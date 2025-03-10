rawpixel
Robert A. Taylor, Jr. of Baltimore (ca. 1850) by Richard Morrell Staigg
Film frame png mockup element, Raphael's Bindo Altoviti. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mr. William Wallace Taylor Jr., of Baltimore (ca. 1850) by Richard Morrell Staigg
Editable collage vintage frame background
Mrs. Catharine Augusta Taylor (neé Birckhead) of Baltimore (ca. 1850) by Richard Morrell Staigg
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Captain (?) Nathan Hawks (1850-1859) by Miniature Richard Morrell Staigg and Frame Venetian
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
John Whipple (1784-1866) of Providence, Rhode Island (ca. 1844) by Richard Morrell Staigg
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mr. R. Darden of Boston (1849) by Richard Morrell Staigg
Funeral blog banner template
Harriet Morris Whipple Slater (1822-1855) of Providence, R.I (ca. 1844) by Richard Morrell Staigg
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Mrs. George Henry Loring (Amalia Heredia)
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Charles Smith Gilmor (1840-1850) by George Lethbridge Saunders
Editable vintage frame desktop wallpaper
Henry Clay and his Wife, Lucretia Hart Clay (ca. 1840) by American
Bradley's The Kiss frame background, vintage man & peacock illustration. Remixed by rawpixel.
Portrait of Frederick, Prince-Bishop of Osnabruck, afterwards Duke of York (1763-1827) (ca. 1773) by Jeremiah Meyer
Vintage flea market poster template, editable text and design
David Paul Brown (1825) by John Robinson 1829
Miss you Instagram story template, editable text
Lady in a wine red dress (ca. 1850) by Anne Hall
Picture frame editable mockup, Portrait of William E. Norton. Remixed by rawpixel.
Edwin Hall of Boston (ca. 1820) by Previously attributed to Charles Fraser
Editable collage notepaper frame background
John Whitaker (ca. 1800) by Attributed to Robert Field and possibly French
Editable paper texture collage background
Robert Harcourt Twycross (ca. 1800) by English
Grand opening poster template, editable text and design
Mrs. Christopher Grant Perry (Frances Sargeant)
Easter Sunday poster template, editable text and design
A Gentleman (ca. 1820) by French
Gold frame black background, editable vintage woman border design
Mrs. Elizabeth Brinsley Sheridan, née Linley (1750-1800) by English
Editable vintage woman black background, gold frame design
A Gentleman (ca. 1775) by American
Grant Wood's editable American Gothic, famous painting. Original from Wikimedia Commons. Remastered by rawpixel.
Pendant Miniature (ca. 1800) by English
