rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
La comtesse de Chanteloupe (1817) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustin
Save
Edit Image
paintingfaceframepersonartvintagepublic domainportrait
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of the Duchesse D'Angoulême (ca. 1800) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustin
Portrait of the Duchesse D'Angoulême (ca. 1800) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124407/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916100/png-art-collage-element-customizableView license
A Young Lady (1759-1832) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustin
A Young Lady (1759-1832) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156444/young-lady-1759-1832-jean-baptiste-jacques-augustinFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915876/vermeer-pearl-earring-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a woman (Mlle. Georges?) (1800-1830) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustin
Portrait of a woman (Mlle. Georges?) (1800-1830) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124693/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12508134/png-adult-alphonse-mucha-artView license
Portrait of a Woman (ca. 1800) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustin
Portrait of a Woman (ca. 1800) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124404/portrait-woman-ca-1800-jean-baptiste-jacques-augustinFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.
Picture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521399/png-accessory-adult-aestheticView license
Young Girl (1759-1832) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustin
Young Girl (1759-1832) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156442/young-girl-1759-1832-jean-baptiste-jacques-augustinFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman black frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman black frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710092/vintage-woman-black-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Portrait of a Boy (18th century) by Jean Honoré Fragonard
Portrait of a Boy (18th century) by Jean Honoré Fragonard
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123317/portrait-boy-18th-century-jean-honore-fragonardFree Image from public domain license
Art deco yellow black frame, editable vintage woman design
Art deco yellow black frame, editable vintage woman design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11709954/art-deco-yellow-black-frame-editable-vintage-woman-designView license
Mademoiselle Rognier (1759-1832) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustin
Mademoiselle Rognier (1759-1832) by Jean Baptiste Jacques Augustin
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156427/mademoiselle-rognier-1759-1832-jean-baptiste-jacques-augustinFree Image from public domain license
Online auction Instagram post template, editable social media design
Online auction Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974973/online-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
Portrait of a Woman (18th century) by Venetian
Portrait of a Woman (18th century) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123336/portrait-woman-18th-century-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
La Comtesse Sollogoub (1818) by Giovanni Domenico Bossi
La Comtesse Sollogoub (1818) by Giovanni Domenico Bossi
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157511/comtesse-sollogoub-1818-giovanni-domenico-bossiFree Image from public domain license
Instant film png mockup element, Angel by Abbott Handerson Thayer transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
Instant film png mockup element, Angel by Abbott Handerson Thayer transparent background. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189601/png-aesthetic-angel-abbott-handerson-thayer-artworkView license
Empress Marie Louise (1812) by André Léon Larue
Empress Marie Louise (1812) by André Léon Larue
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125409/empress-marie-louise-1812-andre-leon-larueFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman black frame, editable art deco design
Vintage woman black frame, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513534/vintage-woman-black-frame-editable-art-deco-designView license
Portrait of a Woman, said to be Countess Walewska (ca. 1810) by French
Portrait of a Woman, said to be Countess Walewska (ca. 1810) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124486/portrait-woman-said-countess-walewska-ca-1810-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Online auction poster template, editable text & design
Online auction poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10205261/online-auction-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
A Lady (ca. 1890) by John Henry Brown
A Lady (ca. 1890) by John Henry Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129026/lady-ca-1890-john-henry-brownFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman desktop wallpaper, editable art deco design
Vintage woman desktop wallpaper, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710120/vintage-woman-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView license
Maria-Amelia of Naples and Sicily, Wife of Louis Philippe, duc d'Orleans (1823) by Jean Baptiste Isabey
Maria-Amelia of Naples and Sicily, Wife of Louis Philippe, duc d'Orleans (1823) by Jean Baptiste Isabey
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125621/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Art deco gray background, editable vintage woman design
Art deco gray background, editable vintage woman design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707682/art-deco-gray-background-editable-vintage-woman-designView license
Portrait Miniature of Princess Louisa Carlotta (ca. 1819) by Venetian
Portrait Miniature of Princess Louisa Carlotta (ca. 1819) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125215/portrait-miniature-princess-louisa-carlotta-ca-1819-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Photo frame mockup, realistic wall decor
Photo frame mockup, realistic wall decor
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7713092/photo-frame-mockup-realistic-wall-decorView license
Portrait of a Lady in White (1778-1847) by Daniel Saint
Portrait of a Lady in White (1778-1847) by Daniel Saint
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124255/portrait-lady-white-1778-1847-daniel-saintFree Image from public domain license
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView license
Portrait Miniature of an Indian Courtesan (1830-1850) by Indian
Portrait Miniature of an Indian Courtesan (1830-1850) by Indian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126061/portrait-miniature-indian-courtesan-1830-1850-indianFree Image from public domain license
Art deco gray desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman design
Art deco gray desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11707772/art-deco-gray-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-designView license
Harriet Aymar (1849) by Henry Colton Shumway
Harriet Aymar (1849) by Henry Colton Shumway
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126716/harriet-aymar-1849-henry-colton-shumwayFree Image from public domain license
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView license
Portrait of a Man (early 18th century) by Christian Friedrich Zincke
Portrait of a Man (early 18th century) by Christian Friedrich Zincke
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123330/portrait-man-early-18th-century-christian-friedrich-zinckeFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Alphonse Mucha's woman, art nouveau vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12519434/alphonse-muchas-woman-art-nouveau-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a Woman in Empire Dress (early 19th century) by French
Portrait of a Woman in Empire Dress (early 19th century) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125019/portrait-woman-empire-dress-early-19th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Picture frame editable mockup, wall decoration
Picture frame editable mockup, wall decoration
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10320213/picture-frame-editable-mockup-wall-decorationView license
Queen Marie-Antoinette (1778) by Anne Vallayer Coster
Queen Marie-Antoinette (1778) by Anne Vallayer Coster
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124259/queen-marie-antoinette-1778-anne-vallayer-costerFree Image from public domain license