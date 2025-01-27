rawpixel
Dutch Interior (ca. 1840) by Jean August Hendrik Leys
The Edicts of Charles V (ca. 1861) by Jean August Hendrik Leys
The Quarrel (1850) by Ferdinand de Braekeleer the elder
Woman at Her Sewing Table, ca. 1655 by thomas wijck
A woman's chemise catches fire. Coloured photomechanical reproduction after A. Legrand after J.H. Fragonard.
A Family Praying at the Midday Meal, 1667 by egbert jaspersz. van heemskerck
A Goldsmith Melting Down a Woman’s Jewellery in the Presence of a Notary: “The Alchemist”, ca. 1668 – 1670 by jan steen
The Letter (1816) by Martin Drölling
Art and Liberty (1859) by Louis Gallait
Muséee Grotesque No. 19: L'avantage du faux coupet (c. 1820?) by G de Cari
The Tulip Folly (1882) by Jean Léon Gérôme
A Boy Blowing Soap Bubbles, ca. 1740 – 1760 by dutch master of the 18th century
Village Scene on a River (2nd half 18th century) by Hendrik Frans de Cort and Petrus Johannes van Regemorter
Power of Music (1852 (?)) by Louis Gallait
The Story of a Battle (ca. 1875) by Mihály Munkácsy
The Death of Caesar (1859-1867) by Jean Léon Gérôme
Wirtshausinterieur mit rauchenden, trinkenden und kosenden Bauern, 1672 by adriaen van ostade
The Knitting Lesson (c. 1860) by Jean François Millet
Ma femme!...c'est que les chemins...y sont mauvais
The Little Woman (1868)
Target Crossbow with Windlass
