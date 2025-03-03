Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagewoman flowerspublic domain vintage paperface photoclassical statuespotterywall paperfrancepublic domainYoung Woman with Baby Beside Wall (19th century) by Édouard de BeaumontOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 859 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1288 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWedding studio Instagram post template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18117804/wedding-studio-instagram-post-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseMother and Child (1863) by Eugène François Fineshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128415/mother-and-child-1863-eugene-francois-finesFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8615675/flower-shop-poster-template-editable-designView licenseInterior with Woman Teaching Child to Pray (1819-1886) by Pierre Édouard Frèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125522/interior-with-woman-teaching-child-pray-1819-1886-pierre-edouard-frereFree Image from public domain licenseEditable notepaper frame desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516983/editable-notepaper-frame-desktop-wallpaperView licenseInterior with Woman Teaching Two Children (1861-1865 (?)) by Paul Seignachttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128316/interior-with-woman-teaching-two-children-1861-1865-paul-seignacFree Image from public domain licenseGreek Goddess statue editable mockuphttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11031891/greek-goddess-statue-editable-mockupView licenseMother and Child in Church (1863) by Jules Marc Chamerlathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128397/mother-and-child-church-1863-jules-marc-chamerlatFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop Instagram story template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8581530/flower-shop-instagram-story-template-editable-designView licenseThe Flagellation of Christ (ca. 1881) by William Adolphe Bouguereauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128740/the-flagellation-christ-ca-1881-william-adolphe-bouguereauFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8563666/flower-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseWoman Beside Bed of Sick Chid (1840-1850) by August Hungerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126436/woman-beside-bed-sick-chid-1840-1850-august-hungerFree Image from public domain licenseDigital art expo editable poster template in black and white toneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18092628/digital-art-expo-editable-poster-template-black-and-white-tonesView licensePeasant Woman with Two Young Children (1852-1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126894/peasant-woman-with-two-young-children-1852-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseFloral head statue, surreal mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355449/floral-head-statue-surreal-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licenseYoung Woman Praying Beside Baby's Cradle (1864) by Léon Emile Caillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128499/young-woman-praying-beside-babys-cradle-1864-leon-emile-cailleFree Image from public domain licenseEditable collage vintage frame backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516990/editable-collage-vintage-frame-backgroundView licenseInterior with Children (1861-1865 (?)) by Paul Seignachttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128309/interior-with-children-1861-1865-paul-seignacFree Image from public domain licenseFloral head statue, surreal mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355440/floral-head-statue-surreal-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licenseWoman and Child at a Shrine (1865) by Théophile Victor Émile Lemmenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128629/woman-and-child-shrine-1865-theophile-victor-emile-lemmensFree Image from public domain licenseFloral head statue, surreal mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9355391/floral-head-statue-surreal-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licenseMother and Child in Prayer (19th century) by Eugène François Fineshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124853/mother-and-child-prayer-19th-century-eugene-francois-finesFree Image from public domain licenseFlower shop desktop wallpaper template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8582839/flower-shop-desktop-wallpaper-template-editable-designView licenseMother and Son by Fireplace (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125295/mother-and-son-fireplace-mid-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseFloral statue head, outer space surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9446936/floral-statue-head-outer-space-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseMother and Children (ca. 1850) by Théophile Emmanuel Duvergerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125707/mother-and-children-ca-1850-theophile-emmanuel-duvergerFree Image from public domain licenseFloral statue head, outer space surreal remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212332/floral-statue-head-outer-space-surreal-remix-editable-designView licenseDuchess of Devonshire and Lady Georgiana Cavendish (1787) by Georges Keatinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793770/duchess-devonshire-and-lady-georgiana-cavendish-1787-georges-keatingFree Image from public domain licenseEditable beige aesthetic vintage collagehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517080/editable-beige-aesthetic-vintage-collageView licenseOld Woman and Child Reading a Book (1840s) by Richard Caton Woodvillehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126406/old-woman-and-child-reading-book-1840s-richard-caton-woodvilleFree Image from public domain licenseFlora statue head computer wallpaper, outer space background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9212337/flora-statue-head-computer-wallpaper-outer-space-background-editable-designView licenseOld Woman and Boy Resting (ca. 1860) by Benjamin Vautierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157734/old-woman-and-boy-resting-ca-1860-benjamin-vautierFree Image from public domain licenseFloral head statue png, surreal mental health remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9560321/floral-head-statue-png-surreal-mental-health-remix-editable-designView licenseChildren At Prayer (1838) by Jakob Dielmannhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126301/children-prayer-1838-jakob-dielmannFree Image from public domain licenseWedding rings Instagram post template, editable aesthetic designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18117843/wedding-rings-instagram-post-template-editable-aesthetic-designView licenseAlan Gregg with his motherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11385502/alan-gregg-with-his-motherFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage collage frame backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516780/editable-vintage-collage-frame-backgroundView licenseKneeling Peasant Woman (mid 19th century) by Johann George Meyer von Bremenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125435/kneeling-peasant-woman-mid-19th-century-johann-george-meyer-von-bremenFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition flyer template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072079/art-exhibition-flyer-template-editable-text-designView licenseCook Asleep Beside Stove (19th century) by Fr Ketthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124626/cook-asleep-beside-stove-19th-century-kettFree Image from public domain license