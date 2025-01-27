Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagevintage garlands18th century portraitlocketfaceframepersonartoval frameMiss Garland (ca. 1815) by Thomas SullyOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 947 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1421 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarPicture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521399/png-accessory-adult-aestheticView licenseMr. Strong (ca. 1815) by American and Previously attributed to Charles Fraserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125185/mr-strong-ca-1815-american-and-previously-attributed-charles-fraserFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Pierre-Auguste Renoir's famous painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774383/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView licenseEdward D. Jackson (ca. 1820) by Attributed to Thomas Sullyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125262/edward-jackson-ca-1820-attributed-thomas-sullyFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with William Henry Holmes' painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774643/png-art-artwork-calmView licenseHenry Clay and his Wife, Lucretia Hart Clay (ca. 1840) by Americanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126004/henry-clay-and-his-wife-lucretia-hart-clay-ca-1840-americanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage frame collection element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000953/vintage-frame-collection-element-set-editable-designView licenseMr. Taft (ca. 1840) by Alvan Clarkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125995/mr-taft-ca-1840-alvan-clarkFree Image from public domain licenseConfidence breeds beauty mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18408516/confidence-breeds-beauty-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licenseMiss Catherine Boughton (ca. 1795) by Copy after Edward Greene Malbonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124341/miss-catherine-boughton-ca-1795-copy-after-edward-greene-malboneFree Image from public domain licenseVintage frame collection element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000951/vintage-frame-collection-element-set-editable-designView licenseJohn Whitaker (ca. 1800) by Attributed to Robert Field and possibly Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124384/john-whitaker-ca-1800-attributed-robert-field-and-possibly-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseVintage frame collection element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000947/vintage-frame-collection-element-set-editable-designView licensePrince Eugene of Savoy (1663-1736) (?) (18th century) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123171/prince-eugene-savoy-1663-1736-18th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseVintage frame collection element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000950/vintage-frame-collection-element-set-editable-designView licenseEdwin Hall of Boston (ca. 1820) by Previously attributed to Charles Fraserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125228/edwin-hall-boston-ca-1820-previously-attributed-charles-fraserFree Image from public domain licenseVintage frame collection element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000948/vintage-frame-collection-element-set-editable-designView licenseRobert Harcourt Twycross (ca. 1800) by Englishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124403/robert-harcourt-twycross-ca-1800-englishFree Image from public domain licenseVintage frame collection element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000949/vintage-frame-collection-element-set-editable-designView licenseMrs. Eliza Pierie (ca. 1810) by Bass Otishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124488/mrs-eliza-pierie-ca-1810-bass-otisFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563622/png-art-nouveau-baby-backgroundView licenseAlexander Hamilton (1757-1804) (?) (ca. 1796) by Ellen Sharpleshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124339/alexander-hamilton-1757-1804-ca-1796-ellen-sharplesFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541376/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView licensePortrait of a Gentleman (1800-1825) by Americanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124584/portrait-gentleman-1800-1825-americanFree Image from public domain licenseVintage frame collection element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000952/vintage-frame-collection-element-set-editable-designView licensePortrait of Mrs. Raphaelle Peale (Margaret McGlathery Peale) (?) (1st quarter 20th Century) by Previously attributed to…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129569/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541261/png-art-nouveau-baby-blueView licenseJoseph Anthony Jr. (1794) by After Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124462/joseph-anthony-jr-1794-after-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563639/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView licenseDr. Charles Gordon Patterson (1826) by James Reid Lambdin and Tiffany and Companyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125882/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseVintage frame collection element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15000954/vintage-frame-collection-element-set-editable-designView licenseSarah Goodridge (ca.1835) by Henry Inmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125605/sarah-goodridge-ca1835-henry-inmanFree Image from public domain licenseAbstract cool photo collage, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14760702/abstract-cool-photo-collage-editable-designView licensePortrait of Queen Marie Antoinette (Miniature: ca. 1774; Case: 1809-1810) by Peter Adolf Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123922/photo-image-face-golden-frameFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman round frame, art decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708622/editable-vintage-woman-round-frame-art-decor-designView licensePortrait of a Child (early 19th century) by Thomas Hazlehursthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124824/portrait-child-early-19th-century-thomas-hazlehurstFree Image from public domain licenseVintage illustration, editable design sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14370266/vintage-illustration-editable-design-setView licensePortrait Miniature of Princess Louisa Carlotta (ca. 1819) by Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125215/portrait-miniature-princess-louisa-carlotta-ca-1819-venetianFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman round frame, editable art decor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513496/vintage-woman-round-frame-editable-art-decor-designView licensePortrait of Jennie Walters Delano (1898) by William Jacob Baerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129418/portrait-jennie-walters-delano-1898-william-jacob-baerFree Image from public domain license