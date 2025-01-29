rawpixel
The Apotheosis of Nelson (ca. 1818) by Pierre Nicolas Legrand
paintingnelsonclassic artweddingascension art public domainpublic domainhistorical paintingpaper on fire
Ascension day editable poster template in black and white tones
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18097296/ascension-day-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView license
Assumption of Mary, null by francesco trevisani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980915/assumption-mary-null-francesco-trevisaniFree Image from public domain license
Light my fire quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14685707/light-fire-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
The Ecstasy of Saint Francis di Paola (ca. 1700 (Baroque)) by Italian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136473/the-ecstasy-saint-francis-paola-ca-1700-baroque-italianFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11770688/ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Assumption of the Virgin, 1714 by johann georg bergmüller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981579/assumption-the-virgin-1714-johann-georg-bergmullerFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952531/ascension-day-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
The Apotheosis of Hercules (1784 (Baroque)) by Christoph Unterberger
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136722/the-apotheosis-hercules-1784-baroque-christoph-unterbergerFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952521/ascension-day-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Ein Engel erlöst eine Seele aus dem Fegefeuer, ca. 1700 by carlo maratti
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985528/ein-engel-erlost-eine-seele-aus-dem-fegefeuer-ca-1700-carlo-marattiFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11952510/ascension-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Transfiguration, ca. 1535 – 1540 by polidoro da caravaggio
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18937708/transfiguration-ca-1535-1540-polidoro-caravaggioFree Image from public domain license
Bridal gowns, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18129054/bridal-gowns-editable-poster-templateView license
Triumphierender Christus von musizierenden Engeln umgeben, null by johann rottenhammer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18948121/image-angel-face-personFree Image from public domain license
History quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686756/history-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
The Ascension of Christ (1720) by Cosmas Damian Asam
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10016847/the-ascension-christ-1720-cosmas-damian-asamFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14491456/ascension-day-poster-templateView license
Madonna mit dem Heiligen Laurentius und einem heiligen Bischof, ca. 1580 by antonio semino
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18941272/image-clouds-angels-faceFree Image from public domain license
Inspirational quote mobile phone wallpaper template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686816/inspirational-quote-mobile-phone-wallpaper-templateView license
Apollo Pierced by the Arrows of Two Amorini (ca. 1700) by Nicolas Bertin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123170/apollo-pierced-the-arrows-two-amorini-ca-1700-nicolas-bertinFree Image from public domain license
Jesus Christ ascension Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11734256/jesus-christ-ascension-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Assumption of Mary, null by ercole procaccini d. j.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980289/assumption-mary-null-ercole-procacciniFree Image from public domain license
Wedding invitation template, aesthetic editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18281429/wedding-invitation-template-aesthetic-editable-designView license
Assumption of Mary, 1599 by johann rottenhammer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935982/assumption-mary-1599-johann-rottenhammerFree Image from public domain license
Holy ascension day Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12119066/holy-ascension-day-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Adoration of the Shepherds (1650/1655) by Giovanni Benedetto Castiglione
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10012467/the-adoration-the-shepherds-16501655-giovanni-benedetto-castiglioneFree Image from public domain license
Celebrate love, editable poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18114522/celebrate-love-editable-poster-templateView license
Apothéose de Voltaire (The Apotheosis of Voltaire) (1782) by Pierre François Legrand and Robert Guillaume Dardel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10025257/image-horse-angel-animalFree Image from public domain license
Holy ascension day poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473401/holy-ascension-day-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Baptism of Christ, 1584 by adam grimmer
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18985004/baptism-christ-1584-adam-grimmerFree Image from public domain license
Writing quote Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14686734/writing-quote-instagram-post-templateView license
Maria von Engeln getragen als Siegerin über die Schlange und das Heidenthum, null by giorgio vasari
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18946133/image-face-person-artisticFree Image from public domain license
Poetry quote blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14631771/poetry-quote-blog-banner-templateView license
Martyrdom of St. Victor (19th century) by After Giovanni Battista Tiepolo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151612/martyrdom-st-victor-19th-century-after-giovanni-battista-tiepoloFree Image from public domain license
Holy ascension day Facebook cover template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473400/holy-ascension-day-facebook-cover-template-editable-designView license
Justitia und die Wahheit, umgeben von den Personifikationen der vier Elemente, null by jacob de wit
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18949140/image-border-person-artisticFree Image from public domain license
Holy ascension day Facebook story template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12473402/holy-ascension-day-facebook-story-template-editable-designView license
Flora's triumpf, null by gaspare diziani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986795/floras-triumpf-null-gaspare-dizianiFree Image from public domain license
Ascension day Facebook post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14408118/ascension-day-facebook-post-templateView license
Himmelfahrt Mariens mit den Heiligen Gervasius, Protasius und Karl Borromäus, null by gaspare diziani
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18942598/image-face-person-classicFree Image from public domain license