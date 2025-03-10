Edit ImageCrop1SaveSaveEdit Imageframeantique framefacepersonartmanvintagepublic domainRobert A. Taylor, Jr. of Baltimore (ca. 1850) by Richard Morrell StaiggOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 941 x 1200 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1412 x 1800 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFilm frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9189602/film-frame-png-mockup-element-raphaels-bindo-altoviti-remixed-rawpixelView licenseMr. William Wallace Taylor Jr., of Baltimore (ca. 1850) by Richard Morrell Staigghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126278/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseEditable collage vintage frame backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516990/editable-collage-vintage-frame-backgroundView licenseMrs. Catharine Augusta Taylor (neé Birckhead) of Baltimore (ca. 1850) by Richard Morrell Staigghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126302/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12540056/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseCaptain (?) Nathan Hawks (1850-1859) by Miniature Richard Morrell Staigg and Frame Venetianhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126798/photo-image-border-face-frameFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563589/png-adult-art-nouveauView licenseJohn Whipple (1784-1866) of Providence, Rhode Island (ca. 1844) by Richard Morrell Staigghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126127/photo-image-face-frame-personFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541376/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView licenseMr. R. Darden of Boston (1849) by Richard Morrell Staigghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126731/mr-darden-boston-1849-richard-morrell-staiggFree Image from public domain licenseFuneral blog banner templatehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13828464/funeral-blog-banner-templateView licenseHarriet Morris Whipple Slater (1822-1855) of Providence, R.I (ca. 1844) by Richard Morrell Staigghttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126135/photo-image-face-frame-woodenFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563622/png-art-nouveau-baby-backgroundView licenseMrs. George Henry Loring (Amalia Heredia)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8024583/mrs-george-henry-loring-amalia-herediaFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12541261/png-art-nouveau-baby-blueView licenseCharles Smith Gilmor (1840-1850) by George Lethbridge Saundershttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126431/charles-smith-gilmor-1840-1850-george-lethbridge-saundersFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage frame desktop wallpaperhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516989/editable-vintage-frame-desktop-wallpaperView licenseHenry Clay and his Wife, Lucretia Hart Clay (ca. 1840) by Americanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126004/henry-clay-and-his-wife-lucretia-hart-clay-ca-1840-americanFree Image from public domain licenseBradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/12563639/png-art-nouveau-backgroundView licensePortrait of Frederick, Prince-Bishop of Osnabruck, afterwards Duke of York (1763-1827) (ca. 1773) by Jeremiah Meyerhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123916/photo-image-face-golden-frameFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flea market poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12683030/vintage-flea-market-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseDavid Paul Brown (1825) by John Robinson 1829https://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125807/david-paul-brown-1825-john-robinson-1829Free Image from public domain licenseMiss you Instagram story template, editable texthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/12007187/miss-you-instagram-story-template-editable-textView licenseLady in a wine red dress (ca. 1850) by Anne Hallhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10126303/lady-wine-red-dress-ca-1850-anne-hallFree Image from public domain licensePicture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11521399/png-accessory-adult-aestheticView licenseEdwin Hall of Boston (ca. 1820) by Previously attributed to Charles Fraserhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125228/edwin-hall-boston-ca-1820-previously-attributed-charles-fraserFree Image from public domain licenseEditable collage notepaper frame backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11516985/editable-collage-notepaper-frame-backgroundView licenseJohn Whitaker (ca. 1800) by Attributed to Robert Field and possibly Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124384/john-whitaker-ca-1800-attributed-robert-field-and-possibly-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseEditable paper texture collage backgroundhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11517123/editable-paper-texture-collage-backgroundView licenseRobert Harcourt Twycross (ca. 1800) by Englishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124403/robert-harcourt-twycross-ca-1800-englishFree Image from public domain licenseGrand opening poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11711240/grand-opening-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseMrs. Christopher Grant Perry (Frances Sargeant)https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8034566/mrs-christopher-grant-perry-frances-sargeantFree Image from public domain licenseEaster Sunday poster template, editable text and designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10688614/easter-sunday-poster-template-editable-text-and-designView licenseA Gentleman (ca. 1820) by Frenchhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10125231/gentleman-ca-1820-frenchFree Image from public domain licenseGold frame black background, editable vintage woman border designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11706343/gold-frame-black-background-editable-vintage-woman-border-designView licenseMrs. Elizabeth Brinsley Sheridan, née Linley (1750-1800) by Englishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123738/mrs-elizabeth-brinsley-sheridan-nee-linley-1750-1800-englishFree Image from public domain licenseEditable vintage woman black background, gold frame designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11513490/editable-vintage-woman-black-background-gold-frame-designView licenseA Gentleman (ca. 1775) by Americanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10123952/gentleman-ca-1775-americanFree Image from public domain licenseGrant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926981/png-american-gothic-antique-artView licensePendant Miniature (ca. 1800) by Englishhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10124402/pendant-miniature-ca-1800-englishFree Image from public domain license