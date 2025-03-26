rawpixel
Portrait of Mary Buckler Woodville in Historical Costume (ca. 1847) by Carl Ferdinand Sohn
Vintage fashion sticker, editable design. Famous art remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of a Lady (the Artist's Daughter) (1873) by George Augustus Baker
Editable watercolor woman& dog in park, desktop wallpaper design
Portrait of Lydia Lloyd Murray (1833) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Watercolor woman in park, editable remix design
The Love Letter (ca. 1855) by Giuseppe Mazzolini
Watercolor woman, editable remix design
Lovice Corbett Whittemore (Mrs. Thomas Whittemore) (1845) by Alvan Clark
Gustav Klimt's wall mockup, editable Portrait of Adele Bloch-Bauer I design, remixed by rawpixel
School Girls (1860) by George Augustus Baker
Happy black woman laughing with her friend
News from Afar (mid 1860s) by Alfred Stevens
Happy black woman laughing with her friend
Portrait of Catharine Couenhoven Clark (c. 1819-20) by Ammi Phillips
Happy black woman laughing with her friend
Portrait of Jennie Walters Delano (ca. 1876) by George Augustus Baker
Happy black woman laughing with her friend
God the Father Creating the World (1851) by Carl Ferdinand Sohn
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Palm Sunday (ca. 1862) by Alfred Stevens
Vintage woman pink frame, editable art deco design
Cocottes (c. 1850–70) by Artist Unknown, French and 19th century
Vintage woman yellow frame background, editable art deco design
Madame P . . . (1857) by Eugène Fichel
Pink gold frame background, editable vintage woman art deco design
Victorian woman sitting portrait historical victorian painting.
Women's jewelry poster template, editable text
Princess Kotschoubey (1860) by Franz Xaver Winterhalter
Vintage fashion, editable Victorian accessory set, remixed by rawpixel
Woman with Flowers (c. 1875–80) by Ferdinand Heilbuth
Woman in park mobile wallpaper, editable watercolor design
PNG Victorian woman sitting portrait historical victorian painting.
Women's jewelry Instagram post template, editable social media design
My Sister Is Not In (1879) by Sir Lawrence Alma Tadema R A O M
Vintage woman yellow desktop wallpaper, editable art deco design
The Important Response (19th century) by Florent Willems
Bridal gowns, editable poster template
Madame Céline Leclanché (1881) by Giovanni Boldini
Pink gold frame desktop wallpaper, editable vintage woman art deco design
Vittoria della Rovere, Wife of Ferdinand II de' Medici (17th century) by Style of Justus Sustermans
