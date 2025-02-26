rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Minerva Shielding a Sleeping Youth from the Arrow of Cupid and the Wiles of Venus (1797) by Attributed to Thomas Sully
Save
Edit Image
framegiltarrowfacepersonartpublic domaincupid
Wedding studio Instagram post template, editable text
Wedding studio Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18814326/wedding-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Apollo Pierced by the Arrows of Two Amorini (ca. 1700) by Nicolas Bertin
Apollo Pierced by the Arrows of Two Amorini (ca. 1700) by Nicolas Bertin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123170/apollo-pierced-the-arrows-two-amorini-ca-1700-nicolas-bertinFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's Day voucher editable poster template in black and white tones
Valentine's Day voucher editable poster template in black and white tones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097368/valentines-day-voucher-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView license
Venus and Cupid (dated 1506 (probably executed c. 1509)) by Lucas Cranach the Elder
Venus and Cupid (dated 1506 (probably executed c. 1509)) by Lucas Cranach the Elder
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9988898/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Beer label template, editable design
Beer label template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14516276/beer-label-template-editable-designView license
Venus and Cupid (ca. 1735) by Jacques Charlier
Venus and Cupid (ca. 1735) by Jacques Charlier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123450/venus-and-cupid-ca-1735-jacques-charlierFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame png mockup element, vintage editable design with Carl Larsson's painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame png mockup element, vintage editable design with Carl Larsson's painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9799835/png-art-artwork-childrenView license
Venus and Cupid by After Hans Sebald Beham
Venus and Cupid by After Hans Sebald Beham
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9797173/venus-and-cupid-after-hans-sebald-behamFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's Day cupid, arrow through heart editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's Day cupid, arrow through heart editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9358650/png-aesthetic-angel-arrowView license
Venus and Cupid, null by bertel thorvaldsen
Venus and Cupid, null by bertel thorvaldsen
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986791/venus-and-cupid-null-bertel-thorvaldsenFree Image from public domain license
Anniversary wishes Instagram post template
Anniversary wishes Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443433/anniversary-wishes-instagram-post-templateView license
Ruhender Herkules, Minerva bläst die Trompete, null by pietro testa
Ruhender Herkules, Minerva bläst die Trompete, null by pietro testa
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18954739/ruhender-herkules-minerva-blast-die-trompete-null-pietro-testaFree Image from public domain license
Love fairy heaven surreal remix, editable design
Love fairy heaven surreal remix, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12664684/love-fairy-heaven-surreal-remix-editable-designView license
Venus, Cupid and Adonis, null by bartholomäus spranger
Venus, Cupid and Adonis, null by bartholomäus spranger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18953951/venus-cupid-and-adonis-null-bartholomaus-sprangerFree Image from public domain license
Tattoos inspiration Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable design
Tattoos inspiration Instagram post template, dark aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18424458/tattoos-inspiration-instagram-post-template-dark-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Ein junger Krieger ist im Begriff, ein Lager anzugreifen, Minerva verwehrt es ihm, sie ist umgeben von Wappen tragenden…
Ein junger Krieger ist im Begriff, ein Lager anzugreifen, Minerva verwehrt es ihm, sie ist umgeben von Wappen tragenden…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984543/image-pencil-drawing-person-artisticFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage collage frame background
Editable vintage collage frame background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517110/editable-vintage-collage-frame-backgroundView license
Venus and Cupid, null by hendrik goudt
Venus and Cupid, null by hendrik goudt
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18946796/venus-and-cupid-null-hendrik-goudtFree Image from public domain license
Happy anniversary Instagram post template
Happy anniversary Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14443429/happy-anniversary-instagram-post-templateView license
Mars, Venus, and Cupid (1530) by Lucas van Leyden
Mars, Venus, and Cupid (1530) by Lucas van Leyden
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9991700/mars-venus-and-cupid-1530-lucas-van-leydenFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's cupid Instagram post template, editable design
Valentine's cupid Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9001857/valentines-cupid-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Venus, Merkur und Minerva (Scheinskulptur), null by gaspare diziani
Venus, Merkur und Minerva (Scheinskulptur), null by gaspare diziani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985216/venus-merkur-und-minerva-scheinskulptur-null-gaspare-dizianiFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's cupid Instagram story template, editable design
Valentine's cupid Instagram story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037937/valentines-cupid-instagram-story-template-editable-designView license
Horace and Lydia (after 1843) by Thomas Couture
Horace and Lydia (after 1843) by Thomas Couture
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126514/horace-and-lydia-after-1843-thomas-coutureFree Image from public domain license
Vintage cupid in the sky remix
Vintage cupid in the sky remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13058965/vintage-cupid-the-sky-remixView license
Mars, Venus, and Eros (1508) by Marcantonio Raimondi and Andrea Mantegna
Mars, Venus, and Eros (1508) by Marcantonio Raimondi and Andrea Mantegna
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9989102/mars-venus-and-eros-1508-marcantonio-raimondi-and-andrea-mantegnaFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774043/png-19th-century-albumen-americanView license
Venus Leaving the Bath by After Marcantonio Raimondi
Venus Leaving the Bath by After Marcantonio Raimondi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9797169/venus-leaving-the-bath-after-marcantonio-raimondiFree Image from public domain license
Cute cupid editable design, community remix
Cute cupid editable design, community remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12760615/cute-cupid-editable-design-community-remixView license
Venus and Cupid, 1590 – 1600 by anton eisenhoit
Venus and Cupid, 1590 – 1600 by anton eisenhoit
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18949027/venus-and-cupid-1590-1600-anton-eisenhoitFree Image from public domain license
Shopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shopping cupid, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9582935/shopping-cupid-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
Venus, Juno and Minerva (1587) by Adriaen Collaert and Jan van der Straet
Venus, Juno and Minerva (1587) by Adriaen Collaert and Jan van der Straet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9996879/venus-juno-and-minerva-1587-adriaen-collaert-and-jan-van-der-straetFree Image from public domain license
Social media reactions png, editable vintage cupid. Remixed by rawpixel.
Social media reactions png, editable vintage cupid. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588089/social-media-reactions-png-editable-vintage-cupid-remixed-rawpixelView license
Oedipus and the Sphinx (1864) by Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres
Oedipus and the Sphinx (1864) by Jean Auguste Dominique Ingres
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128523/oedipus-and-the-sphinx-1864-jean-auguste-dominique-ingresFree Image from public domain license
Shopping cupid png, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shopping cupid png, vintage editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588111/shopping-cupid-png-vintage-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Triumph of Galatea (c. 1520) by Peregrino da Cesena and Raphael
The Triumph of Galatea (c. 1520) by Peregrino da Cesena and Raphael
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9990984/the-triumph-galatea-c-1520-peregrino-cesena-and-raphaelFree Image from public domain license
Cupid pushing shopping cart png editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Cupid pushing shopping cart png editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588126/cupid-pushing-shopping-cart-png-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Venus beschenkt den Aeneas mit Waffen, null by carel van savoy
Venus beschenkt den Aeneas mit Waffen, null by carel van savoy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935453/venus-beschenkt-den-aeneas-mit-waffen-null-carel-van-savoyFree Image from public domain license
Shopping cupid with trolley editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Shopping cupid with trolley editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9589340/shopping-cupid-with-trolley-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Venus und Amor unter einem Zelt sitzend, links von ihnen stehen Flora und Zephir, null by joseph heintz d. ä.
Venus und Amor unter einem Zelt sitzend, links von ihnen stehen Flora und Zephir, null by joseph heintz d. ä.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18987442/image-face-person-romanticFree Image from public domain license