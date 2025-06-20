Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagepaintingartwork paintinglandscape public domainvintage landscapepainting landscapepublic domain landscape paintingspeopleartView of Castel Gandolfo (mid 19th century) by VenetianOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 843 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1264 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarKikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827875/png-adult-africa-africanView licenseBox with a View of Tivoli (1804) by Giacomo Raffaellihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125241/box-with-view-tivoli-1804-giacomo-raffaelliFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBrooch with a Landscape Scene (early 19th century) by Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124510/brooch-with-landscape-scene-early-19th-century-venetianFree Image from public domain licenseArt is the map poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777974/art-the-map-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseSnuffbox with Mosaic of a Seated Dog (mid 19th century) by Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125715/snuffbox-with-mosaic-seated-dog-mid-19th-century-venetianFree Image from public domain licenseKikuyu in papyrus reeds, vintage painting by Akseli Gallen-Kallela. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9827860/png-1909-africa-africanView licenseBox with Lion, Dog, and Duck Mosaics (mid 19th century) by Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125658/box-with-lion-dog-and-duck-mosaics-mid-19th-century-venetianFree Image from public domain licenseFundraising for children poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14730603/fundraising-for-children-poster-template-editable-designView licenseView of Castel Gandolfo (ca. 1860) by Edoardo Pastinahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126721/view-castel-gandolfo-ca-1860-edoardo-pastinaFree Image from public domain licenseArt studio poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777973/art-studio-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseView of Castel Gandolfo (1860-1869) by Edoardo Pastinahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128251/view-castel-gandolfo-1860-1869-edoardo-pastinaFree Image from public domain licenseNFT artworks ticket template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710216/nft-artworks-ticket-template-editable-designView licenseFloor Mosaic with Partridge (2nd-3rd century (Roman)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152366/floor-mosaic-with-partridge-2nd-3rd-century-roman-romanFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse blue background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059890/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseVirgin and Child with Saint Joseph (18th century) by Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123350/virgin-and-child-with-saint-joseph-18th-century-venetianFree Image from public domain licenseArt studio poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777972/art-studio-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseStanding Dog (mid 19th century) by V Verdejohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125663/standing-dog-mid-19th-century-verdejoFree Image from public domain licenseArt week poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777980/art-week-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLake Albano by Thomas Joneshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9493837/lake-albanoFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059896/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseThe Chapel of the Enfants-Trouvés in Paris: L'Adoration des bergershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8140460/the-chapel-the-enfants-trouves-paris-ladoration-des-bergersFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse pink background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059895/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseThe Chapel of the Enfants-Trouvés in Paris: Religieuse et petites filles regardant la crèchehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8137237/image-art-building-vintageFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse background, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059796/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseFloor Mosaic Fragment with Fish in a Roundel (2nd-3rd century (Roman)) by Romanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10152388/floor-mosaic-fragment-with-fish-roundel-2nd-3rd-century-roman-romanFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa sticker, editable design. Artwork by Leonardo da Vinci, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082142/png-art-remix-bookView licenseThe Chapel of the Enfants-Trouvés in Paris: Groupe des bergers près d'un puitshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8136907/the-chapel-the-enfants-trouves-paris-groupe-des-bergers-pres-dun-puitsFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063673/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseThe Chapel of the Enfants-Trouvés in Paris: Groupe des bergers devant une chaumièrehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8136896/image-person-art-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseMonet's Sainte-Adresse desktop wallpaper, editable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9063659/png-art-artwork-backgroundView licenseThe Chapel of the Enfants-Trouvés in Paris: Groupe des bergers: joueurs de trompes et de musettehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8139617/image-person-art-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseSummer, vintage painting by Thomas Wilmer Dewing. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830103/png-1890-art-artworkView licenseGezicht op Castel Gandolfo vanaf de oever van het meer (1788 - 1839) by Hendrik Voogdhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13787632/image-paper-frame-plantFree Image from public domain licenseArt museum poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14709137/art-museumView licenseThe Chapel of the Enfants-Trouvés in Paris: La Suite des rois mages: gardes et trompetteshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8139719/image-person-art-buildingFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal nature background, art remix. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9060859/surreal-nature-background-art-remix-remixed-rawpixelView licenseThe Chapel of the Enfants-Trouvés in Paris: Saint Vincent de Paulhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8137285/the-chapel-the-enfants-trouves-paris-saint-vincent-paulFree Image from public domain licenseSurreal nature desktop wallpaper. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9042274/surreal-nature-desktop-wallpaper-remixed-rawpixelView licenseGardens of the Villa d'Este at Tivoli by Charles Joseph Natoirehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9184426/image-fragonard-french-garden-jean-honoreFree Image from public domain license