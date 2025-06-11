Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagevintage papercriticism paintingcritic paintingfacepersonartvintagepublic domainArtist's Studio. The Critic. (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob MillerOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 995 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1492 x 1799 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarClassroom diversity Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12507401/classroom-diversity-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Penny's Worth of Astronomy (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125776/pennys-worth-astronomy-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseProfessional accounting services Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14536810/professional-accounting-services-instagram-post-templateView licenseUnsophisticated Youth (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125754/unsophisticated-youth-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseYoung & wild quote mobile wallpaper template, aesthetic editable design and texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14815587/image-rose-person-artView licenseFancy-Fairs (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125772/fancy-fairs-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9346751/keep-learning-word-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIncident of a Voyage to New Orleans (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125816/incident-voyage-new-orleans-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseKeep on learning word png editable collage art. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9343428/keep-learning-word-png-editable-collage-art-remixed-rawpixelView licenseBob (From the City) Visits His Country Cousin (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125796/image-face-person-treesFree Image from public domain licenseCherub treasure chest collage illustration editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView licenseThe Bullets and the Gout (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125773/the-bullets-and-the-gout-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseClassroom diversity Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14561835/classroom-diversity-instagram-post-templateView licenseSerenaders Under the Wrong Window (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125841/serenaders-under-the-wrong-window-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseProfessional accounting services Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14537400/professional-accounting-services-instagram-post-templateView licenseIrish Argument (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125640/irish-argument-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563646/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseIf There is One Thing More than Another (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125738/there-one-thing-more-than-another-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseMona Lisa aesthetic background, editable Leonardo da Vinci's famous artwork. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9579826/png-aesthetic-background-beigeView licenseHaunts of the Poor (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125775/haunts-the-poor-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseFlower lady ephemera sticker, customizable design elementshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8064824/flower-lady-ephemera-sticker-customizable-design-elementsView licenseWonder Where that Joe Is? (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125708/wonder-where-that-joe-is-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12520241/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Master Francis M. Jencks (ca. 1848) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126240/portrait-master-francis-jencks-ca-1848-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560684/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCountry Seat of Reverdy Johnson (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125373/country-seat-reverdy-johnson-mid-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseEugène Grasset's woman frame background, vintage art nouveau illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540123/png-adult-architecture-artView licenseLook Here Bub (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125650/look-here-bub-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseClassroom diversity Instagram post template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9578176/classroom-diversity-instagram-post-template-editable-designView licenseStreet Sketch Philosophy (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125866/street-sketch-philosophy-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVictorian woman, vintage illustration by George Barbier. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563645/victorian-woman-vintage-illustration-george-barbier-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStreet Sketch. Washing Steps. (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125644/street-sketch-washing-steps-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072472/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseHang Me! (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125791/hang-me-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseNever Go to France, Without You Learn the Lingo. (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125736/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseClassroom diversity story template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9578191/classroom-diversity-story-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseReal Faith (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125781/real-faith-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVermeer girl background, customizable design. Famous artwork remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072539/png-aesthetic-collage-remix-artView licenseParis, Bohemian, Embryo Scheffer or Delacroix (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125706/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license