Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain statuehare public domaincat statuecatdoganimalartpublic domainSeated Hare (19th century) by Antoine Louis BaryeOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 834 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1251 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarThe Cat Fonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14819615/the-cat-fontView licenseRabbit with Ears Erect (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124880/rabbit-with-ears-erect-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licensePng editable anthropomorphic animals collage art on transparent backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9135956/png-editable-anthropomorphic-animals-collage-art-transparent-backgroundView licenseRabbit, Ears Raised (first offered for sale 1845) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126556/rabbit-ears-raised-first-offered-for-sale-1845-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable anthropomorphic animals collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124036/editable-anthropomorphic-animals-collageView licenseFawn Lying Down (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124902/fawn-lying-down-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable anthropomorphic animals collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9124037/editable-anthropomorphic-animals-collageView licenseReclinging Doe and Faun (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124820/reclinging-doe-and-faun-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licensePositive pet quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815682/positive-pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseEgyptian Dromedary (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124770/egyptian-dromedary-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseAnimal shelter poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825009/animal-shelter-poster-templateView licenseRabbit with Ears Down (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124775/rabbit-with-ears-down-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licensePet shop poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13825315/pet-shop-poster-templateView licenseStag Listening (modeled ca. 1838) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125878/stag-listening-modeled-ca-1838-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas cheer, animal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12422142/christmas-cheer-animal-remix-editable-designView licenseTwo Spaniels on a Cushion (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125022/two-spaniels-cushion-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas cheer, animal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12422055/christmas-cheer-animal-remix-editable-designView licenseSeated Lion No. 1 (cast ca. 1847) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126238/seated-lion-no-cast-ca-1847-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas cheer png element, animal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12423025/christmas-cheer-png-element-animal-remix-editable-designView licenseTurkish Horse, No. 2 (modeled ca. 1844) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126132/turkish-horse-no-modeled-ca-1844-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licensePet quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815608/pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseGreyhound Retrieving a Hare (ca.1870) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127225/greyhound-retrieving-hare-ca1870-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable anthropomorphic animals collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9081944/editable-anthropomorphic-animals-collageView licenseLion and Serpent No. 3 (sketch) (modeled ca. 1832) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125546/lion-and-serpent-no-sketch-modeled-ca-1832-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licensePet adoption poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466655/pet-adoption-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseWalking Lioness (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124796/walking-lioness-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licensePng editable anthropomorphic animals collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123421/png-editable-anthropomorphic-animals-collageView licenseSpaniel and Goose (modeled ca. 1820) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125210/spaniel-and-goose-modeled-ca-1820-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseNational pet day Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12593733/national-pet-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSeated Beagle (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124724/seated-beagle-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable anthropomorphic animals collage, desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123424/editable-anthropomorphic-animals-collage-desktop-wallpaperView licenseStanding Jaguar (1840) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126432/standing-jaguar-1840-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseFlash sale poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12422668/flash-sale-poster-template-editable-textView licenseRabbit, Ears Lowered (modeled ca. 1825; first offered for sale 1845-1847) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125458/image-animal-art-bunnyFree Image from public domain licenseDog bedhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14535189/dog-bedView licenseStag Walking (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124924/stag-walking-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseChristmas sale poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12422594/christmas-sale-poster-template-editable-textView licenseElephant of Asia (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124891/elephant-asia-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable surprised pet design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15367150/editable-surprised-pet-design-element-setView licenseElk Surprised by a Lynx (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124883/elk-surprised-lynx-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license