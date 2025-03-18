Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageduchesssea illustration vintageanimalfacespersonartvintagepublic domainGrand Dukes and Duchesses Alexander, Constantine, Alexandra, Elena, Maria and Katherine from the drawing by Her Imperial Highness Grand Duchess Maria Feodorovna (1790) by James Walker and After a drawing by Maria FeodorovnaOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 899 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1348 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarSandro Botticelli's Venus background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12685219/png-adult-angel-animalView licenseJugate busts of Czarevitch Paul and Maria Feodorovna of Russiahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8102148/jugate-busts-czarevitch-paul-and-maria-feodorovna-russiaFree Image from public domain licensePuffer fish head man editable design, community remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13183957/puffer-fish-head-man-editable-design-community-remixView licenseThe Chariot Procession of Neptune, Held on May 28th, from an Album with Prints recording the Festivities and Decorations…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8254447/image-books-art-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseInner garden art exhibition poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777963/inner-garden-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDescrizione del regale apparato per le nozze della serenissima madama Cristina di Loreno moglie del serenissimo don…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8254386/image-books-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFresh seafood poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819479/fresh-seafood-poster-templateView licenseThe Riot in Broad Street on the Seventh of June 1780https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9142995/the-riot-broad-street-the-seventh-june-1780Free Image from public domain licenseVibrant surreal collage elements, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16408397/vibrant-surreal-collage-elements-editable-element-setView licenseDavid Roentgen and Company in Saint Petersburghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8118844/david-roentgen-and-company-saint-petersburgFree Image from public domain licenseVibrant mermaid collage design, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16796257/vibrant-mermaid-collage-design-editable-element-setView licenseSnuffbox with Portrait of the Duchesse de Choiseul (1785-1790) by Vestierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156587/snuffbox-with-portrait-the-duchesse-choiseul-1785-1790-vestierFree Image from public domain licenseVintage mermaid collage design, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16796187/vintage-mermaid-collage-design-editable-element-setView licenseThe Riot in Broad Street on the Seventh of June 1780https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9128145/the-riot-broad-street-the-seventh-june-1780Free Image from public domain licenseSeafood restaurant poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819864/seafood-restaurant-poster-templateView licenseAlbum with Prints recording the Festivities and Decorations organized in Florence for the 1589 Wedding of Archduke Ferdinand…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8254475/image-books-church-seaFree Image from public domain licenseDreams begin on page one mobile wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611731/dreams-begin-page-one-mobile-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseSixth scene, the heavens, from 'The marriage of the gods' (Le nozze degli Dei)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8216789/sixth-scene-the-heavens-from-the-marriage-the-gods-le-nozze-degli-deiFree Image from public domain licenseFabric Effecthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12547431/fabric-effectView licenseChessmen (72) with box-boardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8021440/chessmen-72-with-box-boardFree Image from public domain licenseFashion store logo template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11941466/fashion-store-logo-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of H. R. H. Charlotte Caroline Augusta (1796-1817) (late 18th-early 19th century) by Copy after James Lonsdalehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124243/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic ballerina & butterfly, editable vintage collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346356/png-aesthetic-beautiful-beigeView licenseThe Wedding of the Gods: Second Scene, Dianahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8216772/the-wedding-the-gods-second-scene-dianaFree Image from public domain licenseColorful mermaid vector illustrations, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16796182/colorful-mermaid-vector-illustrations-editable-element-setView licenseGrand Duke Alexis and the Duchess of Edinburghhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8737411/grand-duke-alexis-and-the-duchess-edinburghFree Image from public domain licenseVintage mermaid illustration collection, editable element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16796242/vintage-mermaid-illustration-collection-editable-element-setView licenseGeorgiana, Duchess of Devonshire, and Lady Elisabeth Foster (after 1791) by Lié Louis Périnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124451/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThree Sketches of Arches (verso) by Francesco Guardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9676054/three-sketches-arches-verso-francesco-guardiFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau lady background, editable Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686898/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseQueen Victoria and her family: a composition carte de visite. Photograph.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14009156/queen-victoria-and-her-family-composition-carte-visite-photographFree Image from public domain licenseMan touching a padlock shield iconhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912428/man-touching-padlock-shield-iconView licenseMort de Montcalm [The Death of Montcalm at Quebec, September 14, 1759]https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8103501/mort-montcalm-the-death-montcalm-quebec-september-14-1759Free Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau lady sticker, Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8687265/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseAlbert, Prince Consort, on his deathbed at Windsor Castle, with members of the royal family and the royal household in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13980744/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt nouveau lady sticker, Alphonse Mucha's vintage artwork, remixed by rawpixel, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8697068/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView licenseAlbert, Prince Consort, on his deathbed at Windsor Castle, with members of the royal family and the royal household in…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14004605/image-person-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseDiverse business people applauding with joyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14900927/diverse-business-people-applauding-with-joyView licenseRobert Burnshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9130577/robert-burnsFree Image from public domain license