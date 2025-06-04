rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Poised Stag (modeled 1829) by Antoine Louis Barye
Save
Edit Image
animalartdeerpublic domainstatueparissculpturephoto
Aesthetic green vintage border background, editable Art Nouveau frame, remixed by rawpixel
Aesthetic green vintage border background, editable Art Nouveau frame, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688019/png-aesthetic-green-vintage-border-background-angel-animalView license
Stag Walking (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
Stag Walking (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124924/stag-walking-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic red vintage border background, editable Art Nouveau frame, remixed by rawpixel
Aesthetic red vintage border background, editable Art Nouveau frame, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696284/png-aesthetic-pink-vintage-border-background-angel-animalView license
Stag Braying (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
Stag Braying (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124923/stag-braying-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic red vintage border background, editable Art Nouveau frame, remixed by rawpixel
Aesthetic red vintage border background, editable Art Nouveau frame, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8696285/png-aesthetic-pink-vintage-border-background-angel-animalView license
Stag at Rest (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
Stag at Rest (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124857/stag-rest-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic green vintage border background, editable Art Nouveau frame, remixed by rawpixel
Aesthetic green vintage border background, editable Art Nouveau frame, remixed by rawpixel
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8688044/png-aesthetic-green-vintage-border-background-angel-animalView license
Stag Listening (modeled ca. 1838) by Antoine Louis Barye
Stag Listening (modeled ca. 1838) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125878/stag-listening-modeled-ca-1838-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Editable animal statue design element set
Editable animal statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435251/editable-animal-statue-design-element-setView license
Stag Listening (1838) by Antoine Louis Barye
Stag Listening (1838) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126369/stag-listening-1838-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Editable animal statue design element set
Editable animal statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435130/editable-animal-statue-design-element-setView license
Frightened Stag (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
Frightened Stag (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124917/frightened-stag-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Editable animal statue design element set
Editable animal statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435247/editable-animal-statue-design-element-setView license
Stag Brought Down by Scottish Hounds (second version) (1840-1844) by Antoine Louis Barye
Stag Brought Down by Scottish Hounds (second version) (1840-1844) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126412/photo-image-animal-wood-deerFree Image from public domain license
Editable animal statue design element set
Editable animal statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435656/editable-animal-statue-design-element-setView license
Panther Seizing a Stag (1830-1839) by Antoine Louis Barye
Panther Seizing a Stag (1830-1839) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126066/panther-seizing-stag-1830-1839-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Editable animal statue design element set
Editable animal statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435774/editable-animal-statue-design-element-setView license
Deer with Foreleg Raised (modeled ca. 1838) by Antoine Louis Barye
Deer with Foreleg Raised (modeled ca. 1838) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125894/deer-with-foreleg-raised-modeled-ca-1838-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Editable animal statue design element set
Editable animal statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15436715/editable-animal-statue-design-element-setView license
Stag Attacked by a Lynx (modeled ca. 1834; cast 1842) by Antoine Louis Barye
Stag Attacked by a Lynx (modeled ca. 1834; cast 1842) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125579/stag-attacked-lynx-modeled-ca-1834-cast-1842-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Editable animal statue design element set
Editable animal statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435137/editable-animal-statue-design-element-setView license
Java Deer (first issued ca. 1838) by Antoine Louis Barye
Java Deer (first issued ca. 1838) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125886/java-deer-first-issued-ca-1838-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Editable animal statue design element set
Editable animal statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435222/editable-animal-statue-design-element-setView license
Lion Devouring an Elephant (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
Lion Devouring an Elephant (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124975/lion-devouring-elephant-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Editable animal statue design element set
Editable animal statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435296/editable-animal-statue-design-element-setView license
Virginia Deer Reclining (1837) by Antoine Louis Barye
Virginia Deer Reclining (1837) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126256/virginia-deer-reclining-1837-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Editable animal statue design element set
Editable animal statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435309/editable-animal-statue-design-element-setView license
Elk Surprised by a Lynx (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
Elk Surprised by a Lynx (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124883/elk-surprised-lynx-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Editable cute ceramic animal figurine design element set
Editable cute ceramic animal figurine design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15437721/editable-cute-ceramic-animal-figurine-design-element-setView license
Reclinging Doe and Faun (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
Reclinging Doe and Faun (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124820/reclinging-doe-and-faun-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Greek Goddess statue, editable flower collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Greek Goddess statue, editable flower collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9348028/greek-goddess-statue-editable-flower-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Deer Brought Down by Three Hounds of Algeria (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
Deer Brought Down by Three Hounds of Algeria (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125035/photo-image-animal-person-deerFree Image from public domain license
Greek Goddess statue, editable flower collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
Greek Goddess statue, editable flower collage. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9347996/greek-goddess-statue-editable-flower-collage-remixed-rawpixelView license
Unfinished Model of a Seated Lion (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
Unfinished Model of a Seated Lion (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124946/unfinished-model-seated-lion-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Editable animal statue design element set
Editable animal statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435219/editable-animal-statue-design-element-setView license
Panther Attacking a Stag (modeled 1836; first issued ca. 1845-1857) by Antoine Louis Barye
Panther Attacking a Stag (modeled 1836; first issued ca. 1845-1857) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126268/photo-image-animal-person-deerFree Image from public domain license
Editable animal statue design element set
Editable animal statue design element set
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/15435799/editable-animal-statue-design-element-setView license
Lion Devouring an Antelope (1835) by Antoine Louis Barye
Lion Devouring an Antelope (1835) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126232/lion-devouring-antelope-1835-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license
Aesthetic art museum poster template, editable text & design
Aesthetic art museum poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9338459/aesthetic-art-museum-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
Standing Deer (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
Standing Deer (19th century) by Antoine Louis Barye
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124767/standing-deer-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license