Virginia Scenery (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
African giraffes background, wild animal digital paint
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12043778/african-giraffes-background-wild-animal-digital-paintView license
Western Scenery (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126277/western-scenery-mid-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Watercolor wild horse foal, editable remix design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10485441/watercolor-wild-horse-foal-editable-remix-designView license
View of a Mountain (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125331/view-mountain-mid-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
African safari digital paint background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12044072/african-safari-digital-paint-backgroundView license
Virginia Scenery (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125346/virginia-scenery-mid-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929039/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Rocky Mountain Scene (ca. 1865) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126434/rocky-mountain-scene-ca-1865-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8928981/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
View of Mountains (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125270/view-mountains-mid-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's flower blue background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958711/henri-rousseaus-flower-blue-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
View of Stream and Mountains (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125273/view-stream-and-mountains-mid-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005038/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
View of Mountains (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125370/view-mountains-mid-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's spring flower background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950164/henri-rousseaus-spring-flower-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
View of Mountain Falls (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125321/view-mountain-falls-mid-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8928982/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Scene in Perthshire, Scotland (ca. 1840) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125994/scene-perthshire-scotland-ca-1840-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8929038/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Rocky Mountain Scene, Wind River Mountains (1853) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126978/rocky-mountain-scene-wind-river-mountains-1853-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's spring flower background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950162/henri-rousseaus-spring-flower-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lake and Mountain View (19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124522/lake-and-mountain-view-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's nature background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005039/henri-rousseaus-nature-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Virginia Water, England (mid 19th century) by Attributed to Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125371/virginia-water-england-mid-19th-century-attributed-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's flower blue background, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958710/henri-rousseaus-flower-blue-background-remixed-rawpixelView license
Sioux Indians in the Mountains (ca. 1850) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125710/sioux-indians-the-mountains-ca-1850-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8950137/henri-rousseaus-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Stream with a Fallen Tree (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125333/stream-with-fallen-tree-mid-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's flower desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8958713/henri-rousseaus-flower-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
View of a Falls and Small Lake (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125283/view-falls-and-small-lake-mid-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's flower background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957284/henri-rousseaus-flower-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lake View (1880-1889) by Alfred Thompson Bricher
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129040/lake-view-1880-1889-alfred-thompson-bricherFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's flower background, botanical illustration, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8957286/henri-rousseaus-flower-background-botanical-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Blackthorn (?) in front of a Landscape at Sunset (1864) by Léon Bonvin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128542/blackthorn-front-landscape-sunset-1864-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain license
African elephants background, wild animal digital paint
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12043935/african-elephants-background-wild-animal-digital-paintView license
View of North Africa at Dawn (1902) by Henri Emilien Rousseau
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129587/view-north-africa-dawn-1902-henri-emilien-rousseauFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's nature desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8928985/henri-rousseaus-nature-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
Small Wooden Cottage (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125289/small-wooden-cottage-mid-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Henri Rousseau's nature desktop wallpaper, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9005031/henri-rousseaus-nature-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView license
View of the Lake in Druid Hill Park (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125324/view-the-lake-druid-hill-park-mid-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license