rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
George F. Boughton of Boston (ca. 1795) by Copy after Edward Greene Malbone
Save
Edit Image
frameportrait 18th centuryvintage framevintage public domain oval framefacepersonartoval frame
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Pierre-Auguste Renoir's famous painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Pierre-Auguste Renoir's famous painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774383/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView license
Miss Catherine Boughton (ca. 1795) by Copy after Edward Greene Malbone
Miss Catherine Boughton (ca. 1795) by Copy after Edward Greene Malbone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124341/miss-catherine-boughton-ca-1795-copy-after-edward-greene-malboneFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.
Picture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521399/png-accessory-adult-aestheticView license
Alexander Hewling (ca. 1800 (?)) by Copy after Edward Greene Malbone
Alexander Hewling (ca. 1800 (?)) by Copy after Edward Greene Malbone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124390/alexander-hewling-ca-1800-copy-after-edward-greene-malboneFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with William Henry Holmes' painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with William Henry Holmes' painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774643/png-art-artwork-calmView license
Portrait of a Gentleman (1st quarter 19th century) by American
Portrait of a Gentleman (1st quarter 19th century) by American
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124582/portrait-gentleman-1st-quarter-19th-century-americanFree Image from public domain license
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563622/png-art-nouveau-baby-backgroundView license
A Gentleman (1825-1850) by American and Possibly by Henry Colton Shumway
A Gentleman (1825-1850) by American and Possibly by Henry Colton Shumway
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125853/gentleman-1825-1850-american-and-possibly-henry-colton-shumwayFree Image from public domain license
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541376/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView license
George Washington (1793) by Copy after Gilbert Stuart
George Washington (1793) by Copy after Gilbert Stuart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124442/george-washington-1793-copy-after-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain license
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541261/png-art-nouveau-baby-blueView license
Mrs. Lupton (Frances Platt Townsend) (1806) by Edward Greene Malbone
Mrs. Lupton (Frances Platt Townsend) (1806) by Edward Greene Malbone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125234/mrs-lupton-frances-platt-townsend-1806-edward-greene-malboneFree Image from public domain license
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563639/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView license
Mr. Taft (ca. 1840) by Alvan Clark
Mr. Taft (ca. 1840) by Alvan Clark
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125995/mr-taft-ca-1840-alvan-clarkFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Edwin Hall of Boston (ca. 1820) by Previously attributed to Charles Fraser
Edwin Hall of Boston (ca. 1820) by Previously attributed to Charles Fraser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125228/edwin-hall-boston-ca-1820-previously-attributed-charles-fraserFree Image from public domain license
Abstract cool photo collage, editable design
Abstract cool photo collage, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14760702/abstract-cool-photo-collage-editable-designView license
Joseph Anthony Jr. (1794) by After Gilbert Stuart
Joseph Anthony Jr. (1794) by After Gilbert Stuart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124462/joseph-anthony-jr-1794-after-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain license
Confidence breeds beauty mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
Confidence breeds beauty mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18408516/confidence-breeds-beauty-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView license
George Washington (ca. 1810) by After Gilbert Stuart
George Washington (ca. 1810) by After Gilbert Stuart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124482/george-washington-ca-1810-after-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman round frame, editable art decor design
Vintage woman round frame, editable art decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513496/vintage-woman-round-frame-editable-art-decor-designView license
Portrait of a Man (1775-1800) by Charles Henard
Portrait of a Man (1775-1800) by Charles Henard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124138/portrait-man-1775-1800-charles-henardFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage woman round frame, art decor design
Editable vintage woman round frame, art decor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708622/editable-vintage-woman-round-frame-art-decor-designView license
Portrait of a Man (1700-1750) by English
Portrait of a Man (1700-1750) by English
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123206/portrait-man-1700-1750-englishFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774043/png-19th-century-albumen-americanView license
President James Knox Polk (1824 (?)) by John Wood Dodge
President James Knox Polk (1824 (?)) by John Wood Dodge
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125643/president-james-knox-polk-1824-john-wood-dodgeFree Image from public domain license
Victorian picture frame mockup png element, editable artwork
Victorian picture frame mockup png element, editable artwork
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9807387/victorian-picture-frame-mockup-png-element-editable-artworkView license
Colonel Samuel Waldo (ca. 1770) by Previously attributed to John Singleton Copley
Colonel Samuel Waldo (ca. 1770) by Previously attributed to John Singleton Copley
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123874/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Oval badge shape mockup png element, editable vintage nude woman design
Oval badge shape mockup png element, editable vintage nude woman design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9811292/oval-badge-shape-mockup-png-element-editable-vintage-nude-woman-designView license
Georg Christoph Lichtenberg
Georg Christoph Lichtenberg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11486078/georg-christoph-lichtenbergFree Image from public domain license
Oval badge mockup element, editable geometric shape design
Oval badge mockup element, editable geometric shape design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12729088/oval-badge-mockup-element-editable-geometric-shape-designView license
Portrait of a Man (early 19th century) by Venetian
Portrait of a Man (early 19th century) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124945/portrait-man-early-19th-century-venetianFree Image from public domain license
I miss you mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
I miss you mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403647/miss-you-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView license
Robert Eden Handy (1835) by Attributed to Asher Brown Durand
Robert Eden Handy (1835) by Attributed to Asher Brown Durand
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126235/robert-eden-handy-1835-attributed-asher-brown-durandFree Image from public domain license
Butterfly mystery book poster template
Butterfly mystery book poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487882/butterfly-mystery-book-poster-templateView license
Self-Portrait (ca. 1860) by Edward Dalton Marchant
Self-Portrait (ca. 1860) by Edward Dalton Marchant
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126708/self-portrait-ca-1860-edward-dalton-marchantFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
A Woman (4th quarter 18th century) by English
A Woman (4th quarter 18th century) by English
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156555/woman-4th-quarter-18th-century-englishFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Mrs. Joseph Anthony (Henrietta Hillegas) (1794) by After Gilbert Stuart
Mrs. Joseph Anthony (Henrietta Hillegas) (1794) by After Gilbert Stuart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124474/mrs-joseph-anthony-henrietta-hillegas-1794-after-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain license