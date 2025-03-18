Edit ImageCropSaveSaveEdit Imagedoganimalartpublic domainbullstatuedachshundparisBasset Standing with Head Turned to the Right (modeled ca. 1841) by Antoine Louis BaryeOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 944 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1416 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarDog breeder Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11938897/dog-breeder-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseRearing Bull (modeled: 1841; first cast: ca. 1845) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126456/rearing-bull-modeled-1841-first-cast-ca-1845-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseDog breeder Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11949028/dog-breeder-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseSeated Lion No. 1 (cast ca. 1847) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126238/seated-lion-no-cast-ca-1847-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseBrown vintage pug illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9899992/brown-vintage-pug-illustration-editable-designView licenseWalking Tiger (modeled ca. 1841; first issued 1844) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126461/walking-tiger-modeled-ca-1841-first-issued-1844-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseBlue vintage pug desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9860519/blue-vintage-pug-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseLion and Serpent No. 3 (sketch) (modeled ca. 1832) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125546/lion-and-serpent-no-sketch-modeled-ca-1832-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseBlue vintage pug illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829812/blue-vintage-pug-illustration-editable-designView licenseStag Attacked by a Lynx (modeled ca. 1834; cast 1842) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125579/stag-attacked-lynx-modeled-ca-1834-cast-1842-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseBrown vintage pug desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9899939/brown-vintage-pug-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseBear Attacked by Dogs (modeled 1834-1839; first cast ca. 1870) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126212/photo-image-dogs-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseBrown vintage pug illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9899972/brown-vintage-pug-illustration-editable-designView licenseTartar Warrior Checking His Horse (modeled: ca. 1845) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126177/tartar-warrior-checking-his-horse-modeled-ca-1845-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseVolunteers needed poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062236/volunteers-needed-poster-templateView licenseTwo Spaniels on a Cushion (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125022/two-spaniels-cushion-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseBlue vintage pug illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9860517/blue-vintage-pug-illustration-editable-designView licenseLion Devouring a Doe (1837) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126257/lion-devouring-doe-1837-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licensePet shop Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14487118/pet-shop-instagram-post-templateView licenseSketch for Seated Lion (modeled ca. 1847; posthumously cast (post 1875)) by Antoine Louis Barye and Ferdinand Barbediennehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126234/photo-image-lion-animal-faceFree Image from public domain licenseFunny pet quote Instagram post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14630863/funny-pet-quote-instagram-post-templateView licenseBull on the Defensive (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124869/bull-the-defensive-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseBrown birthday pit-bull desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9902545/brown-birthday-pit-bull-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseSeated Bear (modeled ca. 1833; first cast 1833-1838) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125593/seated-bear-modeled-ca-1833-first-cast-1833-1838-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseBlue birthday pit-bull desktop wallpaper, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9881699/blue-birthday-pit-bull-desktop-wallpaper-editable-designView licenseTurkish Horse, No. 2 (modeled ca. 1844) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126132/turkish-horse-no-modeled-ca-1844-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseBrown birthday balloon pit-bull, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9902558/brown-birthday-balloon-pit-bull-editable-designView licenseLion and Serpent (No. 2) (issued ca. 1858) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126580/lion-and-serpent-no-issued-ca-1858-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseFunny pet quote poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770634/funny-pet-quote-poster-templateView licenseLion and Serpent, Number 3 (1832) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126106/lion-and-serpent-number-1832-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseBrown birthday balloon pit-bull, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9902552/brown-birthday-balloon-pit-bull-editable-designView licenseJaguar Devouring a Crocodile (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124831/jaguar-devouring-crocodile-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseBlue birthday balloon pit-bull, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829849/blue-birthday-balloon-pit-bull-editable-designView licenseBull on the Defensivehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034938/bull-the-defensiveFree Image from public domain licenseAdopt don't shop poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062378/adopt-dont-shop-poster-templateView licenseSeated Beagle (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124724/seated-beagle-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseFunny pet quote Instagram story templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14770660/funny-pet-quote-instagram-story-templateView licenseEnglish Basset (model n.d., cast c. 1860/18731) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10045056/english-basset-model-nd-cast-186018731-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseBlue birthday balloon pit-bull, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9881697/blue-birthday-balloon-pit-bull-editable-designView licenseSpaniel and Goose (modeled ca. 1820) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125210/spaniel-and-goose-modeled-ca-1820-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license