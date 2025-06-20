rawpixel
Portrait of Master Francis M. Jencks (ca. 1848) by Alfred Jacob Miller
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of William Herald Heald (ca. 1844) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126125/portrait-william-herald-heald-ca-1844-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Art history class poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478575/art-history-class-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Mrs. Jesse Hare (Catherine H. Welch) (1848) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126707/mrs-jesse-hare-catherine-welch-1848-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
House searching, editable woman holding magnifying glass. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9419604/house-searching-editable-woman-holding-magnifying-glass-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Mrs. Decatur Howard Miller (Eliza Credilla Hare) (ca. 1850) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126389/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition poster template, editable text & design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121875/art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-designView license
The Bullets and the Gout (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125773/the-bullets-and-the-gout-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Art history class blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478574/art-history-class-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
Sarah Malvina Allen Heald (Mrs. Wm. Henry Heald) (1824-1854) (ca. 1844) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126131/image-face-person-artFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram story template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12478579/art-history-class-instagram-story-template-editable-textView license
Fancy-Fairs (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125772/fancy-fairs-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Monet quote poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/14710248/monet-quoteView license
Artist's Studio. The Critic. (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125760/artists-studio-the-critic-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Art history class Instagram post template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11547087/art-history-class-instagram-post-template-editable-textView license
Portrait of Antoine (ca. 1840) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125983/portrait-antoine-ca-1840-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Cherub treasure chest collage illustration editable design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12623085/cherub-treasure-chest-collage-illustration-editable-designView license
Self-Portrait (ca. 1850) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126364/self-portrait-ca-1850-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Leonardo da Vinci's Mona Lisa del Giocondo, editable famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by…
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926707/png-antique-art-artworkView license
Francis Scott Key (1779-1830) (1816) by Joseph Wood
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125481/francis-scott-key-1779-1830-1816-joseph-woodFree Image from public domain license
Graphic conference poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10706278/graphic-conference-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Incident of a Voyage to New Orleans (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125816/incident-voyage-new-orleans-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740965/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Irish Argument (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125640/irish-argument-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9721770/art-exhibition-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
A Baltimore Watchman (19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124595/baltimore-watchman-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition social story template, editable Instagram design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121884/art-exhibition-social-story-template-editable-instagram-designView license
Portrait of Lydia Lloyd Murray (1833) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126157/portrait-lydia-lloyd-murray-1833-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Inner garden art exhibition poster template, editable text and design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/20777963/inner-garden-art-exhibition-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView license
Country Seat of Reverdy Johnson (mid 19th century) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125373/country-seat-reverdy-johnson-mid-19th-century-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
PNG flower badge shape, rosebud vintage woman illustration. Remixed by rawpixel. transparent background
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9590950/png-badge-beautiful-beautyView license
Bob (From the City) Visits His Country Cousin (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125796/image-face-person-treesFree Image from public domain license
Art exhibition blog banner template, editable text
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10121871/art-exhibition-blog-banner-template-editable-textView license
A Penny's Worth of Astronomy (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125776/pennys-worth-astronomy-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Online auction Instagram post template, editable social media design
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9974973/online-auction-instagram-post-template-editable-social-media-designView license
George Washington at Mount Vernon (1810-1874) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125367/george-washington-mount-vernon-1810-1874-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
19th century woman, George Barbier's fashion illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12555575/19th-century-woman-george-barbiers-fashion-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Unsophisticated Youth (1825-1870) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125754/unsophisticated-youth-1825-1870-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license
Van Gogh's portrait background, vintage illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12740734/van-goghs-portrait-background-vintage-illustration-remixed-rawpixelView license
Portrait of Jane Breckenridge (1830-1878) by Alfred Jacob Miller
https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126074/portrait-jane-breckenridge-1830-1878-alfred-jacob-millerFree Image from public domain license