Edit ImageCrop13SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain oil paintingvintage public domain farm animalscountryside landscapelandscapecowsfarmcow paintingmid centuryEarly Morning (mid 19th century) by Emile van Marcke de LummenOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 959 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1151 x 1440 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFarming vlog Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894002/farming-vlog-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseThe Approach of a Storm (ca. 1872) by Emile van Marcke de Lummenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128297/the-approach-storm-ca-1872-emile-van-marcke-lummenFree Image from public domain licenseSustainable farming blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11929805/sustainable-farming-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseThe Pool (19th century) by Emile van Marcke de Lummenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125016/the-pool-19th-century-emile-van-marcke-lummenFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Woods in Autumn painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9778108/png-art-artwork-autumnView licenseA Watering Place (1909) by Horatio Walkerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129762/watering-place-1909-horatio-walkerFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830686/png-agriculture-animal-artView licenseCattle by a Mountain Lake (1800-1830) by Northern Europeanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124634/cattle-mountain-lake-1800-1830-northern-europeanFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9830666/png-1932-agriculture-animalView licenseTwo cows in Albano, 1842 by johann nepomuk rauchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18951071/two-cows-albano-1842-johann-nepomuk-rauchFree Image from public domain licenseCalf, vintage animal painting by Cyprián Majerník. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12630155/image-agriculture-animal-artView licenseA Bright Day (ca. 1835-1840) by Jules Dupréhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125614/bright-day-ca-1835-1840-jules-dupreFree Image from public domain licenseFarm stay Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11894003/farm-stay-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licensePloughing Scene (1854) by Rosa Bonheurhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127006/ploughing-scene-1854-rosa-bonheurFree Image from public domain license3D dairy cow at a farm editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12457410/dairy-cow-farm-editable-remixView licenseCows grazing in peaceful fieldhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/5955475/cowsFree Image from public domain license3D dairy cow at a farm editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397160/dairy-cow-farm-editable-remixView licenseVier Kühe auf der Weide, vorn sitzt ein Frosch, 1644 by regnuhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18943601/vier-kuhe-auf-der-weide-vorn-sitzt-ein-frosch-1644-regnuFree Image from public domain licenseCow livestock farm, agriculture paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12613908/cow-livestock-farm-agriculture-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseCattle and Sheep in a Landscape (c. 1855) by Constant Troyonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787173/cattle-and-sheep-landscape-c-1855-constant-troyonFree Image from public domain license3D cows, farm, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12395561/cows-farm-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseOn the Derwent, Derbyshire (1861) by Alfred Vickershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128269/the-derwent-derbyshire-1861-alfred-vickersFree Image from public domain license3D farmer and dairy cow, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458712/farmer-and-dairy-cow-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseBull tied up by a cow, 1777 by bernhard heinrich thierhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984555/bull-tied-cow-1777-bernhard-heinrich-thierFree Image from public domain licenseWatermelon Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11974975/watermelon-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseEnglish Barnyard (1839) by JohnWilson R S Ahttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126402/english-barnyard-1839-johnwilsonFree Image from public domain license3D farmer and dairy cow, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397202/farmer-and-dairy-cow-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseStudy of a Cow by Emile van Marcke de Lummenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963106/study-cow-emile-van-marcke-lummenFree Image from public domain license3D alien UFO abducting cow editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12458299/alien-ufo-abducting-cow-editable-remixView licenseRepose (19th century) by Constant Troyonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125393/repose-19th-century-constant-troyonFree Image from public domain licenseTravel to countryside Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11948094/travel-countryside-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseMountain Landscape with Cattle (early 19th century) by Dutchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125037/mountain-landscape-with-cattle-early-19th-century-dutchFree Image from public domain licenseEditable 3D cow in farm cartoon illustrationhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12130210/editable-cow-farm-cartoon-illustrationView licenseCattle (1870-1888) by Anton Mauvehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128782/cattle-1870-1888-anton-mauveFree Image from public domain licenseCow livestock farm, agriculture paper craft editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12612871/cow-livestock-farm-agriculture-paper-craft-editable-remixView licenseStudy of a Cow by Emile van Marcke de Lummenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8963627/study-cow-emile-van-marcke-lummenFree Image from public domain license3D dairy cow farm, agriculture editable remixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12397052/dairy-cow-farm-agriculture-editable-remixView licenseLandscape, the Cascades of Tivoli (mid 18th-early 19th century) by Daniel Dupréhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123776/landscape-the-cascades-tivoli-mid-18th-early-19th-century-daniel-dupreFree Image from public domain licenseEco lifestyle Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007347/eco-lifestyle-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseAn altem Gemäuer steht links ein Hirte mit seinem Hund, umgeben von verschiedenem Vieh, null by cornelis van noordehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18949372/image-cows-scenery-animalFree Image from public domain license