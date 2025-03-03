rawpixel
Figure and a Horse (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller and Copy after Philips Wouwermans
Cute frog & mushroom, editable paper craft collage
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538335/cute-frog-mushroom-editable-paper-craft-collageView license
George Washington at Mount Vernon (1810-1874) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125367/george-washington-mount-vernon-1810-1874-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor Victorian woman in Autumn, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10657977/watercolor-victorian-woman-autumn-editable-remix-designView license
Armed Riders in Front of an Inn, ca. 1660 by philips wouwerman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18935136/armed-riders-front-inn-ca-1660-philips-wouwermanFree Image from public domain license
General Washington on a White Charger sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8798799/png-animal-arch-artworksView license
It's Only His Way, Sir. Extremely Playful! (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125683/its-only-his-way-sir-extremely-playful-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Our products Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9710456/our-products-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Passemont Stealing Sancho's Mule (from M. de Cervantes, Don Quixote) (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125308/image-horse-face-personFree Image from public domain license
Autumn music playlist blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12597437/autumn-music-playlist-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Riders at a Blacksmith's, ca. 1650 – 1655 by philips wouwerman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18939626/riders-blacksmiths-ca-1650-1655-philips-wouwermanFree Image from public domain license
Antique shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11934712/antique-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Small Wooden Cottage (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125289/small-wooden-cottage-mid-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor autumn design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15310640/editable-watercolor-autumn-design-element-setView license
The Good Samaritan (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller and Copy after Rembrandt van Rijn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125363/image-horse-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
General Washington background, on a white horse, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801335/png-animal-arch-artworksView license
Sioux Indians in the Mountains (ca. 1850) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125710/sioux-indians-the-mountains-ca-1850-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
General Washington background, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8801213/png-animal-arch-artworksView license
Head of a Horse (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125299/head-horse-mid-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor animals in Autumn element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148699/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView license
Reiter an einem Bache vorüberziehend, null by philips wouwerman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18980900/reiter-einem-bache-voruberziehend-null-philips-wouwermanFree Image from public domain license
General Washington background, on a white horse, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800200/png-animal-arch-artworksView license
View of a Horse through a Window (Recto); Woman in Hat (Verso) (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125344/image-pencil-drawing-horse-animalFree Image from public domain license
Autumn sale poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12596447/autumn-sale-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
View of an Estate (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125285/view-estate-mid-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
General Washington background, on a White Charger, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8800403/png-animal-arch-artworksView license
The Pissing Horse (17th/early 18th century) by Nicolaas Verkolje and Philips Wouwerman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10014736/image-horse-animal-artFree Image from public domain license
Wildlife day poster template, editable watercolor design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18278462/wildlife-day-poster-template-editable-watercolor-designView license
View of Mountains (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125270/view-mountains-mid-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor animals in Autumn element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148852/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView license
Venice (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller and After Canaletto
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125345/venice-mid-19th-century-alfred-jacob-miller-and-after-canalettoFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor animals in Autumn element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15148638/editable-watercolor-animals-autumn-element-setView license
George's Children, Waiting for Their Drafted Father to Come Home (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126261/image-dog-animal-faceFree Image from public domain license
Editable paper texture collage background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView license
Ein Kavalier, der zu Pferde steigt, null by philips wouwerman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18950211/ein-kavalier-der-pferde-steigt-null-philips-wouwermanFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor Autumn design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15195049/editable-watercolor-autumn-design-element-setView license
View of Mount de Sales (1852-1870 (?)) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126892/view-mount-sales-1852-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Editable watercolor autumn design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15310643/editable-watercolor-autumn-design-element-setView license
Design for the Relief of Napoleon III (ca. 1866) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126982/design-for-the-relief-napoleon-iii-ca-1866-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Toad Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12538503/toad-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Lighthouse (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125303/lighthouse-mid-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license