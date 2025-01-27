Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagevintageelegantwatercolor illustrationsportrait 18th centuryfacepersonartpublic domainMrs. Lupton (Frances Platt Townsend) (1806) by Edward Greene MalboneOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 941 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1412 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilar19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531743/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseAlexander Hewling (ca. 1800 (?)) by Copy after Edward Greene Malbonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124390/alexander-hewling-ca-1800-copy-after-edward-greene-malboneFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555575/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMiss Catherine Boughton (ca. 1795) by Copy after Edward Greene Malbonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124341/miss-catherine-boughton-ca-1795-copy-after-edward-greene-malboneFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560546/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGeorge F. Boughton of Boston (ca. 1795) by Copy after Edward Greene Malbonehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124351/george-boughton-boston-ca-1795-copy-after-edward-greene-malboneFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560484/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman in 18th-century Costume (19th century) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124807/woman-18th-century-costume-19th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531624/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Woman (18th century (?)) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123335/portrait-woman-18th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563698/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCaroline-Ferdinande-Louise of Naples, Duchesse de Berri (1798-1870) (1833) by Jean Pierre Feulardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126134/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563696/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Woman (early 19th century) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124905/portrait-woman-early-19th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560558/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman in 18th-century Costume (19th century) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124914/woman-18th-century-costume-19th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563699/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Woman in Royal Robes (early 19th century) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125026/portrait-woman-royal-robes-early-19th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Pierre-Auguste Renoir's famous painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774383/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView licensePortrait of a Woman (ca. 1830) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125498/portrait-woman-ca-1830-frenchFree Image from public domain license19th century woman iPhone wallpaper, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560509/png-19th-century-accessory-adultView licensePortrait of a Woman (ca. 1800) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124404/portrait-woman-ca-1800-jean-baptiste-jacques-augustinFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with William Henry Holmes' painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774643/png-art-artwork-calmView licensePortrait of a Woman (1st quarter 19th century) by Delavillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124645/portrait-woman-1st-quarter-19th-century-delavilleFree Image from public domain licenseHouse searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Woman (18th century) by French and Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123386/portrait-woman-18th-century-french-and-venetianFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563746/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMademoiselle de Montbrizon (1795) by François Dumonthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124467/mademoiselle-montbrizon-1795-francois-dumontFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563753/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Woman (1739-1793) by Peter Adolf Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123601/portrait-woman-1739-1793-peter-adolf-hallFree Image from public domain licenseI miss you mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18403647/miss-you-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licenseMrs. Elizabeth Belin of Charleston, South Carolina (ca. 1850) by Charles Fraserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126285/mrs-elizabeth-belin-charleston-south-carolina-ca-1850-charles-fraserFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseWoman in 18th-century Costume (19th century) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124955/woman-18th-century-costume-19th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseEmpowered women poster template, aesthetic beige editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18288707/empowered-women-poster-template-aesthetic-beige-editable-designView licensePortrait of a Woman (1768-1809) by William Woodhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124019/portrait-woman-1768-1809-william-woodFree Image from public domain license19th century woman iPhone wallpaper, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560659/png-19th-century-adult-android-wallpaperView licensePortrait of a Noblewoman (18th century) by French and Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123334/portrait-noblewoman-18th-century-french-and-venetianFree Image from public domain license19th century woman iPhone wallpaper, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563706/png-19th-century-adult-android-wallpaperView licenseMiniature Portrait of César François Cassini de Thury (ca. 1750) by Jean Marc Nattierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123595/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license