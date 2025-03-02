rawpixel
George Washington (ca. 1800) by After Gilbert Stuart
Confidence breeds beauty mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18408516/confidence-breeds-beauty-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView license
George Washington (ca. 1810) by After Gilbert Stuart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124482/george-washington-ca-1810-after-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain license
Beauty Clinic Instagram post template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18435878/beauty-clinic-instagram-post-template-editable-design-and-textView license
George Washington (1793) by Copy after Gilbert Stuart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124442/george-washington-1793-copy-after-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain license
Frame mockup, Hermine Gallia's Gustav Klimt remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703345/frame-mockup-hermine-gallias-gustav-klimt-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mrs. Joseph Anthony (Henrietta Hillegas) (1794) by After Gilbert Stuart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124474/mrs-joseph-anthony-henrietta-hillegas-1794-after-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain license
Online auction Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974973/online-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Joseph Anthony Jr. (1794) by After Gilbert Stuart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124462/joseph-anthony-jr-1794-after-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain license
Gold ornamental frame mockup element, Mademoiselle Malo's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702860/png-1877-antique-artView license
A Lady (ca. 1890) by John Henry Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129026/lady-ca-1890-john-henry-brownFree Image from public domain license
Frame mockup element, Hermine Gallia's Gustav Klimt remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8702904/frame-mockup-element-hermine-gallias-gustav-klimt-remixed-rawpixelView license
Harriet Morris Whipple Slater (1822-1855) of Providence, R.I (ca. 1844) by Richard Morrell Staigg
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126135/photo-image-face-frame-woodenFree Image from public domain license
Online auction poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205261/online-auction-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Alexander Hewling (ca. 1800 (?)) by Copy after Edward Greene Malbone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124390/alexander-hewling-ca-1800-copy-after-edward-greene-malboneFree Image from public domain license
Vintage postage stamp element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14991733/vintage-postage-stamp-element-editable-design-setView license
Portrait of a Woman (18th century) by French and Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123386/portrait-woman-18th-century-french-and-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
George Washington (19th century) by American
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124613/george-washington-19th-century-americanFree Image from public domain license
Online auction Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205263/online-auction-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Octagonal Box (ca. 1813) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124756/octagonal-box-ca-1813-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Miss Catherine Boughton (ca. 1795) by Copy after Edward Greene Malbone
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124341/miss-catherine-boughton-ca-1795-copy-after-edward-greene-malboneFree Image from public domain license
Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView license
Portrait of a Woman (1750-1800) by Peter Adolf Hall
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123769/portrait-woman-1750-1800-peter-adolf-hallFree Image from public domain license
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView license
Andrew Jackson (1844) by Copy after John Vanderlyn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126530/andrew-jackson-1844-copy-after-john-vanderlynFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12552144/png-accessory-adult-alphonse-muchaView license
Portrait of a Gentleman (1800-1825) by American
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124602/portrait-gentleman-1800-1825-americanFree Image from public domain license
Editable Winged Figure, angel painting by Abbott Handerson Thayer. Original from the Art Institute of Chicago. Remastered by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926640/png-abbott-handerson-thayer-aesthetic-angelView license
A Lady (ca. 1815) by Attributed to Charles Fraser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125233/lady-ca-1815-attributed-charles-fraserFree Image from public domain license
Gold ornamental frame mockup, Mademoiselle Malo's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703835/png-1877-antique-artView license
Woman Picking Grapes (18th century (?)) by Quaint
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123339/woman-picking-grapes-18th-century-quaintFree Image from public domain license
Online auction blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205249/online-auction-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of a Woman (ca. 1830) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125498/portrait-woman-ca-1830-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of a Woman (ca. 1800) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124404/portrait-woman-ca-1800-jean-baptiste-jacques-augustinFree Image from public domain license
Antique picture frame mockup element, Laundry by Edouard Manet remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8771043/png-antique-art-frameView license
Harriet Aymar (1849) by Henry Colton Shumway
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126716/harriet-aymar-1849-henry-colton-shumwayFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Miss Elizabeth Sarah Faber (ca. 1846) by Charles Fraser
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126210/miss-elizabeth-sarah-faber-ca-1846-charles-fraserFree Image from public domain license