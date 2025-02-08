Edit ImageCrop4SaveSaveEdit Imagestill life fruit vintagepublic domain fruitoil painting fruit naturepublic domain still lifestill life vintage fruit oilart oil paintingleafplantStill Life with Fruit (ca. 1850) by Simon Saint JeanOriginal public domain image from The Walters Art MuseumMoreFree for Personal and Business usePublic DomainInfoJPEGLow Resolution 1200 x 857 pxHigh Resolution (HD) 1800 x 1285 px | 300 dpiView CC0 licenseGet Premium from just$8 / monthExplore PremiumShareVideosDesignsSimilarFamous fruit painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9047941/famous-fruit-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseFruchtstück, Melone, Ananas, Trauben, Pfirsiche, Pflaumen, Nüsse, null by paul theodor van brusselhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18938708/image-scenery-plant-leavesFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit blue green background, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080612/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseStilleven met vruchten en bloemen (1850 - 1853) by Louis Martinet and Claude Francois Tachethttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13735612/image-flower-plant-artFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border yellow desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073137/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseStill Life of Fruits (1650-1659 (Renaissance)) by Luca Fortehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151519/still-life-fruits-1650-1659-renaissance-luca-forteFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border blue desktop wallpaper, editable vintage famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080608/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseFruit piece with hazelnut, after 1760 by unknown, 18th century;https://www.rawpixel.com/image/18942364/fruit-piece-with-hazelnut-after-1760-unknown-18th-centuryFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073018/vintage-fruit-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStill Life with Chinese Bowl and Vase of Flowers (1635-1638 (Baroque)) by Isaak Soreauhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10136091/image-flowers-fruit-artFree Image from public domain licenseVintage fruit border blue background, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080611/png-1800s-antique-applesView licenseStill Life (1868) by John O Brien Inmanhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10035450/still-life-1868-john-brien-inmanFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border yellow mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9073086/png-1800s-android-wallpaper-antiqueView licenseBunch of Grapes (1873) by Andrew John Henry Wayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128853/bunch-grapes-1873-andrew-john-henry-wayFree Image from public domain licenseFruits border blue mobile wallpaper, editable famous painting design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080610/png-1800s-android-wallpaper-antiqueView licenseBunch of Grapes (1870s) by Andrew John Henry Wayhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10128758/bunch-grapes-1870s-andrew-john-henry-wayFree Image from public domain licenseOpen book page editable mockup, realistic vintage design, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/11497511/open-book-page-editable-mockup-realistic-vintage-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStill Life with Flowers and Fruits (1816 - 1817) by Albertus Jonas Brandthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13742125/still-life-with-flowers-and-fruits-1816-1817-albertus-jonas-brandtFree Image from public domain licenseStill Life with Bottles and Fruit, vintage painting by Alexej von Jawlensky. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9823793/png-1900-alexej-von-jawlensky-artView licenseStill Life by Robert S Duncansonhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11931854/still-life-robert-duncansonFree Image from public domain licenseStill Life with Bottles and Fruit, vintage painting by Alexej von Jawlensky. Digitally enhanced by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/9823921/png-alexej-von-jawlensky-art-artworkView licenseStill Life with Fruit (1808) by Jacobus Linthorsthttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13734382/still-life-with-fruit-1808-jacobus-linthorstFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080564/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStill Life of Fruits (1650-1659 (Baroque)) by Luca Fortehttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10151543/still-life-fruits-1650-1659-baroque-luca-forteFree Image from public domain licenseFamous flower painting background, editable artwork design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9037876/famous-flower-painting-background-editable-artwork-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStill Life: Peaches and Grapes (ca.1825) by John A. Woodside.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/2628848/still-life-peaches-and-grapes-ca1825-john-woodsideFree Image from public domain licenseVan Gogh's famous painting element, editable collage design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9082124/png-apples-art-basketView licenseStill Life with Bunch of Grapes, Walnut and Peaches, null by wybrand hendrikshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18984216/still-life-with-bunch-grapes-walnut-and-peaches-null-wybrand-hendriksFree Image from public domain licenseVintage beige computer wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080567/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseApples and Grapes in a Basket (c. 1880–81) by Alfred Sisleyhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9783322/apples-and-grapes-basket-c-1880-81-alfred-sisleyFree Image from public domain licenseFruit flower collection elements set, editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/11951902/fruit-flower-collection-elements-set-editable-designView licenseStill Life with Fruit and Plucked Duck, ca. 1651 – 1653 by harmen van steenwijckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18933799/image-plant-fruits-classicFree Image from public domain licenseNatural wine Instagram story template, editable design. Famous art, remixed by rawpixel.https://www.rawpixel.com/image/8926150/png-advertisement-antiqueView licenseStill Life with Copulating Sparrows, 1657 by cornelis de heemhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982828/still-life-with-copulating-sparrows-1657-cornelis-heemFree Image from public domain licenseVintage flower border, editable famous paintings design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9080565/vintage-flower-border-editable-famous-paintings-design-remixed-rawpixelView licenseStill Life, Apples, Grapes by Barton Stone Hayshttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/10035114/still-life-apples-grapes-barton-stone-haysFree Image from public domain licenseCezanne quote mobile wallpaper template, vintage art editable designhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/14892845/cezanne-quote-mobile-wallpaper-template-vintage-art-editable-designView licenseStill Life with Cheese (c. 1615) by Floris Claesz van Dijckhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/13731542/still-life-with-cheese-c-1615-floris-claesz-van-dijckFree Image from public domain licenseVintage black desktop wallpaper, editable famous painting border design, remixed by rawpixelhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/9072909/png-1900s-anemones-anemonesView licenseFruchtstück, ein Korb mit Trauben und Pfirsichen, dabei eine Nuss und zwei Pflaumen, null by oswald wijnenhttps://www.rawpixel.com/image/18982363/image-plant-leaves-fruitFree Image from public domain license