Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagefamilypublic domain 18th centurymothervintage paperfacepersonartvintageKneeling Peasant Woman (mid 19th century) by Johann George Meyer von BremenOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 968 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1451 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarParenting blog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12576696/parenting-blog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseWoman with Two Children by a Window (1859) by Eastman Johnsonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128137/woman-with-two-children-window-1859-eastman-johnsonFree Image from public domain licensePng motherly love cute doodle, transparent background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11608920/png-motherly-love-cute-doodle-transparent-background-editable-designView licenseThe Fairy Tale (ca. 1890) by George Henry Boughtonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129030/the-fairy-tale-ca-1890-george-henry-boughtonFree Image from public domain licenseMotherly love doodle, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11756478/motherly-love-doodle-editable-designView licenseInterior with Woman Teaching Child to Pray (1819-1886) by Pierre Édouard Frèrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125522/interior-with-woman-teaching-child-pray-1819-1886-pierre-edouard-frereFree Image from public domain licenseMotherly love doodle, white background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709726/motherly-love-doodle-white-background-editable-designView licensePeasant Girl Holding Baby in Christening (1863) by Hubert Salentinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128440/peasant-girl-holding-baby-christening-1863-hubert-salentinFree Image from public domain licenseFamily ties poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14570023/family-ties-poster-templateView licenseItalian Peasants (1861) by Karl Schönherrhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128278/italian-peasants-1861-karl-schonherrFree Image from public domain licenseSingle mother doodle, pink background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11756586/single-mother-doodle-pink-background-editable-designView licenseFamilienfeier, alles ist um die Wiege mit dem kleinen Kind versammelt, null by hendrik meyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18986687/image-person-art-historicalFree Image from public domain licenseMotherly love, colorful doodle line art, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11756581/motherly-love-colorful-doodle-line-art-editable-designView licensePeasant Woman and Child (19th century) by Ferdinand Marohnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10158388/peasant-woman-and-child-19th-century-ferdinand-marohnFree Image from public domain licensePositive parenting Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12466358/positive-parenting-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEin Kind, das nicht beten will (Persiflage auf die betenden Kinder von Meyer von Bremen, Becker und andere), null by johann…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18937731/image-person-art-historicalFree Image from public domain licenseHappy family doodle, white background, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709769/happy-family-doodle-white-background-editable-designView licensePeasant Family (19th century) by Christian Eduard Böttcherhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126298/peasant-family-19th-century-christian-eduard-bottcherFree Image from public domain licenseFamily time Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9220932/family-time-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseMother and Child in Prayer (19th century) by Eugène François Fineshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124853/mother-and-child-prayer-19th-century-eugene-francois-finesFree Image from public domain licenseBaby & love quote Instagram post template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18993987/baby-love-quote-instagram-post-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMother Teaching Child To Say Grace (mid 19th century) by Otto Mengelberghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125514/mother-teaching-child-say-grace-mid-19th-century-otto-mengelbergFree Image from public domain licenseSingle mother doodle, white iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11756479/single-mother-doodle-white-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseThe Secret (1885) by Meyer von Bremenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783104/the-secret-1885-meyer-von-bremenFree Image from public domain licenseFamily love quote mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18408506/family-love-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView licensePater Familias (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125751/pater-familias-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseRipped paper png mockup element, William-Adolphe Bouguereau's Temptation transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9228597/png-child-customizable-cut-outView licenseFamily at Table (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller and After Rembrandt van Rijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125274/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseFamily time Instagram story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9220935/family-time-instagram-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePeasant Woman with Two Young Children (1852-1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126894/peasant-woman-with-two-young-children-1852-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseLoving family pop doodle remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11756482/loving-family-pop-doodle-remix-editable-designView licenseDuchess of Devonshire and Lady Georgiana Cavendish (1787) by Georges Keatinghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9793770/duchess-devonshire-and-lady-georgiana-cavendish-1787-georges-keatingFree Image from public domain licenseFamily love poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14640429/family-love-poster-templateView licenseThe Scarlet Letter (1861) by Hugues Merlehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128345/the-scarlet-letter-1861-hugues-merleFree Image from public domain licenseLoving family doodle, white iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11756483/loving-family-doodle-white-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseMother and Child (1863) by Eugène François Fineshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128415/mother-and-child-1863-eugene-francois-finesFree Image from public domain licenseFamily love Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14600236/family-love-instagram-story-templateView licenseMother with her boy, 1833 by michael von heldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18981065/mother-with-her-boy-1833-michael-von-heldFree Image from public domain licenseMotherly love doodle, pink iPhone wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11756584/motherly-love-doodle-pink-iphone-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseMother and Child in Church (1863) by Jules Marc Chamerlathttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128397/mother-and-child-church-1863-jules-marc-chamerlatFree Image from public domain license