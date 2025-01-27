Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain oil paintingmaidcleaningcuriosityinterior18th century shoppublic domain broom artmid centuryThe Marchioness (from Dickens' "The Old Curiosity Shop") (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob MillerOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1043 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1564 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarGustav Klimt's wall mockup, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867465/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseThe Marchioness (Ilustration from Dickens' "The Old Curiosity Shop") (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125861/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame editable mockup, wall decorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12470560/photo-frame-editable-mockup-wall-decorView licenseReal Faith (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125781/real-faith-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseNordic furniture shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11763126/nordic-furniture-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseYoung America (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125785/young-america-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseLiving room wall mockup, editable minimal interiorhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8888239/living-room-wall-mockup-editable-minimal-interiorView licenseThe Lady Apothecary (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125664/the-lady-apothecary-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseSale Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835218/sale-instagram-story-templateView licenseView of an Estate (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125285/view-estate-mid-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseHome decor Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14867912/home-decor-instagram-post-templateView licenseRoom with Prie-dieu and Open Door (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125255/room-with-prie-dieu-and-open-door-mid-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseSecondhand decor shop Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11923330/secondhand-decor-shop-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseWoman Under an Umbrella in a Market (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125318/woman-under-umbrella-market-mid-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseAutumn home decoration Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11484135/autumn-home-decoration-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSamuel Johnson and Thomas Davies in a Bookshop (from James Boswell, Life of Samuel Johnson, 1791) (mid 19th century) by…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125266/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Pierre-Auguste Renoir's famous painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774383/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView licenseIncident of the Market House (1825) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125665/incident-the-market-house-1825-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseHousekeeping service poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14435513/housekeeping-service-poster-templateView licenseMan Seated by a Window (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125244/man-seated-window-mid-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with William Henry Holmes' painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774643/png-art-artwork-calmView licenseView of a House and Falls (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125306/view-house-and-falls-mid-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseMinimal living Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14835371/minimal-living-instagram-story-templateView licenseJohnson Addressing Two Men from Window (from James Boswell, Life of Samuel Johnson, 1791) (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob…https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125259/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Woods in Autumn painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9778108/png-art-artwork-autumnView licenseView of the Lake in Druid Hill Park (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125324/view-the-lake-druid-hill-park-mid-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseFeels like home Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11921850/feels-like-home-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLove's Labour's Lost, Act I, Scene 1 (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125821/loves-labours-lost-act-scene-mid-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseHome decor picture frame mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670905/home-decor-picture-frame-mockup-editable-designView licenseSmall Wooden Cottage (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125289/small-wooden-cottage-mid-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame room decor mockup, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12670931/picture-frame-room-decor-mockup-editable-designView licensePortrait of Jane Breckenridge (1830-1878) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126074/portrait-jane-breckenridge-1830-1878-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseSpecial Product poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12015199/special-product-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseVenice (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller and After Canalettohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125345/venice-mid-19th-century-alfred-jacob-miller-and-after-canalettoFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame, editable realistic wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8909701/picture-frame-editable-realistic-wallView licenseBoy Wading into Water (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125328/boy-wading-into-water-mid-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, editable Japandi living room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8895410/photo-frame-mockup-editable-japandi-living-room-wallView licenseChrist and his Disciples (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller and After Rembrandt van Rijnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125269/image-christ-face-peopleFree Image from public domain licensePhoto frame mockup, editable modern living room wallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8910069/photo-frame-mockup-editable-modern-living-room-wallView licenseLighthouse (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125303/lighthouse-mid-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license