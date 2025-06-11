rawpixel
Child with Strawberries (1803-1805) by Joshua Johnson
roses paintings public domainvintage floral public domainstrawberry public domainpublic domain oil paintingportraitpublic domain flowercherry blossom19th century people
Editable gold picture frame mockup, Van Gogh’s Almond blossom, famous painting design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9067711/png-almond-blossom-art-blueView license
Portrait of Master Francis M. Jencks (ca. 1848) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126240/portrait-master-francis-jencks-ca-1848-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Floral body lotion Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12768928/floral-body-lotion-instagram-post-templateView license
Emma Van Name by Joshua Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9185681/emma-van-name-joshua-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Sakura aesthetic background, traditional flower border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9033594/png-aesthetic-asian-backgroundView license
Edward and Sarah Rutter
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7823319/edward-and-sarah-rutterFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Sakura aesthetic background, traditional flower border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042962/png-aesthetic-asian-backgroundView license
Fifth Regiment in Mount Vernon Place (1889-1898) by James G Harwood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129250/fifth-regiment-mount-vernon-place-1889-1898-james-harwoodFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Sakura aesthetic background, traditional flower border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042769/png-aesthetic-asian-backgroundView license
Portrait of William Herald Heald (ca. 1844) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126125/portrait-william-herald-heald-ca-1844-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Japanese sakura aesthetic desktop wallpaper, traditional flower border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9040915/png-aesthetic-asian-backgroundView license
Francis Scott Key (1779-1830) (1816) by Joseph Wood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125481/francis-scott-key-1779-1830-1816-joseph-woodFree Image from public domain license
Japanese Sakura aesthetic background, traditional flower border, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9043083/png-aesthetic-asian-backgroundView license
The Strawberry Girl (mid 18th century) by Copy after Joshua Reynolds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123518/the-strawberry-girl-mid-18th-century-copy-after-joshua-reynoldsFree Image from public domain license
Japanese sakura aesthetic desktop wallpaper, traditional flower border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9040968/png-aesthetic-asian-backgroundView license
Country Seat of Reverdy Johnson (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125373/country-seat-reverdy-johnson-mid-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Art magazine book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664544/art-magazine-book-cover-templateView license
The Bullets and the Gout (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125773/the-bullets-and-the-gout-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Famous flower artwork, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058887/famous-flower-artwork-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Mrs. Decatur Howard Miller (Eliza Credilla Hare) (ca. 1850) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126389/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Japanese sakura aesthetic desktop wallpaper, traditional flower border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042772/png-aesthetic-asian-backgroundView license
The Cherry Picker (1871) by William Adolphe Bouguereau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128798/the-cherry-picker-1871-william-adolphe-bouguereauFree Image from public domain license
Flower border watercolor illustration, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14121401/flower-border-watercolor-illustration-editable-design-setView license
Fancy-Fairs (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125772/fancy-fairs-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Aromatherapy Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9269932/aromatherapy-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
A Penny's Worth of Astronomy (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125776/pennys-worth-astronomy-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774043/png-19th-century-albumen-americanView license
The Bride of Savoy (19th century) by Frank Blackwell Mayer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125912/the-bride-savoy-19th-century-frank-blackwell-mayerFree Image from public domain license
Famous flower painting, editable design set, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9058237/famous-flower-painting-editable-design-set-remixed-rawpixelView license
George Washington (c. 1803/1805) by Gilbert Stuart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10030730/george-washington-c-18031805-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain license
Women community Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11726995/women-community-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Flowers in a Basket (18th-19th century) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123397/flowers-basket-18th-19th-century-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Japanese sakura aesthetic desktop wallpaper, traditional flower border background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042965/png-aesthetic-asian-backgroundView license
A Young Boy (one of pair of portraits) (1814) by Ethan Allen Greenwood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9791797/young-boy-one-pair-portraits-1814-ethan-allen-greenwoodFree Image from public domain license
Antique shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11934712/antique-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Edward Stow (c. 1803) by Gilbert Stuart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10030744/edward-stow-c-1803-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain license
Our products Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9710456/our-products-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Head of a Child (19th century) by Artist Unknown, French or American and 19th century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775945/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Late 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832221/png-armchair-art-artworkView license
exterior garden scene; boy in green suit with lace collar and brass buttons is holding bow and arrow and pointing to a…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652057/image-arrow-rose-vintageFree Image from public domain license