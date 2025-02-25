Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imagelionlion illustration public domainanimalartvintagenaturepublic domainillustrationLarge Lion (early 1830s) by Antoine Louis BaryeOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 782 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1799 x 1173 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarWildlife conservation poster template, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/17138069/wildlife-conservation-poster-template-editable-designView licenseLion at Rest (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126337/lion-rest-ca-1850s-1860s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage animal home decor sculpture set psd, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059565/editable-vintage-animal-home-decor-sculpture-set-psd-remixed-rawpixelView licenseTiger at Rest (mid 19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126344/tiger-rest-mid-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseLike & subscribe Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062697/like-subscribe-facebook-post-templateView licenseLion and Serpent (ca. 1840) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125931/lion-and-serpent-ca-1840-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseGolden lion sticker, botanical and wildlife remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830093/golden-lion-sticker-botanical-and-wildlife-remix-editable-designView licenseLion and Python (ca. 1863) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126849/lion-and-python-ca-1863-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseGolden lion sticker, botanical and wildlife remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832853/golden-lion-sticker-botanical-and-wildlife-remix-editable-designView licenseTiger at Rest (ca. 1830s-1840s) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125501/tiger-rest-ca-1830s-1840s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseGolden lion sticker, botanical and wildlife remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8830258/golden-lion-sticker-botanical-and-wildlife-remix-editable-designView licenseTiger Asleep (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126366/tiger-asleep-ca-1850s-1860s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseGolden lion sticker, botanical and wildlife remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8833412/golden-lion-sticker-botanical-and-wildlife-remix-editable-designView licenseTwo Lion Cubs (ca. 1850-1869) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126354/two-lion-cubs-ca-1850-1869-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseGolden lion sticker, botanical and wildlife remix, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8833406/golden-lion-sticker-botanical-and-wildlife-remix-editable-designView licenseLion Devouring an Antelope (1835) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126232/lion-devouring-antelope-1835-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseEgyptian history workshop poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11737578/egyptian-history-workshop-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseLion (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124701/lion-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseAsk me Facebook post templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14062587/ask-facebook-post-templateView licenseSeated Lion, Number 2 (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124764/seated-lion-number-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseWild animals pattern background, jungle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8811146/wild-animals-pattern-background-jungle-illustration-editable-designView licensePanther of India, No. 2 (1830s) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126042/panther-india-no-1830s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseWild animals pattern background, jungle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8754848/wild-animals-pattern-background-jungle-illustration-editable-designView licenseLion Walking (1836) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126262/lion-walking-1836-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseWild animals pattern background, jungle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8826898/wild-animals-pattern-background-jungle-illustration-editable-designView licenseElephants (ca. 1867) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127104/elephants-ca-1867-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseWoman and tiger background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12702368/woman-and-tiger-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseSeated Lion, Number 3 (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124871/seated-lion-number-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseWild animals pattern background, jungle illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8722455/wild-animals-pattern-background-jungle-illustration-editable-designView licenseSketch of a Lion After Rubens (1820s) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125558/sketch-lion-after-rubens-1820s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseGold wildlife pattern background, jungle animals illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832459/gold-wildlife-pattern-background-jungle-animals-illustration-editable-designView licensePython Swallowing a Roe-Deer (ca. 1840s) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125977/python-swallowing-roe-deer-ca-1840s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseGold wildlife pattern background, jungle animals illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832452/gold-wildlife-pattern-background-jungle-animals-illustration-editable-designView licenseTwo Heads of a Lioness (1828) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125929/two-heads-lioness-1828-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseGold wild animals vintage stickers set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8831729/gold-wild-animals-vintage-stickers-set-editable-designView licenseElephant Asleep (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126325/elephant-asleep-ca-1850s-1860s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseGold wildlife pattern background, jungle animals illustration, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8832352/gold-wildlife-pattern-background-jungle-animals-illustration-editable-designView licenseStag and Doe (ca. 1850s-1860s) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126372/stag-and-doe-ca-1850s-1860s-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain licenseVintage shop Instagram post template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11724060/vintage-shop-instagram-post-template-editable-textView licenseLion Devouring an Elephant (19th century) by Antoine Louis Baryehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124975/lion-devouring-elephant-19th-century-antoine-louis-baryeFree Image from public domain license