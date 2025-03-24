Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain portrait paintingwoman paintingsvintage musicfacepersonartvintagemusicalThe Savoyard (19th century) by Alfred Jacob MillerOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 943 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1415 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWoman holding microphone, editable singer, entertainment. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9365809/woman-holding-microphone-editable-singer-entertainment-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSerenaders Under the Wrong Window (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125841/serenaders-under-the-wrong-window-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseRelaxing music Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11558167/relaxing-music-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Italian Boy with Hurdy-Gurdy (ca. 1853) by Richard Caton Woodvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126455/the-italian-boy-with-hurdy-gurdy-ca-1853-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable Jacques-Emile Blanche's The Pink Capeline. Remix by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9729441/editable-jacques-emile-blanches-the-pink-capeline-remix-rawpixelView licenseMrs. Jesse Hare (Catherine H. Welch) (1848) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126707/mrs-jesse-hare-catherine-welch-1848-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseWoman listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12785731/woman-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licenseSarah Malvina Allen Heald (Mrs. Wm. Henry Heald) (1824-1854) (ca. 1844) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126131/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseHawkins Point Farm (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125793/hawkins-point-farm-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseThe Pink Capeline png element, editable Jacques-Emile Blanche's vintage illustration, transparent background. Remixed by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9681978/png-black-blue-collage-elementView licenseBob (From the City) Visits His Country Cousin (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125796/image-face-person-treesFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseScene of Trappers and Indians (before 1842) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125235/scene-trappers-and-indians-before-1842-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseWoman listening to music , editable oil paintinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12790405/woman-listening-music-editable-oil-paintingView licensePortrait of Jane Breckenridge (1830-1878) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126074/portrait-jane-breckenridge-1830-1878-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseGeorge Barbier's woman background, vintage fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12542060/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView licenseGen Duff Green (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125820/gen-duff-green-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseVenice (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller and After Canalettohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125345/venice-mid-19th-century-alfred-jacob-miller-and-after-canalettoFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Dreamer. Building Air-castles. (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125799/the-dreamer-building-air-castles-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseFar o’er the Deep Blue Sea (1834) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126191/far-oer-the-deep-blue-sea-1834-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseArt history class Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547087/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMother and Son by Fireplace (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125295/mother-and-son-fireplace-mid-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licensePeaceful protest in downtown Kansas Cityhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14914781/peaceful-protest-downtown-kansas-cityView licenseCarrie. Toilet- at the Broken Mirror (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125836/carrie-toilet-the-broken-mirror-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Lydia Lloyd Murray (1833) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126157/portrait-lydia-lloyd-murray-1833-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseLouis Rhead's Jane portrait, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12564482/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseView of an Estate (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125285/view-estate-mid-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseFuture of music Facebook post template, editable digital designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18407208/future-music-facebook-post-template-editable-digital-designView licenseGabriel Ravel as the Clown (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127062/gabriel-ravel-the-clown-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseMonet quote poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView licenseAh Dan- Drunk as Usual (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125840/dan-drunk-usual-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseJapanese woman vintage illustration background remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670470/japanese-woman-vintage-illustration-background-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRinging the New Year In (1810-1874) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125349/ringing-the-new-year-1810-1874-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseLeonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView licenseStreet Sketch. Washing Steps. (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125644/street-sketch-washing-steps-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license