Earring with Head of an African (mid 19th century) by Bavarian
Quaint Instagram post template
Pendant with the Virgin and Child Enthroned (16th century; Mount: 19th century) by German
Jewelry studio Instagram post template
Stickpin with Head of an African (mid 19th century) by French
Women's jewelry Instagram post template, editable social media design
Pendant with a Personification of Fortitude (ca. 1600 (with 19th century restoration) (Baroque)) by German
Classic collection Instagram post template, editable social media design
Pendant with Birds and Flowers (19th century) by French
Beauty logo Instagram post template
Pendant with Female Bust (1st half 19th century (Qajar)) by Iranian
Punk band cover, Instagram post template, editable design
Renaissance-Style Pendant with Judith Holding the Head of Holofernes (19th century) by Reinhold Vasters
Jewelry collection Instagram post template
Watch with Floral Decoration (ca. 1785) by Jean Louis L Epine and Swiss
Punk band cover Instagram pot template, editable design
Earring with Head of an African (ca. 1850) by French
Glam up jewelry poster template, editable text and design
Ladies Hunting Case Watch (1840-1849) by Movement Mathey Peytieu and Swiss
Jewelry studio Instagram post template, editable social media design
Watch with a Case Representing a Peony (early 19th century) by Swiss
Jewelry fashion week poster template, editable text and design
Toothpick/Pomander (1550-1600 (Renaissance)) by German
New jewelry collection poster template, editable text
Watch with Classical Deities (mid 18th century) by Julien Le Roy and German
Glam up poster template
Ring (ca. 1800) by Venetian
Jewelry fashion week Instagram story template, editable text
Ship Pendant (19th century) by Venetian
Jewelry fashion week Instagram post template, editable text
Silver watch with formal designs (ca. 1730) by German
Jewelry collection poster template, editable text and design
Ring with a Ruby-Eyed Bird (1st half 18th century) by French
Customizable jewellery grid photo collage
Mr. Milbanke (1785) by William Russell Birch
Fashion career poster template, editable text and design
Necklace of a Parure (ca. 1835) by French
Jewelry fashion week blog banner template, editable text
Watch Pendant Painting (late 19th-early 20th century) by Marcus and Co and Fernand Paillet
Jewelry collection Instagram post template
Pendant with the Goddess Diana (16th century with 19th century restorations) by German and Flemish
