The Marchioness (from Dickens' "The Old Curiosity Shop") (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Gustav Klimt's wall mockup, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixel
The Marchioness (Ilustration from Dickens' "The Old Curiosity Shop") (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Photo frame editable mockup, wall decor
Real Faith (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Nordic furniture shop Instagram post template, editable text
Young America (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Living room wall mockup, editable minimal interior
The Lady Apothecary (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Sale Instagram story template
View of an Estate (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Home decor Instagram post template
Room with Prie-dieu and Open Door (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Secondhand decor shop Instagram story template, editable text
Woman Under an Umbrella in a Market (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Autumn home decoration Instagram post template, editable text
Samuel Johnson and Thomas Davies in a Bookshop (from James Boswell, Life of Samuel Johnson, 1791) (mid 19th century) by…
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Pierre-Auguste Renoir's famous painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
Incident of the Market House (1825) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Housekeeping service poster template
Man Seated by a Window (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Gold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with William Henry Holmes' painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
View of a House and Falls (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Minimal living Instagram story template
Johnson Addressing Two Men from Window (from James Boswell, Life of Samuel Johnson, 1791) (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob…
Gold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Woods in Autumn painting. Remixed by rawpixel.
View of the Lake in Druid Hill Park (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Feels like home Instagram post template, editable text
Love's Labour's Lost, Act I, Scene 1 (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Home decor picture frame mockup, editable design
Small Wooden Cottage (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Picture frame room decor mockup, editable design
Portrait of Jane Breckenridge (1830-1878) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Special Product poster template, editable text and design
Venice (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller and After Canaletto
Picture frame, editable realistic wall
Boy Wading into Water (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Photo frame mockup, editable Japandi living room wall
Christ and his Disciples (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller and After Rembrandt van Rijn
Photo frame mockup, editable modern living room wall
Lighthouse (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
