Edit ImageCrop7SaveSaveEdit Imagepublic domain victorian womanwoman necklacejewelry public domainportrait collarportraitwoman 18th centuryportrait 18th centurypublic domain oil paintingPortrait of Mary Buckler Woodville in Historical Costume (ca. 1847) by Carl Ferdinand SohnOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 921 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1382 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarVintage fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082128/vintage-fashion-sticker-editable-design-famous-art-remixed-rawpixelView licensePortrait of a Lady (the Artist's Daughter) (1873) by George Augustus Bakerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128864/portrait-lady-the-artists-daughter-1873-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain licenseEditable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11462383/editable-watercolor-womanand-dog-park-desktop-wallpaper-designView licensePortrait of Lydia Lloyd Murray (1833) by Alfred Jacob Millerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126157/portrait-lydia-lloyd-murray-1833-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman in park, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10199067/watercolor-woman-park-editable-remix-designView licenseThe Love Letter (ca. 1855) by Giuseppe Mazzolinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126503/the-love-letter-ca-1855-giuseppe-mazzoliniFree Image from public domain licenseWatercolor woman, editable remix designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465708/watercolor-woman-editable-remix-designView licenseLovice Corbett Whittemore (Mrs. Thomas Whittemore) (1845) by Alvan Clarkhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10042198/lovice-corbett-whittemore-mrs-thomas-whittemore-1845-alvan-clarkFree Image from public domain licenseGustav Klimt's wall mockup, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/8867465/png-aestheticism-art-nouveauView licenseSchool Girls (1860) by George Augustus Bakerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128236/school-girls-1860-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain licenseHappy black woman laughing with her friendhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912965/happy-black-woman-laughing-with-her-friendView licenseNews from Afar (mid 1860s) by Alfred Stevenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128319/news-from-afar-mid-1860s-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain licenseHappy black woman laughing with her friendhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912835/happy-black-woman-laughing-with-her-friendView licensePortrait of Catharine Couenhoven Clark (c. 1819-20) by Ammi Phillipshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9795271/portrait-catharine-couenhoven-clark-c-1819-20-ammi-phillipsFree Image from public domain licenseHappy black woman laughing with her friendhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912867/happy-black-woman-laughing-with-her-friendView licensePortrait of Jennie Walters Delano (ca. 1876) by George Augustus Bakerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128538/portrait-jennie-walters-delano-ca-1876-george-augustus-bakerFree Image from public domain licenseHappy black woman laughing with her friendhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14912763/happy-black-woman-laughing-with-her-friendView licenseGod the Father Creating the World (1851) by Carl Ferdinand Sohnhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126833/god-the-father-creating-the-world-1851-carl-ferdinand-sohnFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513491/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licensePalm Sunday (ca. 1862) by Alfred Stevenshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126757/palm-sunday-ca-1862-alfred-stevensFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman pink frame, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710217/vintage-woman-pink-frame-editable-art-deco-designView licenseCocottes (c. 1850–70) by Artist Unknown, French and 19th centuryhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9786080/cocottes-c-1850-70-artist-unknown-french-and-19th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708032/vintage-woman-yellow-frame-background-editable-art-deco-designView licenseMadame P . . . (1857) by Eugène Fichelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9787505/madame-1857-eugene-fichelFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710230/pink-gold-frame-background-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseVictorian woman sitting portrait historical victorian painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16338577/victorian-woman-sitting-portrait-historical-victorian-paintingView licenseWomen's jewelry poster template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650847/womens-jewelry-poster-template-editable-textView licensePrincess Kotschoubey (1860) by Franz Xaver Winterhalterhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128307/princess-kotschoubey-1860-franz-xaver-winterhalterFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9059096/vintage-fashion-editable-victorian-accessory-set-remixed-rawpixelView licenseWoman with Flowers (c. 1875–80) by Ferdinand Heilbuthhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783719/woman-with-flowers-c-1875-80-ferdinand-heilbuthFree Image from public domain licenseWoman in park mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10465716/woman-park-mobile-wallpaper-editable-watercolor-designView licensePNG Victorian woman sitting portrait historical victorian painting.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/16378558/png-victorian-woman-sitting-portrait-historical-victorian-paintingView licenseWomen's jewelry Instagram post template, editable social media designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12650560/womens-jewelry-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView licenseMy Sister Is Not In (1879) by Sir Lawrence Alma Tadema R A O Mhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10129042/sister-not-1879-sir-lawrence-alma-tademaFree Image from public domain licenseVintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11708147/vintage-woman-yellow-desktop-wallpaper-editable-art-deco-designView licenseThe Important Response (19th century) by Florent Willemshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125042/the-important-response-19th-century-florent-willemsFree Image from public domain licenseBridal gowns, editable poster templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18129054/bridal-gowns-editable-poster-templateView licenseMadame Céline Leclanché (1881) by Giovanni Boldinihttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783566/madame-celine-leclanche-1881-giovanni-boldiniFree Image from public domain licensePink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11710247/pink-gold-frame-desktop-wallpaper-editable-vintage-woman-art-deco-designView licenseVittoria della Rovere, Wife of Ferdinand II de' Medici (17th century) by Style of Justus Sustermanshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151448/photo-image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license