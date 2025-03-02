Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageelder womanportraitpublic domain oil paintingjacques louis davidfacepersonartvintagePortrait of an Elderly Lady (ca. 1820) by Circle of Jacques Louis DavidOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 997 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1496 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarHorse riding academy poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240839/horse-riding-academy-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseAbigail Smith Adams (Mrs. John Adams) (1800/1815) by Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10028123/abigail-smith-adams-mrs-john-adams-18001815-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240816/horse-riding-academy-flyer-template-editableView licensePrincess Kotschoubey (1860) by Franz Xaver Winterhalterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128307/princess-kotschoubey-1860-franz-xaver-winterhalterFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240877/horse-riding-academy-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of a Woman (early 19th century) by French and Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125018/portrait-woman-early-19th-century-french-and-venetianFree Image from public domain licenseHorse riding academy Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240898/horse-riding-academy-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of a Lady Holding a Book (ca. 1740-49) by Attributed to George Beare and Studio assistant of George Bearehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123513/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain licenseLeadership training Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9326950/leadership-training-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAlte Frau im Profil, nach rechts schauend, null by louis-marc-antoine bilcoqhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18948546/alte-frau-profil-nach-rechts-schauend-null-louis-marc-antoine-bilcoqFree Image from public domain licenseLead with expertise Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724847/lead-with-expertise-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseMiss Elizabeth Haig (c. 1798–1800) by Henry Raeburnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9792198/miss-elizabeth-haig-c-1798-1800-henry-raeburnFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724994/company-vision-mission-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of an Old Woman (1569) by Maarten de Voshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9995057/portrait-old-woman-1569-maarten-vosFree Image from public domain licenseLead with expertise poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724846/lead-with-expertise-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseCountess Teresa Kinska Poniatowska (1765) by Per Krafft and the elderhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9795047/countess-teresa-kinska-poniatowska-1765-per-krafft-and-the-elderFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission poster template, customizable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240849/company-vision-mission-poster-template-customizable-design-textView licenseLovice Corbett Whittemore (Mrs. Thomas Whittemore) (1845) by Alvan Clarkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10042198/lovice-corbett-whittemore-mrs-thomas-whittemore-1845-alvan-clarkFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission Twitter ad template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240903/company-vision-mission-twitter-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of Lydia Lloyd Murray (1833) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126157/portrait-lydia-lloyd-murray-1833-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission email header template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240864/company-vision-mission-email-header-template-editable-text-designView licensePortrait of a Lady (18th century) by Anonymous Artist and Louis Michel Van Loohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10015942/portrait-lady-18th-century-anonymous-artist-and-louis-michel-van-looFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission flyer template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9240830/company-vision-mission-flyer-template-editableView licenseHenrietta Marchant Liston (Mrs. Robert Liston) (1800) by Gilbert Stuarthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10028147/henrietta-marchant-liston-mrs-robert-liston-1800-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum Instagram post template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9502518/horse-club-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseOld Woman (19th century) by Guilia Juarezhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124586/old-woman-19th-century-guilia-juarezFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Napoleon Crossing the Alps. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9157001/film-frame-png-mockup-element-napoleon-crossing-the-alps-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Marie Sophie Friedericke von Holzhausen, ca. 1758 by johann georg ziesenishttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18987143/image-dog-animal-personFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame mockup, Napoleon Crossing the Alps. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9168421/film-frame-mockup-napoleon-crossing-the-alps-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Young Woman in White (c. 1798) by Anonymous Artist and Jacques Louis Davidhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10027497/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLead with expertise blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724849/lead-with-expertise-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of a Lady (ca. 1780-1789 (Baroque)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136701/portrait-lady-ca-1780-1789-baroque-italianFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724995/company-vision-mission-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseSchool Girls (1860) by George Augustus Bakerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128236/school-girls-1860-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain licenseLead with expertisehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9739894/lead-with-expertiseView licenseOld Woman with a Muff (second half 18th century) by French 18th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10019599/old-woman-with-muff-second-half-18th-century-french-18th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseCompany vision & mission blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724993/company-vision-mission-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licensePortrait of the Marchioness Angela Maria Lombardi (ca. 1710 (Baroque)) by Italianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136525/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseMuseum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11794814/museum-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licensePortrait of a Lady (c. 1730/1750) by British 18th Centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10017586/portrait-lady-c-17301750-british-18th-centuryFree Image from public domain license