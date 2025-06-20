Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageart paintingfacepersonartvintageillustrationpublic domainportraitPortrait of Master Francis M. Jencks (ca. 1848) by Alfred Jacob MillerOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 956 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1434 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. 