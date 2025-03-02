Edit ImageCrop9SaveSaveEdit Imagecows18th century landscape paintingsseaside public domainoil painting 19th century public domainlandscape painting public domaintroyonpaintingseaside landscape paintingRepose (19th century) by Constant TroyonOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 970 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1455 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Pierre-Auguste Renoir's famous painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774383/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView licenseCoast near Villers (ca. 1859) by Constant Troyonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126646/coast-near-villers-ca-1859-constant-troyonFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with William Henry Holmes' painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774643/png-art-artwork-calmView licenseCattle and Sheep in a Landscape (c. 1855) by Constant Troyonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787173/cattle-and-sheep-landscape-c-1855-constant-troyonFree Image from public domain licenseArt magazine book cover templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664544/art-magazine-book-cover-templateView licenseCattle Drinking (1851) by Constant Troyonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126851/cattle-drinking-1851-constant-troyonFree Image from public domain licenseWellness and healing quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20310511/wellness-and-healing-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licenseCattle (1870-1888) by Anton Mauvehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128782/cattle-1870-1888-anton-mauveFree Image from public domain licenseLate 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832221/png-armchair-art-artworkView licenseBeach Scene with Figures (1801-1828) by attributed to Richard Parkes Boningtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125242/beach-scene-with-figures-1801-1828-attributed-richard-parkes-boningtonFree Image from public domain licenseLate 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832345/png-armchair-art-artworkView licenseOxen Plowing (1860) by Constant Troyonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787203/oxen-plowing-1860-constant-troyonFree Image from public domain licenseWellness and healing quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20300463/wellness-and-healing-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licenseLa Huerta del Retiro, Seville (1875) by Martín Rico y Ortegahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128947/huerta-del-retiro-seville-1875-martin-rico-ortegaFree Image from public domain licenseOur products Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9710456/our-products-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLandscape with Cattle and Sheep. Original from the Minneapolis Institute of Art.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7652066/image-vintage-art-public-domainFree Image from public domain licenseAntique shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11934712/antique-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseGoing to Market on a Misty Morning (1851) by Constant Troyonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9788056/going-market-misty-morning-1851-constant-troyonFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774043/png-19th-century-albumen-americanView licenseA Bright Day (ca. 1835-1840) by Jules Dupréhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125614/bright-day-ca-1835-1840-jules-dupreFree Image from public domain licenseBreathe in Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14763013/breathe-instagram-post-templateView licenseMountain Landscape with Cattle (early 19th century) by Dutchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125037/mountain-landscape-with-cattle-early-19th-century-dutchFree Image from public domain licenseWellness and healing quote social media template, editable vintage art designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20300224/wellness-and-healing-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView licenseThe Approach of a Storm (ca. 1872) by Emile van Marcke de Lummenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128297/the-approach-storm-ca-1872-emile-van-marcke-lummenFree Image from public domain licenseBeauty of nature Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9588095/beauty-nature-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseCattle by a Mountain Lake (1800-1830) by Northern Europeanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124634/cattle-mountain-lake-1800-1830-northern-europeanFree Image from public domain licenseCountryside trip Instagram story template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926006/png-19th-century-advertisementView licenseEarly Morning (mid 19th century) by Emile van Marcke de Lummenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125901/early-morning-mid-19th-century-emile-van-marcke-lummenFree Image from public domain licenseCountryside trip Instagram post template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8917449/png-19th-century-advertisementView licenseA Watering Place (1909) by Horatio Walkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129762/watering-place-1909-horatio-walkerFree Image from public domain licenseArt studio exhibition poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14731441/art-studio-exhibition-poster-template-editable-designView licenseLandscape, the Cascades of Tivoli (mid 18th-early 19th century) by Daniel Dupréhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123776/landscape-the-cascades-tivoli-mid-18th-early-19th-century-daniel-dupreFree Image from public domain licenseCountryside trip blog banner template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926753/png-19th-century-advertisementView licenseThe Gamekeeper (1850s) by Constant Troyonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787296/the-gamekeeper-1850s-constant-troyonFree Image from public domain licenseFood market Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11975003/food-market-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePastoral (ca. 1730) by François Boucherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123433/pastoral-ca-1730-francois-boucherFree Image from public domain licenseGentle life quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14854264/gentle-life-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseLandscape with Buffalo (ca. 1865-68) by Jean Achille Benouvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126974/landscape-with-buffalo-ca-1865-68-jean-achille-benouvilleFree Image from public domain licenseMyths podcast poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806766/myths-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Harvest Shower (ca. 1815) by William Collinshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124432/harvest-shower-ca-1815-william-collinsFree Image from public domain license