Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageframegeorge washingtonfacepersonartoval framevintagepublic domainGeorge Washington (1793) by Copy after Gilbert StuartOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 917 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1375 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563622/png-art-nouveau-baby-backgroundView licenseGeorge Washington (ca. 1810) by After Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124482/george-washington-ca-1810-after-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541376/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView licenseJoseph Anthony Jr. (1794) by After Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124462/joseph-anthony-jr-1794-after-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541261/png-art-nouveau-baby-blueView licenseMrs. Joseph Anthony (Henrietta Hillegas) (1794) by After Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124474/mrs-joseph-anthony-henrietta-hillegas-1794-after-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563639/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView licenseGeorge Washington (ca. 1800) by After Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124382/george-washington-ca-1800-after-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's woman background, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542061/png-art-nouveau-bookView licenseGeorge F. Boughton of Boston (ca. 1795) by Copy after Edward Greene Malbonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124351/george-boughton-boston-ca-1795-copy-after-edward-greene-malboneFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521399/png-accessory-adult-aestheticView licenseMiss Catherine Boughton (ca. 1795) by Copy after Edward Greene Malbonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124341/miss-catherine-boughton-ca-1795-copy-after-edward-greene-malboneFree Image from public domain licenseGeorges Seurat quote Facebook story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14609949/georges-seurat-quote-facebook-story-templateView licenseCharles Smith Gilmor (1840-1850) by George Lethbridge Saundershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126431/charles-smith-gilmor-1840-1850-george-lethbridge-saundersFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseHenry Clay and his Wife, Lucretia Hart Clay (ca. 1840) by Americanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126004/henry-clay-and-his-wife-lucretia-hart-clay-ca-1840-americanFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMr. Taft (ca. 1840) by Alvan Clarkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125995/mr-taft-ca-1840-alvan-clarkFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRobert Harcourt Twycross (ca. 1800) by Englishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124403/robert-harcourt-twycross-ca-1800-englishFree Image from public domain licenseVintage photo frame mockup, rustic editable design, Johann Georg Dieffenbrunner's Skull painting, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8713723/png-anatomy-art-antiqueView licenseEdwin Hall of Boston (ca. 1820) by Previously attributed to Charles Fraserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125228/edwin-hall-boston-ca-1820-previously-attributed-charles-fraserFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseJohn Adams (19th century) by Americanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124565/john-adams-19th-century-americanFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman round frame, art decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708622/editable-vintage-woman-round-frame-art-decor-designView licensePortrait of a Gentleman (1st quarter 19th century) by Americanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124582/portrait-gentleman-1st-quarter-19th-century-americanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman round frame, editable art decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513496/vintage-woman-round-frame-editable-art-decor-designView licenseGovernor William Charles Coles Claiborne (ca. 1803-1817) by Ambrose Duvalhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124443/governor-william-charles-coles-claiborne-ca-1803-1817-ambrose-duvalFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's woman background, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542060/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView licensePortrait of Raphaelle Peale (1st quarter 20th Century) by Previously attributed to Charles Willson Pealehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129570/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's woman background, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520747/png-adult-architecture-artView licensePortrait of a Woman (1739-1793) by Peter Adolf Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123601/portrait-woman-1739-1793-peter-adolf-hallFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian picture frame mockup png element, editable artworkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9807387/victorian-picture-frame-mockup-png-element-editable-artworkView licenseA Gentleman (1825-1850) by American and Possibly by Henry Colton Shumwayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125853/gentleman-1825-1850-american-and-possibly-henry-colton-shumwayFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563649/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePresident James Knox Polk (1824 (?)) by John Wood Dodgehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125643/president-james-knox-polk-1824-john-wood-dodgeFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560688/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Mrs. Raphaelle Peale (Margaret McGlathery Peale) (?) (1st quarter 20th Century) by Previously attributed to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129569/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license1920s woman fashion frame background, George Barbier's famous illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12504168/png-1920s-adult-artView licenseBrooch with Portrait Miniature (mid 19th century) by Britishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125819/brooch-with-portrait-miniature-mid-19th-century-britishFree Image from public domain license