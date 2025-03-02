rawpixel
Edit ImageCrop
Sarah Malvina Allen Heald (Mrs. Wm. Henry Heald) (1824-1854) (ca. 1844) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Save
Edit Image
woman 18th centurypublic domain portrait paintingpublic domain sarahfacepersonartvintagepublic domain
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531624/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Mrs. Jesse Hare (Catherine H. Welch) (1848) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Mrs. Jesse Hare (Catherine H. Welch) (1848) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126707/mrs-jesse-hare-catherine-welch-1848-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555575/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of William Herald Heald (ca. 1844) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Portrait of William Herald Heald (ca. 1844) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126125/portrait-william-herald-heald-ca-1844-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12531743/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Lydia Lloyd Murray (1833) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Portrait of Lydia Lloyd Murray (1833) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126157/portrait-lydia-lloyd-murray-1833-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563698/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Harry, Dear. Only See What a Nice Silk I Have Bought (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Harry, Dear. Only See What a Nice Silk I Have Bought (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125724/image-face-people-artFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563696/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Fancy-Fairs (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Fancy-Fairs (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125772/fancy-fairs-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560484/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Jane Breckenridge (1830-1878) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Portrait of Jane Breckenridge (1830-1878) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126074/portrait-jane-breckenridge-1830-1878-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560546/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
The Love Letter (1841) by Alfred Jacob Miller
The Love Letter (1841) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126466/the-love-letter-1841-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Art gallery events poster template, editable text and design
Art gallery events poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11956283/art-gallery-events-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Portrait of Master Francis M. Jencks (ca. 1848) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Portrait of Master Francis M. Jencks (ca. 1848) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126240/portrait-master-francis-jencks-ca-1848-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12560558/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Catherine Yates Pollock (Mrs. George Pollock) (1793/1794) by Gilbert Stuart
Catherine Yates Pollock (Mrs. George Pollock) (1793/1794) by Gilbert Stuart
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10026610/catherine-yates-pollock-mrs-george-pollock-17931794-gilbert-stuartFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563699/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Self-Portrait (ca. 1850) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Self-Portrait (ca. 1850) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126364/self-portrait-ca-1850-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
Don't blink poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837633/dont-blink-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Portrait of Mrs. Decatur Howard Miller (Eliza Credilla Hare) (ca. 1850) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Portrait of Mrs. Decatur Howard Miller (Eliza Credilla Hare) (ca. 1850) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126389/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
Old masters Twitter ad template, customizable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837636/old-masters-twitter-template-customizable-designView license
Portrait of Antoine (ca. 1840) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Portrait of Antoine (ca. 1840) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125983/portrait-antoine-ca-1840-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Spring sale Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211726/spring-sale-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
Unidentified Figure (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Unidentified Figure (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126995/unidentified-figure-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Spring sale Instagram story, editable social media design
Spring sale Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211731/spring-sale-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
The Old Clothes Vendor (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Miller
The Old Clothes Vendor (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125756/the-old-clothes-vendor-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
Old masters flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837620/old-masters-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
Indian Girl (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Indian Girl (1855-1859) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10127048/indian-girl-1855-1859-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Ballet academy Facebook post template, editable social media ad
Ballet academy Facebook post template, editable social media ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211728/ballet-academy-facebook-post-template-editable-social-mediaView license
The Savoyard (19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
The Savoyard (19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124903/the-savoyard-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Ballet academy Instagram story, editable social media design
Ballet academy Instagram story, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211733/ballet-academy-instagram-story-editable-social-media-designView license
A Lady (ca. 1890) by John Henry Brown
A Lady (ca. 1890) by John Henry Brown
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129026/lady-ca-1890-john-henry-brownFree Image from public domain license
Ballet academy blog banner template, editable ad
Ballet academy blog banner template, editable ad
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9211746/ballet-academy-blog-banner-template-editableView license
Benjamin West (c. 1776) by Unknown 18th Century and Benjamin West
Benjamin West (c. 1776) by Unknown 18th Century and Benjamin West
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10023955/benjamin-west-c-1776-unknown-18th-century-and-benjamin-westFree Image from public domain license
Surprise flyer template, editable advertisement
Surprise flyer template, editable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837619/surprise-flyer-template-editable-advertisementView license
Portrait of a Woman (c. 1711) by French 18th Century
Portrait of a Woman (c. 1711) by French 18th Century
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10016655/portrait-woman-c-1711-french-18th-centuryFree Image from public domain license
Surprise poster template, customizable advertisement
Surprise poster template, customizable advertisement
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8837632/surprise-poster-template-customizable-advertisementView license
Portrait of a Lady (1756-1823) by Sir Henry Raeburn
Portrait of a Lady (1756-1823) by Sir Henry Raeburn
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123834/portrait-lady-1756-1823-sir-henry-raeburnFree Image from public domain license