Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain divinepublic domain dark artdivine paintingrembrandt public domainangelfacepersonartAbraham and the Angel (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller and After Rembrandt van RijnOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 967 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1451 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarEditable watercolor angel design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15209881/editable-watercolor-angel-design-element-setView licenseThe liberation of Peter, ca. 1640 – 1650 by rembrandt harmensz. van rijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18945165/the-liberation-peter-ca-1640-1650-rembrandt-harmensz-van-rijnFree Image from public domain licenseSacred error poster template, editable brutalism style designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18779839/sacred-error-poster-template-editable-brutalism-style-designView licenseCeiling design: Christ Handing a Nail (?) to a Nun, 1701 – 1800 by italian master 18th centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935747/image-christ-cloud-angelFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor angel design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15210221/editable-watercolor-angel-design-element-setView licenseChrist and his Disciples (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller and After Rembrandt van Rijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125269/image-christ-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage cherub and crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080386/editable-vintage-cherub-and-crescent-moon-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Angel Appearing to the Shepherds, 1634 by rembrandt harmensz. van rijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18952782/the-angel-appearing-the-shepherds-1634-rembrandt-harmensz-van-rijnFree Image from public domain licenseAesthetic vintage cherub, editable crescent moon design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080365/aesthetic-vintage-cherub-editable-crescent-moon-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseChristus auf Wolken krönt eine Heilige, null by italian, 18th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936045/christus-auf-wolken-kront-eine-heilige-null-italian-18th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor angel design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15210297/editable-watercolor-angel-design-element-setView licenseFürbitte haltende Heilige auf Wolken, null by italian, 18th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18987221/furbitte-haltende-heilige-auf-wolken-null-italian-18th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseTattoos inspiration poster template, editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/21357485/tattoos-inspiration-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView licenseThe Good Samaritan (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller and Copy after Rembrandt van Rijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125363/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor angel design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15209521/editable-watercolor-angel-design-element-setView licenseCeiling design: The Virgin Mary Handing a Rosary to a Nun, 1701 – 1800 by italian master 18th centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934809/image-clouds-angels-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor angel design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15211433/editable-watercolor-angel-design-element-setView licenseVision des Evangelisten Johannes, ca. 1735 by anton kernhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18939804/vision-des-evangelisten-johannes-ca-1735-anton-kernFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor angel design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15210600/editable-watercolor-angel-design-element-setView licenseKniender Bischof vor einem Altar, null by abraham bloemaerthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986178/kniender-bischof-vor-einem-altar-null-abraham-bloemaertFree Image from public domain licenseEditable angel statue design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15382531/editable-angel-statue-design-element-setView licenseStudy for "Jacob's Dream" (1865) by Gustave Doréhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128594/study-for-jacobs-dream-1865-gustave-doreFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor angel design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15209996/editable-watercolor-angel-design-element-setView licenseAbraham im Begriff seinen Sohn Isaak zu opfern, erblickt den Engel, null by leonaert bramerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934667/image-pencil-drawing-clouds-angelFree Image from public domain licenseEditable religious illustration design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15233120/editable-religious-illustration-design-element-setView licenseAgony in the Garden, null by paul trogerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934919/agony-the-garden-null-paul-trogerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor angel design element sethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/15210679/editable-watercolor-angel-design-element-setView licenseFamily at Table (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller and After Rembrandt van Rijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125274/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseLife is a song mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061836/life-song-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseChrist in Emmaus, null by giovanni antonio guardihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18936977/christ-emmaus-null-giovanni-antonio-guardiFree Image from public domain licenseFaith over fear mobile wallpaper template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/19061840/faith-over-fear-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseDetailstudie zu einem Mosaik in der Vorhalle von San Marco in Venedig, 1818 – 1843 by johann anton rambouxhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18947200/image-cloud-animal-angelFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian vintage painting style illustration design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16089103/image-hand-angel-faceView licenseKranke rufen einen heiligen Bischof an, null by giacinto brandihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981093/kranke-rufen-einen-heiligen-bischof-an-null-giacinto-brandiFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe Annunciation, null by donato cretihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982967/the-annunciation-null-donato-cretiFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian vintage painting style illustration design element set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/16089104/image-hand-angel-faceView licenseRembrandt (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125290/rembrandt-mid-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12537061/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseDer Heilige Petrus heilt die Kranken mit seinem Schatten, ca. 1675 – 1677 by jean jouvenethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18934348/image-animal-sky-birdFree Image from public domain license