Snuffbox with Mosaic of a Seated Dog (mid 19th century) by Venetian
Editable flame ring design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15546884/editable-flame-ring-design-element-setView license
Box with Lion, Dog, and Duck Mosaics (mid 19th century) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125658/box-with-lion-dog-and-duck-mosaics-mid-19th-century-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Floral stained glass, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417973/floral-stained-glass-editable-design-element-setView license
Standing Dog (mid 19th century) by V Verdejo
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125663/standing-dog-mid-19th-century-verdejoFree Image from public domain license
Floral stained glass, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15417975/floral-stained-glass-editable-design-element-setView license
View of Castel Gandolfo (mid 19th century) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125692/view-castel-gandolfo-mid-19th-century-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Vintage frame, editable design element remix set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15381639/vintage-frame-editable-design-element-remix-setView license
Brooch with a Landscape Scene (early 19th century) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124510/brooch-with-landscape-scene-early-19th-century-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Floral stained glass, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418796/floral-stained-glass-editable-design-element-setView license
Box with a View of Tivoli (1804) by Giacomo Raffaelli
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125241/box-with-view-tivoli-1804-giacomo-raffaelliFree Image from public domain license
Floral stained glass, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418703/floral-stained-glass-editable-design-element-setView license
Boar Hunt in Spring (early 19th century) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124535/boar-hunt-spring-early-19th-century-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Glowing circular frame light effects, editable design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15418749/glowing-circular-frame-light-effects-editable-design-element-setView license
Circular Snuffbox with Portrait of Louis XIV, King of France (Miniature: ca. 1670-1680; Snuffbox: 1789 (Baroque)) by Adrien…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123095/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Gifts for pets Instagram post template
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12787403/gifts-for-pets-instagram-post-templateView license
Snuffbox with Portrait of Madame de Grignan (Miniature: ca. 1670-1680; Snuffbox: ca. 1810) by Adrien Vachette and Jean…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123084/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Gold glitter collage element, editable design set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14992080/gold-glitter-collage-element-editable-design-setView license
Oval Snuffbox (early 19th century) by Swiss
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124635/oval-snuffbox-early-19th-century-swissFree Image from public domain license
Pet quote mobile wallpaper template, editable pastel design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18408497/pet-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-editable-pastel-designView license
Circular Snuffbox with Portrait of a Lady (18th century) by Antoine Vestier and French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123235/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain license
Dog square frame element png, editable animal design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9123282/dog-square-frame-element-png-editable-animal-designView license
Snuffbox with Miniature Mosaic of Men Fighting a Bull (19th century) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10157212/photo-image-wood-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Dog border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082476/dog-border-yellow-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Brooch with Portrait Miniature (mid 19th century) by British
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125819/brooch-with-portrait-miniature-mid-19th-century-britishFree Image from public domain license
Editable vintage frame design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15281791/editable-vintage-frame-design-element-setView license
Ring with Minature Portrait (1780s) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124296/ring-with-minature-portrait-1780s-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Cute paper animals background, editable collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9190352/cute-paper-animals-background-editable-collage-remixView license
Octagonal Box (ca. 1813) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124756/octagonal-box-ca-1813-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Dog border beige desktop wallpaper, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9122644/dog-border-beige-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView license
Portrait of Maria Clementina Sobieska (ca. 1719) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123417/portrait-maria-clementina-sobieska-ca-1719-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8626138/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Ring with Cameo of the Head of Jupiter (18th century) by Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123332/ring-with-cameo-the-head-jupiter-18th-century-venetianFree Image from public domain license
Alphonse Mucha's Zodiac background, vintage woman frame, remixed by rawpixel, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8686609/png-aesthetic-alfons-maria-much-alphonse-marie-muchaView license
Captain (?) Nathan Hawks (1850-1859) by Miniature Richard Morrell Staigg and Frame Venetian
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126798/photo-image-border-face-frameFree Image from public domain license
Editable enamel animal pin design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15295676/editable-enamel-animal-pin-design-element-setView license
Snuffbox with Portrait of a Boy (2nd half 18th century) by French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10156321/snuffbox-with-portrait-boy-2nd-half-18th-century-frenchFree Image from public domain license
Cute paper animals editable background, collage remix
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9190354/cute-paper-animals-editable-background-collage-remixView license
Fragment of a Mosaic with Birds
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14266048/fragment-mosaic-with-birdsFree Image from public domain license
Exotic bird frame background, editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8631326/exotic-bird-frame-background-editable-designView license
Pius VII in Peter's Bark, Guided by Religion and Constancy (18th century) by Venetian and French
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123352/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license