Her Pets (late 18th-early 19th century) by Nathaniel Plimer
Selina Plimer with Her Pets (late 18th-early 19th century) by Nathaniel Plimer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123852/selina-plimer-with-her-pets-late-18th-early-19th-century-nathaniel-plimerFree Image from public domain license