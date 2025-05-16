rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Box with Lion, Dog, and Duck Mosaics (mid 19th century) by Venetian
Save
Edit Image
lionframepaintingvintageframed artgold framepublic domain vintage illustration lionvintage lion
Tea poster template, editable text and design
Tea poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12602753/tea-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Snuffbox with Mosaic of a Seated Dog (mid 19th century) by Venetian
Snuffbox with Mosaic of a Seated Dog (mid 19th century) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125715/snuffbox-with-mosaic-seated-dog-mid-19th-century-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Florist and tea shop poster template, editable text and design
Florist and tea shop poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12603140/florist-and-tea-shop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Boar Hunt in Spring (early 19th century) by Venetian
Boar Hunt in Spring (early 19th century) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124535/boar-hunt-spring-early-19th-century-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year poster template
Chinese new year poster template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12725539/chinese-new-year-poster-templateView license
Brooch with a Landscape Scene (early 19th century) by Venetian
Brooch with a Landscape Scene (early 19th century) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124510/brooch-with-landscape-scene-early-19th-century-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixel
Editable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059565/editable-vintage-animal-home-decor-sculpture-set-psd-remixed-rawpixelView license
View of Castel Gandolfo (mid 19th century) by Venetian
View of Castel Gandolfo (mid 19th century) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125692/view-castel-gandolfo-mid-19th-century-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Express delivery Facebook post template, editable design
Express delivery Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650964/express-delivery-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Box with a View of Tivoli (1804) by Giacomo Raffaelli
Box with a View of Tivoli (1804) by Giacomo Raffaelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125241/box-with-view-tivoli-1804-giacomo-raffaelliFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year Facebook story template
Chinese new year Facebook story template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12959337/chinese-new-year-facebook-story-templateView license
Portrait of Maria Clementina Sobieska (ca. 1719) by Venetian
Portrait of Maria Clementina Sobieska (ca. 1719) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123417/portrait-maria-clementina-sobieska-ca-1719-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year Instagram post template
Chinese new year Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12959338/chinese-new-year-instagram-post-templateView license
Brooch with Cameo of Spring after a relief by William Henry Rinehart (ca. 1862) by After William Henry Rinehart and Venetian
Brooch with Cameo of Spring after a relief by William Henry Rinehart (ca. 1862) by After William Henry Rinehart and Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126839/photo-image-face-golden-frameFree Image from public domain license
Gold luxury picture frame editable mockup
Gold luxury picture frame editable mockup
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10200271/gold-luxury-picture-frame-editable-mockupView license
Standing Dog (mid 19th century) by V Verdejo
Standing Dog (mid 19th century) by V Verdejo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125663/standing-dog-mid-19th-century-verdejoFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame mockup element, Berthe Morisot's Rose remixed by rawpixel
Gold picture frame mockup element, Berthe Morisot's Rose remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765098/gold-picture-frame-mockup-element-berthe-morisots-rose-remixed-rawpixelView license
Floor Mosaic with Partridge (2nd-3rd century (Roman)) by Roman
Floor Mosaic with Partridge (2nd-3rd century (Roman)) by Roman
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152366/floor-mosaic-with-partridge-2nd-3rd-century-roman-romanFree Image from public domain license
Forest frame poster template, editable animal art design. Remixed by rawpixel.
Forest frame poster template, editable animal art design. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826207/forest-frame-poster-template-editable-animal-art-design-remixed-rawpixelView license
Pius VII in Peter's Bark, Guided by Religion and Constancy (18th century) by Venetian and French
Pius VII in Peter's Bark, Guided by Religion and Constancy (18th century) by Venetian and French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123352/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Chinese new year blog banner template
Chinese new year blog banner template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12959336/chinese-new-year-blog-banner-templateView license
Lion (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
Lion (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124701/lion-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Gold picture frame mockup, Berthe Morisot's Rose remixed by rawpixel
Gold picture frame mockup, Berthe Morisot's Rose remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8765198/gold-picture-frame-mockup-berthe-morisots-rose-remixed-rawpixelView license
Lion at Rest (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
Lion at Rest (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126337/lion-rest-ca-1850s-1860s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Gold ornamental frame mockup, Mademoiselle Malo's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
Gold ornamental frame mockup, Mademoiselle Malo's Edgar Degas remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8703835/png-1877-antique-artView license
Ring with Cameo of the Head of Jupiter (18th century) by Venetian
Ring with Cameo of the Head of Jupiter (18th century) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123332/ring-with-cameo-the-head-jupiter-18th-century-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Order now Facebook post template, editable design
Order now Facebook post template, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650978/order-now-facebook-post-template-editable-designView license
Lion in Repose (early 19th century) by Attributed to Théodore Géricault
Lion in Repose (early 19th century) by Attributed to Théodore Géricault
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124702/lion-repose-early-19th-century-attributed-theodore-gericaultFree Image from public domain license
Valentine's Day Instagram post template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
Valentine's Day Instagram post template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912586/png-art-artwork-blank-spaceView license
Brooch with the Head of a Bacchante (1840-1870) by Venetian
Brooch with the Head of a Bacchante (1840-1870) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126447/brooch-with-the-head-bacchante-1840-1870-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Lion under the stars poster template, editable design and text
Lion under the stars poster template, editable design and text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18611713/lion-under-the-stars-poster-template-editable-design-and-textView license
Crucifix (early 18th century) by Venetian
Crucifix (early 18th century) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123320/crucifix-early-18th-century-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Toucan bird digital note background, surreal hybrid animal remix
Toucan bird digital note background, surreal hybrid animal remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7671398/toucan-bird-digital-note-background-surreal-hybrid-animal-remixView license
View of St. Peters, Rome (early 19th century) by Venetian
View of St. Peters, Rome (early 19th century) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125034/view-st-peters-rome-early-19th-century-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Famous oil painting artwork, editable gold picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
Famous oil painting artwork, editable gold picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912177/png-art-artwork-bloomView license
A bacchante, a garland on her head, and playing cymbals, set against a black background inside a rectangular frame
A bacchante, a garland on her head, and playing cymbals, set against a black background inside a rectangular frame
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8099751/image-background-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Famous artwork oil painting element, editable gold picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
Famous artwork oil painting element, editable gold picture frame design, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8912911/png-art-artwork-bloomView license
Ring with Perseus (late 18th century) by Venetian
Ring with Perseus (late 18th century) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124135/ring-with-perseus-late-18th-century-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Retro lion digital note background, surreal hybrid animal remix
Retro lion digital note background, surreal hybrid animal remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7671121/retro-lion-digital-note-background-surreal-hybrid-animal-remixView license
"Over a Balcony," View of the Grand Canal, Venice (ca. 1897) by Francis Hopkinson Smith
"Over a Balcony," View of the Grand Canal, Venice (ca. 1897) by Francis Hopkinson Smith
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129143/image-clouds-scenery-plantFree Image from public domain license