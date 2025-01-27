Edit ImageCrop2SaveSaveEdit Imageportrait 18th centurycanvasbreckenridgefacepersonartvintagepublic domainPortrait of Jane Breckenridge (1830-1878) by Alfred Jacob MillerOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1007 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 2144 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarBallet academy Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211733/ballet-academy-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseSarah Malvina Allen Heald (Mrs. Wm. Henry Heald) (1824-1854) (ca. 1844) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126131/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseBallet academy blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211746/ballet-academy-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseCopy of Titian's "Allegory of Alfonso d'Avalos, Marchese del Vasto" (ca. 1833) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125576/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211726/spring-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseMrs. Jesse Hare (Catherine H. Welch) (1848) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126707/mrs-jesse-hare-catherine-welch-1848-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211731/spring-sale-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licensePortrait of Lydia Lloyd Murray (1833) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126157/portrait-lydia-lloyd-murray-1833-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseBallet academy Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211728/ballet-academy-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseArtist's Studio. The Critic. (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125760/artists-studio-the-critic-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseSpring sale blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211743/spring-sale-blog-banner-template-editableView licensePortrait of Mrs. Decatur Howard Miller (Eliza Credilla Hare) (ca. 1850) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126389/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture frame editable mockup, vintage design with Pierre-Auguste Renoir's famous painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774383/png-aesthetic-art-artworkView licenseGregory!- See What a Nice Hoop I've Bought for You (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125729/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain licenseArt exhibition poster template, editable text & designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView licenseHarry, Dear. Only See What a Nice Silk I Have Bought (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125724/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday girl Instagram story, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211730/birthday-girl-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView licenseFancy-Fairs (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125772/fancy-fairs-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday girl blog banner template, editable adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211738/birthday-girl-blog-banner-template-editableView licenseSelf-Portrait (ca. 1850) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126364/self-portrait-ca-1850-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseBirthday girl Facebook post template, editable social media adhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211724/birthday-girl-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView licenseThe Love Letter (1841) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126466/the-love-letter-1841-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555575/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of William Herald Heald (ca. 1844) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126125/portrait-william-herald-heald-ca-1844-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786776/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseReal Faith (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125781/real-faith-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, orange background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786446/vincent-van-gogh-orange-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFar o’er the Deep Blue Sea (1834) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126191/far-oer-the-deep-blue-sea-1834-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, blue background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786810/vincent-van-gogh-blue-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of Antoine (ca. 1840) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125983/portrait-antoine-ca-1840-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531743/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView licenseA Penny's Worth of Astronomy (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125776/pennys-worth-astronomy-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in a white shawl, vintage illustration by Zolo Palugyay. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9829993/png-adult-art-artworkView licenseHans, the German (19th century) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124614/hans-the-german-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseVincent Van Gogh, red background, editable design. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786838/vincent-van-gogh-red-background-editable-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseCarrie. Toilet- at the Broken Mirror (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125836/carrie-toilet-the-broken-mirror-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licensePNG Vincent Van Gogh sticker, editable element. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8786420/png-vincent-van-gogh-sticker-editable-element-remixed-rawpixelView licenseRinging the New Year In (1810-1874) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125349/ringing-the-new-year-1810-1874-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseGold picture png frame mockup element, vintage editable design with William Henry Holmes' painting. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9774643/png-art-artwork-calmView licensePortrait of Master Francis M. Jencks (ca. 1848) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126240/portrait-master-francis-jencks-ca-1848-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license