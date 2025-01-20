rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Watch for Napoleon’s Mother, Letizia Bonaparte (1805-1809) by Pierre Benjamin Tavernier, Basile Charles Le Roy and Letizia…
Save
Edit Image
le francepearl necklace vintageenamel brooch public domainbrooch vintagediamondvintagegoldpublic domain
Fashion collection, shopping poster template, editable text and design
Fashion collection, shopping poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12686339/fashion-collection-shopping-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Watch with a Case Representing a Peony (early 19th century) by Swiss
Watch with a Case Representing a Peony (early 19th century) by Swiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124671/watch-with-case-representing-peony-early-19th-century-swissFree Image from public domain license
Editable enamel butterfly pin design element set
Editable enamel butterfly pin design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15301226/editable-enamel-butterfly-pin-design-element-setView license
Double Oval Snuffbox (1770-1779) by John Innocent
Double Oval Snuffbox (1770-1779) by John Innocent
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124058/double-oval-snuffbox-1770-1779-john-innocentFree Image from public domain license
Editable Coquette aesthetic design element set
Editable Coquette aesthetic design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15258287/editable-coquette-aesthetic-design-element-setView license
Necklace of a Parure (ca. 1835) by French
Necklace of a Parure (ca. 1835) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125596/necklace-parure-ca-1835-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Editable Coquette aesthetic design element set
Editable Coquette aesthetic design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15258082/editable-coquette-aesthetic-design-element-setView license
Stickpin with Head of an African (mid 19th century) by French
Stickpin with Head of an African (mid 19th century) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125867/stickpin-with-head-african-mid-19th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Vintage snake frame png, aesthetic animal. Remixed by rawpixel.
Vintage snake frame png, aesthetic animal. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12767422/vintage-snake-frame-png-aesthetic-animal-remixed-rawpixelView license
Snuffbox with the Altar of Love (1776-1777) by Louis Ouizille
Snuffbox with the Altar of Love (1776-1777) by Louis Ouizille
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124247/snuffbox-with-the-altar-love-1776-1777-louis-ouizilleFree Image from public domain license
Editable Coquette aesthetic design element set
Editable Coquette aesthetic design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15258143/editable-coquette-aesthetic-design-element-setView license
Pendant Triptych with an Onyx Cameo of the Nativity
Pendant Triptych with an Onyx Cameo of the Nativity
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9669866/pendant-triptych-with-onyx-cameo-the-nativityFree Image from public domain license
Gold jewelries with a flower bouquet remix
Gold jewelries with a flower bouquet remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14941055/gold-jewelries-with-flower-bouquet-remixView license
Locket with Christ's Entry into Jerusalem and Doubting Thomas (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by French
Locket with Christ's Entry into Jerusalem and Doubting Thomas (ca. 1470 (Renaissance)) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10148107/photo-image-christs-vintage-designFree Image from public domain license
Quaint Instagram post template
Quaint Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452707/quaint-instagram-post-templateView license
Brooch (ca. 1855) by French and English
Brooch (ca. 1855) by French and English
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126504/brooch-ca-1855-french-and-englishFree Image from public domain license
Editable enamel bird pin design element set
Editable enamel bird pin design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298429/editable-enamel-bird-pin-design-element-setView license
Watch with Case (1755-1760) by Michau
Watch with Case (1755-1760) by Michau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123812/watch-with-case-1755-1760-michauFree Image from public domain license
Editable enamel butterfly pin design element set
Editable enamel butterfly pin design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15300776/editable-enamel-butterfly-pin-design-element-setView license
Bonbonnière (1785) by Claude Pierre Pottier
Bonbonnière (1785) by Claude Pierre Pottier
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124343/bonbonniere-1785-claude-pierre-pottierFree Image from public domain license
Jewelry studio Instagram post template
Jewelry studio Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14452729/jewelry-studio-instagram-post-templateView license
Watch with Diana (ca. 1750) by Gustav Bouvier and Julien Le Roy
Watch with Diana (ca. 1750) by Gustav Bouvier and Julien Le Roy
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123597/watch-with-diana-ca-1750-gustav-bouvier-and-julien-royFree Image from public domain license
Editable enamel bird pin design element set
Editable enamel bird pin design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15297612/editable-enamel-bird-pin-design-element-setView license
Medallion Pendant (ca. 1600) by European
Medallion Pendant (ca. 1600) by European
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10135724/medallion-pendant-ca-1600-europeanFree Image from public domain license
Editable enamel bird pin design element set
Editable enamel bird pin design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15298384/editable-enamel-bird-pin-design-element-setView license
Reliquary Pendant (1550-1600 (Renaissance)) by Spanish
Reliquary Pendant (1550-1600 (Renaissance)) by Spanish
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151022/reliquary-pendant-1550-1600-renaissance-spanishFree Image from public domain license
Jewelry fashion week poster template, editable text and design
Jewelry fashion week poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689865/jewelry-fashion-week-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Laurel Leaves Brooch (ca. 1903) by René Lalique
Laurel Leaves Brooch (ca. 1903) by René Lalique
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129321/laurel-leaves-brooch-ca-1903-rene-laliqueFree Image from public domain license
Editable dark green vintage fashion design element set
Editable dark green vintage fashion design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15378664/editable-dark-green-vintage-fashion-design-element-setView license
Heart-Shaped Watch (ca. 1795) by Abraham Louis Breguet and Swiss
Heart-Shaped Watch (ca. 1795) by Abraham Louis Breguet and Swiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124318/heart-shaped-watch-ca-1795-abraham-louis-breguet-and-swissFree Image from public domain license
New jewelry collection poster template, editable text and design
New jewelry collection poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12654272/new-jewelry-collection-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Watch with Floral Decoration (ca. 1785) by Jean Louis L Epine and Swiss
Watch with Floral Decoration (ca. 1785) by Jean Louis L Epine and Swiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124077/watch-with-floral-decoration-ca-1785-jean-louis-epine-and-swissFree Image from public domain license
Diamonds are forever blog banner template, editable text
Diamonds are forever blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650691/diamonds-are-forever-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Quatrilobed Plaque: The Annunciation
Quatrilobed Plaque: The Annunciation
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641761/quatrilobed-plaque-the-annunciationFree Image from public domain license
Punk band cover, Instagram post template, editable design
Punk band cover, Instagram post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/17001596/punk-band-cover-instagram-post-template-editable-designView license
Ornament
Ornament
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9630219/ornamentFree Image from public domain license
Jewelry fashion week Instagram post template, editable text
Jewelry fashion week Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12615211/jewelry-fashion-week-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Brooch Watch (ca. 1825) by Swiss
Brooch Watch (ca. 1825) by Swiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125470/brooch-watch-ca-1825-swissFree Image from public domain license
Pet insurance Instagram post template, editable text
Pet insurance Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12689969/pet-insurance-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Quatrilobed Plaque: The Descent from the Cross
Quatrilobed Plaque: The Descent from the Cross
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9641809/quatrilobed-plaque-the-descent-from-the-crossFree Image from public domain license