Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imagepaintingfaceframepersonartvintagepublic domainportraitLa comtesse de Chanteloupe (1817) by Jean Baptiste Jacques AugustinOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1076 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 2007 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of the Duchesse D'Angoulême (ca. 1800) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124407/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916100/png-art-collage-element-customizableView licenseA Young Lady (1759-1832) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156444/young-lady-1759-1832-jean-baptiste-jacques-augustinFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915876/vermeer-pearl-earring-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a woman (Mlle. Georges?) (1800-1830) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124693/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508134/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView licensePortrait of a Woman (ca. 1800) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124404/portrait-woman-ca-1800-jean-baptiste-jacques-augustinFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521399/png-accessory-adult-aestheticView licenseYoung Girl (1759-1832) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156442/young-girl-1759-1832-jean-baptiste-jacques-augustinFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman black frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710092/vintage-woman-black-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licensePortrait of a Boy (18th century) by Jean Honoré Fragonardhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123317/portrait-boy-18th-century-jean-honore-fragonardFree Image from public domain licenseArt deco yellow black frame, editable vintage woman designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709954/art-deco-yellow-black-frame-editable-vintage-woman-designView licenseMademoiselle Rognier (1759-1832) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156427/mademoiselle-rognier-1759-1832-jean-baptiste-jacques-augustinFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974973/online-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licensePortrait of a Woman (18th century) by Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123336/portrait-woman-18th-century-venetianFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseLa Comtesse Sollogoub (1818) by Giovanni Domenico Bossihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157511/comtesse-sollogoub-1818-giovanni-domenico-bossiFree Image from public domain licenseInstant film png mockup element, Angel by Abbott Handerson Thayer transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189601/png-aesthetic-angel-abbott-handerson-thayer-artworkView licenseEmpress Marie Louise (1812) by André Léon Laruehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125409/empress-marie-louise-1812-andre-leon-larueFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman black frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513534/vintage-woman-black-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licensePortrait of a Woman, said to be Countess Walewska (ca. 1810) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124486/portrait-woman-said-countess-walewska-ca-1810-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseOnline auction poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205261/online-auction-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseA Lady (ca. 1890) by John Henry Brownhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129026/lady-ca-1890-john-henry-brownFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman desktop wallpaper, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710120/vintage-woman-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView licenseMaria-Amelia of Naples and Sicily, Wife of Louis Philippe, duc d'Orleans (1823) by Jean Baptiste Isabeyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125621/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseArt deco gray background, editable vintage woman designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707682/art-deco-gray-background-editable-vintage-woman-designView licensePortrait Miniature of Princess Louisa Carlotta (ca. 1819) by Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125215/portrait-miniature-princess-louisa-carlotta-ca-1819-venetianFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, realistic wall decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713092/photo-frame-mockup-realistic-wall-decorView licensePortrait of a Lady in White (1778-1847) by Daniel Sainthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124255/portrait-lady-white-1778-1847-daniel-saintFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licensePortrait Miniature of an Indian Courtesan (1830-1850) by Indianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126061/portrait-miniature-indian-courtesan-1830-1850-indianFree Image from public domain licenseArt deco gray desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707772/art-deco-gray-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-designView licenseHarriet Aymar (1849) by Henry Colton Shumwayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126716/harriet-aymar-1849-henry-colton-shumwayFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licensePortrait of a Man (early 18th century) by Christian Friedrich Zinckehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123330/portrait-man-early-18th-century-christian-friedrich-zinckeFree Image from public domain licenseAlphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519434/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Woman in Empire Dress (early 19th century) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125019/portrait-woman-empire-dress-early-19th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockup, wall decorationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10320213/picture-frame-editable-mockup-wall-decorationView licenseQueen Marie-Antoinette (1778) by Anne Vallayer Costerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124259/queen-marie-antoinette-1778-anne-vallayer-costerFree Image from public domain license