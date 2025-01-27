Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imageframeportrait 18th centuryvintage framevintage public domain oval framefacepersonartoval frameGeorge F. Boughton of Boston (ca. 1795) by Copy after Edward Greene MalboneOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 929 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1393 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Pierre-Auguste Renoir's famous painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774383/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView licenseMiss Catherine Boughton (ca. 1795) by Copy after Edward Greene Malbonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124341/miss-catherine-boughton-ca-1795-copy-after-edward-greene-malboneFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521399/png-accessory-adult-aestheticView licenseAlexander Hewling (ca. 1800 (?)) by Copy after Edward Greene Malbonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124390/alexander-hewling-ca-1800-copy-after-edward-greene-malboneFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with William Henry Holmes' painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774643/png-art-artwork-calmView licensePortrait of a Gentleman (1st quarter 19th century) by Americanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124582/portrait-gentleman-1st-quarter-19th-century-americanFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563622/png-art-nouveau-baby-backgroundView licenseA Gentleman (1825-1850) by American and Possibly by Henry Colton Shumwayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125853/gentleman-1825-1850-american-and-possibly-henry-colton-shumwayFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541376/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView licenseGeorge Washington (1793) by Copy after Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124442/george-washington-1793-copy-after-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541261/png-art-nouveau-baby-blueView licenseMrs. Lupton (Frances Platt Townsend) (1806) by Edward Greene Malbonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125234/mrs-lupton-frances-platt-townsend-1806-edward-greene-malboneFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563639/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView licenseMr. Taft (ca. 1840) by Alvan Clarkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125995/mr-taft-ca-1840-alvan-clarkFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseEdwin Hall of Boston (ca. 1820) by Previously attributed to Charles Fraserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125228/edwin-hall-boston-ca-1820-previously-attributed-charles-fraserFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract cool photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14760702/abstract-cool-photo-collage-editable-designView licenseJoseph Anthony Jr. (1794) by After Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124462/joseph-anthony-jr-1794-after-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseConfidence breeds beauty mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18408516/confidence-breeds-beauty-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licenseGeorge Washington (ca. 1810) by After Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124482/george-washington-ca-1810-after-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman round frame, editable art decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513496/vintage-woman-round-frame-editable-art-decor-designView licensePortrait of a Man (1775-1800) by Charles Henardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124138/portrait-man-1775-1800-charles-henardFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman round frame, art decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708622/editable-vintage-woman-round-frame-art-decor-designView licensePortrait of a Man (1700-1750) by Englishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123206/portrait-man-1700-1750-englishFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774043/png-19th-century-albumen-americanView licensePresident James Knox Polk (1824 (?)) by John Wood Dodgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125643/president-james-knox-polk-1824-john-wood-dodgeFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian picture frame mockup png element, editable artworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9807387/victorian-picture-frame-mockup-png-element-editable-artworkView licenseColonel Samuel Waldo (ca. 1770) by Previously attributed to John Singleton Copleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123874/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseOval badge shape mockup png element, editable vintage nude woman designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9811292/oval-badge-shape-mockup-png-element-editable-vintage-nude-woman-designView licenseGeorg Christoph Lichtenberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11486078/georg-christoph-lichtenbergFree Image from public domain licenseOval badge mockup element, editable geometric shape designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12729088/oval-badge-mockup-element-editable-geometric-shape-designView licensePortrait of a Man (early 19th century) by Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124945/portrait-man-early-19th-century-venetianFree Image from public domain licenseI miss you mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403647/miss-you-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licenseRobert Eden Handy (1835) by Attributed to Asher Brown Durandhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126235/robert-eden-handy-1835-attributed-asher-brown-durandFree Image from public domain licenseButterfly mystery book poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487882/butterfly-mystery-book-poster-templateView licenseSelf-Portrait (ca. 1860) by Edward Dalton Marchanthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126708/self-portrait-ca-1860-edward-dalton-marchantFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseA Woman (4th quarter 18th century) by Englishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156555/woman-4th-quarter-18th-century-englishFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseMrs. Joseph Anthony (Henrietta Hillegas) (1794) by After Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124474/mrs-joseph-anthony-henrietta-hillegas-1794-after-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain license