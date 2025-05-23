Edit ImageCrop3SaveSaveEdit Imagemedieval peasantmedievalpublic domain artwatercoloritalian womanpublic domain19th century clothinghorace vernetItalian Peasants at a Shrine (1829) by Horace VernetOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 890 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1335 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarClassic Collection poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11665335/classic-collection-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseItalian Brigands Surprised by Papal Troops (1831) by Horace Vernethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126090/italian-brigands-surprised-papal-troops-1831-horace-vernetFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11625928/vintage-fashion-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseActors (1855-1857) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127111/actors-1855-1857-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseDesigner fashion Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8894028/designer-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseMan in Seventeenth-century Costume (1852-1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126904/man-seventeenth-century-costume-1852-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseVintage Fashion poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11665528/vintage-fashion-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseCountry Road with Peasant (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128395/country-road-with-peasant-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseDesigner fashion Facebook story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8894041/designer-fashion-facebook-story-template-editable-textView licenseWoman Sweeping the Yard outside the Inn at Vaugirard (1865) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128572/woman-sweeping-the-yard-outside-the-inn-vaugirard-1865-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseDesigner fashion blog banner template, editable design & texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8894064/designer-fashion-blog-banner-template-editable-design-textView licenseSketch for the Battle of Poitiers (1829-1830) by Eugène Delacroixhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126031/sketch-for-the-battle-poitiers-1829-1830-eugene-delacroixFree Image from public domain licenseClassic Collection Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11813254/classic-collection-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseTwo Peasants (1855-1857) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127080/two-peasants-1855-1857-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseBeach fashion Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956541/beach-fashion-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseA Cook in a Red Apron in the Inn at Vaugirard (1862) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128378/cook-red-apron-the-inn-vaugirard-1862-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseClassic Collection Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11813259/classic-collection-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseOld Man Before a Prie-Dieu (1832) by Nicolas Toussaint Charlethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126116/old-man-before-prie-dieu-1832-nicolas-toussaint-charletFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11625929/vintage-fashion-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseFrontispiece for the portfolio "Croquis Lithographiques par H. Vernet" (1818) by Horace Vernet and François Seraphin Delpechhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10033722/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseClassic Collection blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11813268/classic-collection-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseOld Woman with Copper Pot (1862) by François Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128364/old-woman-with-copper-pot-1862-francois-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseClassic era fashion poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723398/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseMarchand de Vulneraire suisse by Antoine Charles Horace (Carle) Vernethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11376842/marchand-vulneraire-suisse-antoine-charles-horace-carle-vernetFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723405/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseVerwuntetenfürsorge in der Schlacht by Horace Vernethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11431075/verwuntetenfursorge-der-schlacht-horace-vernetFree Image from public domain licenseFashion revolution editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723406/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licensePeasant (1852-1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126882/peasant-1852-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseVintage boutique editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723404/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseThree Men, One Pulling a Bell (1845) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126550/three-men-one-pulling-bell-1845-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion blog banner template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11625921/vintage-fashion-blog-banner-template-editable-textView licenseStill Life with Fish (1864) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128546/still-life-with-fish-1864-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain licenseClassic era editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723402/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseBalkan Peasants Praying in Cave Chapel (ca. 1867 (?)) by Théodore Valeriohttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127046/balkan-peasants-praying-cave-chapel-ca-1867-theodore-valerioFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723408/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseMan, Woman, and Girl at Prayer in Church (1864) by Léon Henri Antoine Loirehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128461/man-woman-and-girl-prayer-church-1864-leon-henri-antoine-loireFree Image from public domain licenseClassic fashion editable poster template, famous illustration by George Barbier, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/7723410/png-1920s-fashion-19th-century-antiqueView licenseOld Woman in Red Cap (1852-1866) by Paul Gavarnihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126912/old-woman-red-cap-1852-1866-paul-gavarniFree Image from public domain licenseWomen's leadership course poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11624521/womens-leadership-course-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseBouquet of Wild Flowers with Periwinkles (1863) by Léon Bonvinhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128441/bouquet-wild-flowers-with-periwinkles-1863-leon-bonvinFree Image from public domain license