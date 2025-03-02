rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Little Girl in a Red Bonnet (19th century) by George Augustus Baker
Save
Edit Image
girloil paintingheadhistorical paintingsportrait 19th centuryusapublic domain oil painting portraitsface
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Portrait of Thomas Pennant Barton. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774043/png-19th-century-albumen-americanView license
School Girls (1860) by George Augustus Baker
School Girls (1860) by George Augustus Baker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128236/school-girls-1860-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain license
Wellness and healing quote social media template, editable vintage art design
Wellness and healing quote social media template, editable vintage art design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20300463/wellness-and-healing-quote-social-media-template-editable-vintage-art-designView license
Portrait of Jennie Walters as a Little Girl (ca. 1860) by George Augustus Baker
Portrait of Jennie Walters as a Little Girl (ca. 1860) by George Augustus Baker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126635/portrait-jennie-walters-little-girl-ca-1860-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain license
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710834/monet-quoteView license
Portrait of Ellen Harper Walters (ca. 1859) by George Augustus Baker
Portrait of Ellen Harper Walters (ca. 1859) by George Augustus Baker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126599/portrait-ellen-harper-walters-ca-1859-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain license
Go with the flow poster template
Go with the flow poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446560/with-the-flow-poster-templateView license
Portrait of the Artist (1874) by George Augustus Baker
Portrait of the Artist (1874) by George Augustus Baker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128874/portrait-the-artist-1874-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain license
Art magazine book cover template
Art magazine book cover template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14664544/art-magazine-book-cover-templateView license
Portrait of Jennie Walters Delano (ca. 1876) by George Augustus Baker
Portrait of Jennie Walters Delano (ca. 1876) by George Augustus Baker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128538/portrait-jennie-walters-delano-ca-1876-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery events poster template, editable text and design
Art gallery events poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956283/art-gallery-events-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of a Lady (the Artist's Daughter) (1873) by George Augustus Baker
Portrait of a Lady (the Artist's Daughter) (1873) by George Augustus Baker
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128864/portrait-lady-the-artists-daughter-1873-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8915876/vermeer-pearl-earring-picture-frame-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a Young Lady (ca. 1750-1760) by Style of Francois Hubert Drouais
Portrait of a Young Lady (ca. 1750-1760) by Style of Francois Hubert Drouais
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123576/portrait-young-lady-ca-1750-1760-style-francois-hubert-drouaisFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer pearl earring picture frame sticker, famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8916100/png-art-collage-element-customizableView license
Portrait of Master Francis M. Jencks (ca. 1848) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Portrait of Master Francis M. Jencks (ca. 1848) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126240/portrait-master-francis-jencks-ca-1848-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Our products Instagram post template, editable text
Our products Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9710456/our-products-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Italian Girl (after 1863) by Charles François Jalabert
Italian Girl (after 1863) by Charles François Jalabert
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128405/italian-girl-after-1863-charles-francois-jalabertFree Image from public domain license
Vermeer girl sticker, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
Vermeer girl sticker, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082011/vermeer-girl-sticker-editable-design-famous-artwork-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of a Lady Holding a Book (ca. 1740-49) by Attributed to George Beare and Studio assistant of George Beare
Portrait of a Lady Holding a Book (ca. 1740-49) by Attributed to George Beare and Studio assistant of George Beare
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123513/image-rose-flower-plantFree Image from public domain license
Antique shop Instagram post template, editable text
Antique shop Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11934712/antique-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
The Amateur (1859) by Victor Joseph Chavet
The Amateur (1859) by Victor Joseph Chavet
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128230/the-amateur-1859-victor-joseph-chavetFree Image from public domain license
Late 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Late 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832221/png-armchair-art-artworkView license
Head of a Child (19th century) by Artist Unknown, French or American and 19th century
Head of a Child (19th century) by Artist Unknown, French or American and 19th century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9775945/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Late 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
Late 19th century living room interior design illustration. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9832345/png-armchair-art-artworkView license
Girl and Boy Reading on a Sofa (1859) by John George Brown
Girl and Boy Reading on a Sofa (1859) by John George Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127245/girl-and-boy-reading-sofa-1859-john-george-brownFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531743/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
George Washington (?) (1785-1815) by American
George Washington (?) (1785-1815) by American
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124370/george-washington-1785-1815-americanFree Image from public domain license
Go with the flow Instagram post template
Go with the flow Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14446541/with-the-flow-instagram-post-templateView license
Child with Strawberries (1803-1805) by Joshua Johnson
Child with Strawberries (1803-1805) by Joshua Johnson
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125186/child-with-strawberries-1803-1805-joshua-johnsonFree Image from public domain license
Go with the flow Instagram story template
Go with the flow Instagram story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/13823898/with-the-flow-instagram-story-templateView license
Portrait of Lord George Gordon Byron [6th Baron] 1788-1824 (19th century) by George Sanders
Portrait of Lord George Gordon Byron [6th Baron] 1788-1824 (19th century) by George Sanders
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124740/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555575/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of George Washington (1825) by Gilbert Stuart
Portrait of George Washington (1825) by Gilbert Stuart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125671/portrait-george-washington-1825-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563698/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Two Friends (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Miller
The Two Friends (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125642/the-two-friends-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Myths podcast poster template, editable text and design
Myths podcast poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11806766/myths-podcast-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Francis Scott Key (1779-1843) (After 1816) by Joseph Wood
Francis Scott Key (1779-1843) (After 1816) by Joseph Wood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125462/francis-scott-key-1779-1843-after-1816-joseph-woodFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563696/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Miss Matilda Lockwood (1784-1786) by George Romney
Portrait of Miss Matilda Lockwood (1784-1786) by George Romney
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124354/portrait-miss-matilda-lockwood-1784-1786-george-romneyFree Image from public domain license